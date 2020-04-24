Are Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom quietly learning that they can’t stand each other?

I am getting a weird vibe from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the moment. To be honest, I’ve never liked them as a couple, so maybe that’s my bias speaking. But it sounded like Katy “did the work” on herself and prepared for the next steps of her life – marriage and a baby – and she forgot to do the work of picking the right guy. Katy’s always had a bad picker. Katy is pregnant right now and she planned to marry Orlando before the baby came, but their wedding plans were interrupted and then canceled with the global lockdown. And now they’re frozen in one place together, and apparently they’re not in a good place. That’s what Us Weekly said this week:

Katy Perry’s pregnant belly isn’t the only bump in her life at the moment. The pop star’s relationship with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, “has changed since she got pregnant,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now,” the source tells Us. “Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.” That said, the American Idol judge “is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant,” according to the source. “She’s always wanted to be a mom.”

[From Us Weekly]

I was halfway ignoring this story and then… People Magazine basically confirmed the veracity of Us Weekly’s scoop. I think Katy or someone on her team went to People to clap back at Us Weekly’s story, but they just made Katy and Orlando’s relationship sound even worse:

Like many couples, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are facing new challenges in their relationship as they social distance together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But a source tells PEOPLE they’re doing “fine” all things considered. “It’s a stressful time for them like for most people,” the source says. “They’re also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day.” While the source says the “Never Really Over” singer, 35, and Carnival Row actor, 43, “have disagreements and conflicts like all couples,” they are “not a big deal.” Rather, the stars are focusing on their baby girl, who is due this summer. “Katy, of course, has concerns about giving birth for the first time — especially since things are so uncertain right now,” the source says. “[But] they are very excited.”

[From People]

“They’re also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day.” LOL. So the story is “engaged couple discovers they kind of hate each other when forced to spend time together without any buffers.” Pretty much, right? What kills me is that was always going to happen – Katy wasn’t touring and she planned to take time off in the later stages of her pregnancy and of course after she gave birth too. And she’s just realizing now that the guy who knocked her up – the guy she’s been with for years now – kind of drives her crazy in a bad way. At least they’ll have a buffer when the baby comes, I guess.