Kim Kardashian & Kanye have been ‘at each other’s throats’ during lockdown

Which couples do you really & truly believe are not going to make it to the end of the year? Which couples do you believe are struggling like crazy during the lockdown? My guesses are: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West and Brooks Laich & Julianne Hough (that one’s a no-brainer). I think Afflarmas will come out of lockdown “stronger.” I think couples who annoy the sh-t out of me (Gwyneth & Brad, Chrissy Teigen & John) are probably just fine, although if it was me, I would be going batty. As for Kimye, there have been rumors for a few weeks that they’re getting on each other’s nerves in a big way. They’re not used to spending this kind of time together, and they’re not used to spending this much time with their kids either. So… yeah:

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have been “staying at opposite ends of the house” in an effort to keep things “civil” amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources say. The pair, who are parents to four young children, have been “at each other’s throats” as they self-isolate together during lockdown. Sources close to the couple told The Sun: “Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other’s throats during this pandemic. Kim is getting stir crazy, as she’s used to being on the go. It’s also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he’s not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They’ve been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil.” The 39-year-old has been finding it frustrating that Kanye doesn’t ask her how he can help with their four children, North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 11 months. Reps for Kim and Kanye have not responded for comment.

[From The Sun]



I’m assuming the “house” they speak of is the minimalist, colorless prison in California which Kanye designed with the help of a few European designers. I would be going batty in that colorless prison too – everything’s so bland, you can’t eat anywhere in the house, the kids must be bouncing off the walls. Which begs the question… why not take the whole family to the Wyoming dome? At least the kids would have the space to run around and get into adventures. But Kim probably hates the dome.

