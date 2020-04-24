Duchess Kate ‘loves’ that everyone thinks that Louis looks like her

First off, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge participated in a little skit for Comic Relief, the theme of which was obviously about the coronavirus, quarantine and #ClapForCarers. Stephen Fry dusted off his beloved Blackadder character General Melchett and did a Zoom skit with Prince William, then William, Kate and all three Cambridge children “came out” and clapped for carers. Is it weird if I don’t believe that is the front door of Anmer Hall? I think they used a stunt front door. Here’s the video:

I’m absolutely shocked that William agreed to that script, honestly. Showing a touch of self-awareness and even allowing a “German” joke? I wonder why Kate wasn’t allowed to poke fun of herself too – it’s too bad, because of course she managed to wear a new frock AND new buttons for her part. As for Kate holding baby Louis, apparently Kate is particularly proud that she finally got a kid who looks like her!

When it comes to Prince Louis, the royal apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. In new pictures released to mark the 2-year-old’s birthday on Thursday, there’s a striking resemblance between mom Kate Middleton and her youngest child — something the royal mom has always happily acknowledged. “Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate,” a friend tells PEOPLE, adding: “She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet, she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!” While Louis has inherited the Middleton genes (he also bears a strong resemblance to Kate’s dad, Mike Middleton), Princess Charlotte is often compared to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. In pictures taken by Kate to mark Charlotte’s fourth birthday last May, a playful Charlotte wore a plaid skirt and looked very much like a young Elizabeth.

Y’all know I hate the “who do the royal children look like” conversation, which inevitably turns into some kind of nasty royal-flame war, like there’s one right answer. That being said, I was surprised by how much Louis takes after Kate. He really does have her eyes. I think Charlotte has Kate’s eyes too, but Charlotte is more a mix of Carole Middleton and the Queen. George looked so much like William as a baby, but nowadays George looks (to me) like an interesting blend of both families’ traits. I see some Mike Middleton, I see some William and I honestly see some of Prince Philip too.