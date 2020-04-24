Are Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom quietly learning that they can’t stand each other?

I am getting a weird vibe from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the moment. To be honest, I’ve never liked them as a couple, so maybe that’s my bias speaking. But it sounded like Katy “did the work” on herself and prepared for the next steps of her life – marriage and a baby – and she forgot to do the work of picking the right guy. Katy’s always had a bad picker. Katy is pregnant right now and she planned to marry Orlando before the baby came, but their wedding plans were interrupted and then canceled with the global lockdown. And now they’re frozen in one place together, and apparently they’re not in a good place. That’s what Us Weekly said this week:
Katy Perry’s pregnant belly isn’t the only bump in her life at the moment. The pop star’s relationship with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, “has changed since she got pregnant,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now,” the source tells Us. “Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.” That said, the American Idol judge “is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant,” according to the source. “She’s always wanted to be a mom.”
I was halfway ignoring this story and then… People Magazine basically confirmed the veracity of Us Weekly’s scoop. I think Katy or someone on her team went to People to clap back at Us Weekly’s story, but they just made Katy and Orlando’s relationship sound even worse:
Like many couples, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are facing new challenges in their relationship as they social distance together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But a source tells PEOPLE they’re doing “fine” all things considered.
“It’s a stressful time for them like for most people,” the source says. “They’re also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day.” While the source says the “Never Really Over” singer, 35, and Carnival Row actor, 43, “have disagreements and conflicts like all couples,” they are “not a big deal.” Rather, the stars are focusing on their baby girl, who is due this summer.
“Katy, of course, has concerns about giving birth for the first time — especially since things are so uncertain right now,” the source says. “[But] they are very excited.”
“They’re also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day.” LOL. So the story is “engaged couple discovers they kind of hate each other when forced to spend time together without any buffers.” Pretty much, right? What kills me is that was always going to happen – Katy wasn’t touring and she planned to take time off in the later stages of her pregnancy and of course after she gave birth too. And she’s just realizing now that the guy who knocked her up – the guy she’s been with for years now – kind of drives her crazy in a bad way. At least they’ll have a buffer when the baby comes, I guess.
Has she had a bad picker? Russell is a great guy, and Orlando seems to be too. This is just a stresfull time for everybody.
Russell? A great guy??? Oh man, he’s so far from that it might as well be in a different universe.
Why? What is so bad that he has done?
He seems like an awesome person.
Apart from that breakup with her–which was framed as it was FOR HER MOVIE and we can’t fairly know what happened there–what’s the problem with him?
russell used to do a lot of drugs and I wouldn’t be with somebody who does drugs, too much pain. but he’s not a bad person. he seems to be quite a decent person.
Russell? Russell brand? A great guy? Were you in a coma when they were together?
Russell is happily married with two little girls.
I haven’t heard about him being physically or emotionally abusive.
Obviously I have no idea what they’re like as a couple, maybe they are mismatched, but everyone is on edge. I’ve been married 41 years and I would hate for anyone to judge our marriage by our behavior during these latest weeks of the quarantine. And she’s pregnant! My stress levels would be off the charts, I would be snapping at everyone in between bouts of crying.
Same! I think most married people kind of can’t stand each other at times! Working is a great distraction. Not sure how retirees do it! Lol
Lol the first couple weeks of lock down were REALLY annoying for both of us. Just trying to navigate this new ‘normal’ and normally being really busy makes it hard. We still drive each other nuts occasionally, but for the most part we’ve both mellowed out and gotten into the swing of it.
I’m sure it’s extra weird for celebrities who are used to hopping on planes and going to fancy events or whatever – it’s a big adjustment. Throw a pregnancy into that and OF COURSE they’re both annoying each other haha.
Hell, I’ve never been married, I live alone, and sometimes I’m fed up of myself, hahaha. I can only imagine how stressful it must be for Katy Perry at the moment.
I don’t know if this really means anything. My husband and I are bickering over stupid things right now. Stress and tensions are just really high right now and there isn’t really an outlet. Walking down the street only does so much you know? I imagine when you’re used to being able to travel and do pretty much whatever you want on a whim, this is hard on them. Plus I know if I were preggers right now I’d be freaking out hardcore.
I couldn’t stand my husband when I was pregnant.
SAME
OMG same! And we were at least working and spending some time away from each other.
Not the first time I’ve heard that.
I’ve heard a few delivery room stories that are hilarious. Throwing the ice chips “THIS IS YOUR FAULT!!!” and stuff like that.
I’ve been with my husband 21 years and I’m ready to divorce him once this lockdown is over. You can’t judge their relationship based on this snapshot in time. Add in the stress of potentially giving birth during a pandemic and yeah, I get it.
I don’t know.
She is pregnant woman dealing with this stress + hormones
He is going to be a father and dealing with stress.
To me it’s seems normal they are struggling. We all are.
Their relationship has always been off and on. That pattern wasn’t going to change simply because she’s pregnant. Katy wants to be in a committed relationship with kids just as much as she wants to be independent and free to do whatever she wants.
I am pregnant and have been in lockdown for 6 weeks with my husband. Believe me, its really hard. Imagine the stress of not knowing with a pregnancy in this pandemia, plus hormones, plus you feel tired. I understand her feelings, I hate my husband somedays
I would not wish this scenario on my worst enemy.
I think a lot of couples would be on edge and fighting over bringing a child into the world during a major pandemic and a very volatile socioeconomic and political situation. I hope for their sake and the kid’s they can work their way through it, but I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion it’s because they’re inherently incompatible after having to make such huge adjustments to lifestyle.
This being said, she really does have the worst taste in men based on her dating/marriage history.
Her only really bad pick was John Mayer. Russell wasn’t a bad pick. He walked away from that marriage without taking a dime from her when he could have asked for a bundle since she is far wealthier than he is. They just weren’t compatible for whatever reason.
I love being home with my husband because normally I’m alone for most of my days and I get lonely. I love having the company for a change and I love not eating alone.
I don’t like either of them, but I’ll give them a pass here. Everyone is stressed, and no one is used to being with someone else 24/7 in a stressful situation.
Just wanted to say that I am loving everyone here saying they currently despise their partners.
Mainly because: same.
I read this as….what I am sure other couples are going through.
To just have a routine that you are accustomed to come to a grinding halt like that, yeah, a new routine takes some time to adapt to.
And Orlando’s worry of a child arriving during a global viral pandemic pars on the course of normal for me. *shrugs*
Sounds stressful, if it’s getting reported like this, it sounds to me like rolling out the red carpet for a break up announcement coming. I think celebrity relationships are built around a lot of time apart, traveling together, and not real-life, daily living.
I wondered about the Russell thing from the start.
He was older, wanted kids, had a HISTORY, was supposedly dedicated to his sobriety and took a picture of her in bed with bed hair and no make-up and published it!
She’s not like us. She was younger, career just taking off, had an image that included Kardashian make-up and hair and all and she wanted to work and have fun not be pregnant or maybe she just didn’t want to be p.g. with RB. I wouldn’t.
She and Orlando have always seemed like an odd couple to me but, yeah, it’s hard to spend a LOT of time together.
My husband works for the Feds but they let him mostly work at home for the past 3 years.
I told him from the start he would have to find some damn hobbies or I’d have my own episode of SNAPPED.
It’s gotten better but it ain’t bliss.
He used to golf and play baseball, go to the gym every day and so on but it’s been years.
When he’s home too much, I write a list.
Grocery list, errands , yard stuff, cars washed, a little housework.
A lot of the things he and younger daughter like to do are done for now: aquarium, zoo, wildlife experience, movies, travel, restaurants, museums, exhibits, festivals…
Hopefully, Katie and O. will figure it out but I’m not counting on it.(I love her song, “Falling From Cloud 9″. Sad and I think it’s about Brand.
Oh, and for those who work at home and are fed-up, my husband and his team and others meet every month or so at the Fed Center or they have breakfast and meetings/conferences at a nice hotel that hosts the breakfast.
Sometimes, they get together for training and brainstorming and all for a few days at Estes Park or CO Springs.
They still get together but have the benefits of working at home.
Maybe something like that?
The divorce rate in Wuhan apparently went way up recently and the same will probably happen here. Katie and Orlando aren’t married, but they are stuck together right now, so it’s the same thing. Good luck to both of them hanging in there at the present … they will get a baby girl at the end and it will be wonderful.
I think relationships are suffering in general because the globe is in a very stressful situation with no outlet due to the lockdown. Add pregnancy on top of it and it makes sense that things are perfect for them.
Bandaid 🩹 baby, anyone?
i adore my husband. He is wonderful. That being said… I might be ready to kill him. If not now, check back with me next week.