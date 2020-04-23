What can we keep & what can we ditch permanently from our lockdown?

As I’ve been working through the pandemic, I’ve surprised myself by how easily I acclimated to our new normal. I actually think that whenever my state begins to reopen (which could be months from now for all I know), it will feel extremely strange to sit in a restaurant or go to the gym for several hours or even sit in a movie theater. There are many people compiling little lists of “things that can stay” or “things which we can end permanently” post-lockdown, post-corona. This got a lot of attention this week:
Here's the ‘ditch’ list:
• Shaking hands and hugging.
• Buffets. Buffets are canceled.
• Unnecessary meetings.
What else should we leave behind?https://t.co/qphjU6Oj78
— ZORA (@zoramag) April 22, 2020
Personally, I’m willing to fight about buffets. I love a good buffet. There aren’t enough buffets in the world. But I recognize that other people probably feel differently and that maybe there will be no more buffets? I’m personally willing to give up handshakes though, I just think we need something to replace it formally. I say: namaste prayer hands or a Japanese bow. Other things we can keep? I made a list!
Social distancing. I don’t mind social distancing? People stood too close to one another before this and it’s past time for everyone to develop a sense of personal space. Let’s keep social distancing.
The prevalence of takeouts. During the lockdown, I’ve enjoyed the availability of takeouts in my suburban area. Most restaurants offered take-out pre-pandemic, but most people dined in anyway. We need more takeout!
Takeout cocktails. I’m not ordering them, but I’ve seen that lots of people enjoy them, so let’s keep them!
Liquor stores as an essential business. I actually agree with that, even as a teetotaler.
Working from home. I’ve worked from home for years now. It’s strange to see so many people struggle with it only to realize, weeks in, that they actually enjoy it.
Exercising outside. Longtime gym-goer, longtime gym enthusiast. I love the controlled atmosphere of a gym, I love the temperature control and the ability to keep a monitor of my calories burned and miles walked or biked. But I’ve been walking and hiking outside during the pandemic and it’s better than fine. It’s really enjoyable. I might buy a bike. A real one, not a stationary one.
What else can we keep and what should we ditch permanently?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Jorts must die forever.
lol!!!!
No! I love a good pair of jorts! 😂 I’m for real.
Oh takeout cocktails, yes! The one big silver lining to come out of all this for me. I’ve always wanted takeout cocktails.
For ditching, handshaking is the big one for me. God it’s always made me cringe and feel gross. So many wet hands. Ugh.
I want to go back to movies and dining out. But I don’t know when we’ll get there, and I don’t think it’ll be soon. So much of this makes me very sad. I’ve always been a big outdoor exercise enthusiast. When I was younger I ran five miles every day, unless I was sick, or the weather was really really bad. Since about 40, I switched to cycling and I love it so much. I am hitting the bike trail May 1, presuming Cuomo doesn’t close the state parks, which I don’t think he will. If there is one big thing you can do for your mental health, if you are able, it’s outdoor exercise. There’s nothing like it.
take out cocktails lead to drunk driving. I think these need to be the first to go.
Really? I think the opposite. sitting at a bar drinking leads to drunk driving. Take out is for taking home. It’s perfect really.
Carey I would argue it’s literally the opposite. Instead of people having a bunch of cocktails and driving themselves home, they pick up cocktails to have at home. I would think it would decrease drunk driving, not increase.
Please note: for the most part they aren’t giving you a to go cup with a cocktail- they’re giving you a small bottle of liquor and a sealed container (like a gallon jug) of the mixer. So you can’t exactly shake up a cocktail in your car and drink it.
I haven’t been drinking anything but coffee so far but I do need to visit my optometrist for new glasses when it becomes possible. I thought you wrote “talking cockatiels ” . Oh boy I really do need new reading glasses!
My husband has been slowly carving out some really basic mountain bike trails on our property. We really have nothing in the way of mountains around here haha, so it’s really just a slightly hilly area of woods and him building little technical challenges. I have my bike on a trainer, but I’m really just a beginner so I feel like trash when I bike still lol.
I second the takeout cocktails! That was something they just started letting businesses around here do and I hope it stays.
That sounds so cool Erinn!
Buffets have always been cancelled lol.
Buffets will need to change.
Yep; the way they changed it at my work dining hall was to have a mandatory hand washing station before you came in the door, then everything was served to you. No more self-serve stations.
Perhaps they’d be ok if the proprietors adopted what our supermarkets and some other businesses are doing. That is, a staff member greets the customer and dispenses hand sanitiser to everyone, as a condition of entry to that business. Of course, you’ve still got the problem of people going to the loo during their meal and not washing their hands. Some people will always be grubs.
Absolutely. One of the worst clusters here came from a birthday party, where I’m sure people were serving themselves from big party trays.
You can monitor calories burned and distances traveled with a FitBit. Sadly, it doesn’t help with temperature control.
I’m keeping the mask during allergy season. I don’t usually wear it when walking my dog but think I’m going to start. This allergy season has been relentless and I’m not taking Flonaise because it is steroid based and tamps down the immune season.
Not a chance I will go to a movie or a dine in restaurant until there is a vaccine available.
I use the free version of the RunKeeper app and pretty awesome. I’d recommend trying that too.
I noticed a difference walking outside with my mask vs no mask too.
Yesterday I made the mistake of smelling some lilacs blooming in my yard, and today my allergies are SO. BAD. Usually spring isn’t so terrible for me, but wow, this one has been brutal.
Theaters need to end. Release movies on demand and simply upcharge the rental fee.
It’s better to stay home and pay 20$ or even 30 to rent that first run feature film instead of going out. The whole family can watch and they can watch more than once! And pause for potty breaks.
Also, airplanes need to not jam people so close, and provide disinfectants and work on improving ventilation. That’s not happening, so it’s not a keeper, just a change I’d like to see.
So I know you mean movie theaters, but what about performing arts—Broadway, plays, symphonies, ballet, and opera?
I only mean movie theaters. Other public fine arts, I’m okay with. I want a vaccine first though.
Not everyone has a spouse and a brood of children. Many of us enjoy the big screen experience and truly miss it. It’s a relatively inexpensive date, especially for people who aren’t of legal age to go to bars. Stay home in your tower and take all the potty breaks you want but let people who enjoy movies “the old fashioned way” do so.
This, totally. I’m a single parent and when my kids get dropped off with a relative the first thing I often do is go enjoy a movie by myself. Often at a matinee price of about $6. No way I’m paying $20 or $30 to watch a movie by myself in my own home.
“Not everyone has a spouse and a brood of children. ” – I know that, as I don’t have a spouse or kids.
“Many of us enjoy the big screen experience and truly miss it.” – you mean the experience of too loud soundtracks, sticky floors, germy everything, and people rudely making a bunch of noise to ruin your viewing?
“It’s a relatively inexpensive date, especially for people who aren’t of legal age to go to bars.” – no, it isn’t. Last time I went in early March before things got crazy, it was nearly 30 dollars, just for me, and I only got a matinee ticket, small popcorn, and small soda. Two for 20$ at Applebee’s is a cheaper date, and much cleaner, plus you can actually talk to your date.
“Stay home in your tower and take all the potty breaks you want”- who said stay home in your tower?
“but let people who enjoy movies “the old fashioned way” do so.”- I have literally no power to prevent anyone’s enjoyment of movie theaters and was simply saying what I thought could go (the topic of this post), and I’m concerned about how annoyed this made you, given I can’t actually make my wish come true; I’m not a genie.
Whatever- I get loving movie theater trips alone. I’m normally a great “go see a movie by yourself” person, but this pandemic has got me rethinking what types of crowds I need to be around. What crowds are worth it and not.
And I simply don’t think theaters are worth it anymore, not till a vaccine/cure. 20-30 dollars to watch a movie alone is worth avoiding the hospital. Theaters need to up their cleaning games, and work on social distancing measures.
Also, where are you watching a first run movie for 6 dollars? Cheapest matinee prices around me are 10$.
Yeah I live alone and I’m not paying $20+ to watch a movie on my smaller TV. There are some films that greatly benefit from the theater experience. Plus it’s fun to meet a bunch of friends there and see something together, we’re not all doing that in my den.
There’s a theater in my town that is awful – everything is old and broken and dirty and it’s always full of kids. I go an extra 20 minutes away to go to the nice theater – roomy reclining seats, very clean, rarely kids at the films I choose to see there.
Would I go now or in the next few weeks/months? Hell no. But someday, sure. I would think they’ll start with limited seating to keep people spaced apart.
I would love to keep FT telework. In normal times I telework 3 days a week, and I think this has proven that we can telework FT in my agency and still reach/exceed our goals.
I would love to keep takeout cocktails/alcohol. I don’t drink liquor really and one of the reasons I don’t is bc I think its an investment at home – i’m not sure what I like so I don’t want to spend the money on 3 different types of liquor to make one specific drink that I end up not liking anyway. And sometimes its just fun to order a specific drink that goes with your meal. I don’t think it would take away from sit-down business – I never think “I want carry out, but I want a drink, so we’ll go eat in the restaurant.” I just think “I’ll stop at the liquor store and get a bottle of wine.”
I would love for all the outdoor time to continue – walks, hikes, etc. This has been a very stressful time but there’s been a weird sort of calm to it for me, because we aren’t doing activities on the weekends. There’s no soccer, no baseball, no scouts. So we have lots of time for longer walks, playing outside, climbing trees, etc.
Can I be cranky. I do not like WFH. My home is my sanctuary and I don’t like having to bring my work life there. I have an open floor plan so I have to worry about people being quiet and not walking through when I’m in any one of these thousands of zoom meeting. And it’s exhausting to just have to sit there looking at the screen through meeting after meeting. In an in person meeting not everyone is look at everyone else at all times, so you can read your phone or do something else low key, now you can’t because they want you to have video on and you have to be looking at the screen like a Brady Bunch intro. And it’s not cut down the number of meetings for me, it’s made people for my work think everything merits a zoom meeting.
Yes, thank you. So many people seem okay with it and it’s not that I hate it. It’s fine. Sometimes. And perfectly okay right now because it’s just necessary. But I like many of my colleagues, I like that I can just ask someone passing by my office for advice. I hate that even when I turn off the computer, it’s still right THERE. I also live alone and generally don’t have meetings so it gets really weird.
I like takeout but I think many places make most of their money from drinks etc. So if we want them to stay open, we should go sit down once in a while.
I don’t like working from home, either. I know many people benefit from it and hope they can continue, but I managed the commute issue by renting an apartment near my office rather than living in a house further away. As a consequence, my trade has been giving up my 10 minute drive and gaining a home cluttered with paperwork. I liked that I was able to leave my work at work and hope I can return to that arrangement.
Unnecessary meetings. A total waste of your life- that’s how strongly I feel about them
My experience so far is that unnecessary meetings have turned into unnecessary teleconferences.
I hate homeoffice..lol….with 3 Kids not possible and i would miss my co-workers. Strange that you guys mention take out Cocktails and alcohol stores but this is probably an american Thing; most bars here in Bavaria offer to go Cocktails ( at least my favourite ones.) and you can get alcohol everywhere…I do miss the beergardens…sigh…. I like that local small buisness are doing well right now here..People buy more local products again.
For alcohol it varies by state. For example, I’m in Maryland and they only recently let us start getting alcohol delivered (like wine clubs and stuff) – maybe in the last 5 years? We have an “open container” law so you cant just walk around with a beer after leaving a restaurant. New Orleans lets you do that (maybe all of Louisiana, I’m not sure.)
I’ve never liked buffets, so those can definitely go lol. I’m also for handshaking to go away as well. I’ve been working from home for the past month and even though I miss going to the office some days, I really feel like this is going to become more common. Even if it’s just more ppl wfh a few days a week. There’s really no excuse not to at this point.
I don’t think I’ll feel comfortable going out to eat or to a bar until there is a vaccine honestly. And when we can start traveling again, I will be wearing a mask on a plane and on public transportation.
-Ditching the handshake. I used to work so many years for a Korean company and I’m totally comfortable with their bow salutation.
-Keeping social distance. I hate crowded places and I’ve been assaulted at a crowded public transportation. So let’s keep forever our personal space rights. It’s safer for everyone.
-I don’t like masks and they cause me eczema -so I hope we don’t have to use them again especially for environmental emergencies.
-I would like to keep the rest as I need my dose of socializing.
-I would like to keep the concern and care of our environment it’s way too important to overlook it and even in these times I’ve been making considerable efforts to reduce my consumption and waste levels. Working from home can be a good iniciative to reduce the traffic. I only hope everybody has access to fair conditions and a dedicated place to feel comfortable doing so everyday.
Just move to Louisiana. We’ve had drive thru liquor stores, tobacco stores, and frozen daiquiri places for years! They actually had to start putting police at the liquor places here because people were hanging out drinking in the parking lots.
I’m down with no hand shaking as I work in a job where I have to do it A LOT. It’s gross.
#1 item to ditch is the Turd-in-Chief and all those in bed with him!!
I hope we keep disinfecting surfaces very regularly forever.
I miss hugging my friends and family, but I would permanently ban handshakes.
I love having an excuse not to go out when I don’t feel like it, so I hope we can continue to choose to social distance if we are not feeling well without having people hold it against us.
Hope we can keep Trump’s low approval rating into November but then completely get rid of him thereafter.
Amen to that! The best thing to come out of this would be to get rid of Trump, especially after his horrendous response to the pandemic. I’m planning to get rid of working, unless I can continue to work from home. Not going anywhere until there’s a cure or vaccine.
I live in Switzerland and since this started we’ve stopped kissing people on the cheek in greeting. That is definitely a habit that I hope dies with this.
Same in London, France and Portugal. Nope to kissing, but yes to hugging. I love hugs.
things I like:
- working from home
- no commute!
- time to cook from scratch
- so much time with my kitties!
things I could lose:
- meetings
- shaking hands
- big events with tons of people
A big old YES to all this.
I’ll keep the masks for allergy season or when I’m sick or whatever. We’ve all gotten used to seeing people in masks and it’ll never look/seem odd again.
Liquor stores as an essential service… You’d hate it here in South Africa. Alcohol sales were banned on the first day of lockdown. Then people started trying home brewing, so now brewer’s yeast has been banned as well.
They tried to close liquor stores here in Denver, it lasted two hours before being repealed and changed to an essential business
Keep all the improved air quality! Keep the active appreciation of people and services who have been unnoticed/under-appreciated for too long. Keep all the “foster” pets!
This x1000 – appreciation for all of the essential workers and recognition that the people making minimum wage and often working without healthcare benefits are the very people that almost all of us are relying on in huge ways during this pandemic.
What I like and will try to keep for my own self has been taking the time to garden for the first time ever, meditate more, ask my little kids what they would like to do today (instead of always having something on the schedule), more time cooking, even more time cleaning which has led to a more easily maintained and organized household for us to live out these long strange days in.
Something that can stay gone: giant kids birthday parties at loud, crowded venues. It’s been a relief not to have a kid birthday party every other weekend. Of course I want to celebrate with the kids in our lives who are close to us! But this idea where we need to be invited to every single kid in the class’s birthday… no. Done with it. Waste of time and energy and money. If I don’t even know the parents why do we need to celebrate? My kids have birthdays with their closest friends and relatives, often at home, and it’s more than enough.
I really miss the activities and classes for my toddler girl though. I miss her music classes and library story times and play dates. I’m very sad that she’s missing these things. I will be so glad when we can attend some enriching activity out of the house once again!
Keep: buy local, and buy from small businesses; know and take care of your neighbors.
I’m extremely lucky to live in a community where we have a “grocery store” that stocks only from local farms, bakeries, etc. and that gives the farms 75% of the proceeds from sales. That percentage is unheard of (it’s usually 15-20%) and supports people right in our backyard. Lots of people newly discovered this option.
And lots of neighbors have stepped up to run errands for those who have no car and can’t take the bus, elderly, single parents who don’t want to take the kids to the store, families with frontline workers, etc. And folks are rallying around local businesses to help them survive.
Know where your hard-earned money is going. I’m tired of supporting multi-million paychecks for CEOs and now am trying to spend where someone I know is working hard to support a family and support others in the coomunity.
I would LOVE to see more people, more often, working from home. If it is possible and it saves SO MUCH gas and burning of fossil fuels …. why not? We are in The Sixth Extinction for cripes sake. It seems like a no brainer.
Kaiser, I love that you want to get a bike! I love that this might make people walk and go outside more. That is a super fun thing to keep from this. I have been outside a lot also, fresh air, there is nothing like fresh air.
I would love to keep the slower pace. I am an introvert. This pace, this pace is for me. I run at Pandemic speed. But I would like to say, I know Pandemic speed for many means work is even tougher and perhaps scary. I know this feeling so much has to do with the luck of the draw.
Oh my god, you sound like my husband and me!
Pandemic pace is our pace too.
Also very keen to regulate pollution.
I am sorry but I need to travel for work, but my neighbour does not need to go for the second time to Costa Rica and stay at a very polluting resort.
We need to stop this imperialistic way of tourism and use of free time. If anything this pandemic teaches that we need even less than we thought. Kaiser you’re right we don’t really need gyms.
Hop on a train somewhere and go to the beach or the lake feels like luxury now to everyone (always did to me).
Also wish I did less travelling for work to be honest and I am working on it.
Keep:
CONTACTLESS delivery!
Wfh
Online school-I’m probably in the minority here, but I’ve been preaching for years to anyone who’d listen that our school system is antiquated. We need to take the time to come up with something better than we’ve been thrown into, but don’t go back to cramming our kids into buildings together where they are sitting ducks for bullies, gunmen, and now for virus spreading. It is not a good system for learning regardless of health and safety.
Let go:
Bra and make up expectations for women
Crowds of any kind
I agree with your list, but I’d love to add online/curbside pickup for groceries and stores. It’s been so nice to have fewer people in stores.
I agree with moving to telework full time, doing more to keep our distance from one another, but I wholeheartedly believe this will go a long way towards people having better hygiene habits. Washing hands, sneezing properly, even staying home when sick. Before the plague hit, my office would occasionally send me to help the general public. Every one means well, I know, but it always freaked me out when people would try to hug me or shake my hands after I met with them. People have poor hygiene, very poor, and I saw that first hand before we were sent home to work. You can’t even argue that there are cultural differences that lend to poor hygiene. A bunch of becky’s and Mark’s were just as unsanitary, if not more so, than others from different cultural backgrounds. We needed to do better before this happened with being a cleaner society. Im hopeful this has changed the way people think about hygiene going forward permanently.
I am using my car less and walking and riding my bike more. Brought a big basket for the bike. So I am definitely using my car less, even if gas has gotten really cheap.
Ditch the handshake forever!
Keep working from home a permanent option (at least a few days a week) for better air quality/less traffic, less money spent on fuel & work clothes.
Has anyone been watching movies and TV shows from before the lockdown and gasping at all the over-touching (?), kissing, licking, unsanitary behavior we (not I, my family is British lol) engaged in before this? It’s amazing this didn’t happen sooner! Keep the space, hand washing etc..
Ditch:
-shaking hands
- meetings that could be emails
- buffets
Keep:
- curbside pickup for well….anything.
- masks for when you’re sick
- not being expected to go to work when you’re sick.
- working from home (not every day, maybe 2 – 3 times a week)
- social distancing in general.
Also, as a woman who loved a good cruise, those things need to be cancelled. Is anyone else looking forward to all of the great benefits (is. Free checked bags, more space, no change flight fees) that the airlines are going to provide “the people” for bailing them out, yet again. 🤣
Cruises have long been canceled, imo. But I love travel otherwise, and hope that it can happen again, soon. I’m waiting for a vaccine or confirmation I have antibodies though.
We can keep masks.
I live within walking distance of the main entertainment/dining/local shopping district in my city, but a lot of the restaurants/pubs were not delivery or carry out. Now they are, plus the carry out cocktails that DeWine started allowing a couple of weeks ago. I’m hoping that those options stay for these restuarants, even as restrictions are lifted. They might realize they have to, since there’ll be people who won’t go back to restaurants until we’ve got a vaccine/truly widespread testing, etc.
I despise working from home, and I hope that we embrace giving people more options, but not a switch.
I’ve noticed that people have been vocally appreciative of nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and daycare providers. I hope that continues too, including people supporting them when they ask for higher wages.
On a personal note, the group chat I’ve been having with my mother and sister during the pandemic is the most I’ve talked to my sister since we were kids, and it’d be nice to keep that up.
I’d love to see curbside pickup continue as well.
I want streets (in areas with very few parks) to remain closed to (vehicular) traffic and make cities more bike and pedestrian friendly. It’s been so great seeing kids on bikes on the street and seeing fewer cars!