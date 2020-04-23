Prince Louis of Cambridge turns two years old & celebrates with new portraits

You may remember that I used to find Prince Louis of Cambridge rather hilarious. Much like Prince George’s babyhood, Prince Lou seemed like a stocky, chonky little thing. Unlike George, Lou always seemed to have an easy-going personality, even when he was just a baby. He just seemed rather chilled out, possibly in reaction to William & Kate’s more relaxed parenting style given that he is their third kid. I thought Lou was going to be different than his siblings and that he would look different. But no. It turns out that he looks a lot like George and Charlotte. And man, those Middleton genes are strong.
Prince Louis’s second birthday is today, and Kensington Palace celebrated by giving us new portraits of the littlest Cambridge. We haven’t seen any new photos of him in months, right? I believe the last time Kensington Palace posted photos of him (or allowed him to be photographed) was during one of Kate’s Keen Garden photo-ops last year. Lou was walking by then, but he still had a babyish look and he had light blonde hair. His hair got darker in a matter of months! Which happens sometimes. Kate also favors the swept-aside Bieber-bangs look for her sons – George had a similar hairstyle at Lou’s age. But yeah, I just see Middleton in him. He seems like the child who looks most like Kate? Louis 100% has Kate’s eyes. Sorry, I’m not trying to start a war in the comments – I know you bitches love to fight about who royal children look like. I’m just saying this boy is all Middleton and I’m walking away!
As for the rainbow paint, I thought perhaps the Cambridges were doing some sudden symbol of LGBTQ Pride (pride flags are rainbow flags), but probably not – the rainbow has been co-opted by British people during the pandemic. Kids are painting or drawing rainbows and posting them in windows or sharing them online. Some people are arguing that the rainbows are now a symbol of support for medical workers too.
The photos were all taken by Kate. She’s doing more of the outdoor photos with her kids now, have you noticed that? She doesn’t want us to see any of the Anmer Hall interiors! (Plus, the lighting is just better outside, I would imagine.)
Photos courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge for Kensington Royal.
He definitely looks more and more like his big brother when George was his age, except George was more blonde!
Absolutely – I seriously thought the one of him with paint on his face was George for a moment!
He is a really cute kid.
The new social media guru is paying off, the “Instagram vs reality” post is really cute, I was thinking when I saw the original pics that “omg he’s about to put his hands on his face.”
Yeah that post kind of got me – it’s REALLY cute.
Honestly, I find Charlotte looks the most like Will. I definitely see Kate too, but the boys look more like her. They’re all cute kids, though. Posts like this are a nice break from all the insanity in the BRF.
And they use their kids to the fullest extent they can!!
The pics are adorable and he looks so much like George. Holy cow. I still say Charlotte looks like her great grandmother. Now the question is, will those Windsor genes jump in and take over later in life?
I think Charlotte is the spitting image of Liz of House Petty and Louis looks as much like Michael Middleton as any grandchild could.
Those pics are adorable no doubt about it.
that hair is funny and cute … another sign Kate is a true hero and not only doing her own hair but everyone else’s as well!
I agree. The photos are adorable, Louis is adorable. They makes really cute children & usually would never say such a thing as I don’t really like kids.
Happy Birthday to the Little Prince.
Jesus they make cute babies. And I’ll come down firmly on the Middleton side, looks-wise. He looks so much like his brother and grandfather. Charlotte is the one who got Windsor/Spencer genes, no?
I know people were making fun of Kate’s keen photography but honestly, I think for her kids it makes sense. They would probably not be this candid with some stranger coming in and taking pics? I don’t know, I don’t have kids.
I have no issue with Kate taking photos of her kids (although they have had professional photo sessions as well, which I also have no issue with). I would be surprised if Kate wasn’t taking tons of pictures of her kids (I mean I think I take 10 a day of mine, lol.)
The reason most of us make fun of it though is that its presented as “Kate is such a keen photographer, she’s so talented, LOOK AT THIS PICTURE AS PROOF OF HER INCREDIBLE TALENT” and its like…..okay, cute picture taken by the mom?
My friend is a photographer and he has taught me a few things.
The images are fine but Kate isn’t a good photographer.
What a precious child. For as much crap as we give to the Cambridges, they make some beautiful children!
he looks so much like George! honestly all the kids look very similar.
also, happy birthday Louis! I almost forgot we have the same birthday.
I love him! He is so so cute, and I love all the photos!
I also love the one of him and Charles posted by CH on their social media!
Oh, and Louis has perfect hair and eyebrows!
What a cutie!!!! The photos are lovely
A cute picture of Louie. The rainbow hands are so contrived; the pattern is so neat. Definitely a message sent.
He is adorable and the photos are really great. I thought in the thumbnails that it was George. Louis does look so much less babylike all of a sudden.
Very cute little boy.
Happy Birthday to Louis! Kate’s not the best photographer stylistically but she does capture the joy in her children that I think only their mother could
What an adorable little guy, cute kids all around.
He looks like George, also like prince Edward when he was little.
Precious child!
The shirt is what kills me.
I cant imagine how hard their servants had to work to get paint out of that shirt.
Charoltte look like Will, but George and Louis looks like Mike Middelton, esp George.
Agree.
Even Charlotte’s parents seemed staggered by the resemblance. 😁😊
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2020011583258/prince-william-mistakes-photo-of-himself-for-princess-charlotte/
You can see what a handsome man he’ll grow up to be. Beautiful child.
That’s grandpa Middleton.
All the Cambridge kids are adorable. The boys clearly got all the Middleton genes, while I think Charlotte looks like Will. No snark from me towards the kids despite my feelings on their parents.
The Middleton is strong in this precious child. He is such a cutie!