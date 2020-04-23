Is there anything to the criticism of Harry & Meghan’s tabloid-Sussexit statement?

As I’ve been hunting for leads this week, I keep seeing all of these British-tabloid editorials about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their statement, days ago, about how they were cutting off access to The Sun, the Express, the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror. Those are the four outlets which smeared Meghan the hardest and ran multiple stories over the course of several years in which they racially abused her and attacked her regularly over everything and nothing. Just looking at the Sun, I found no fewer than FOUR different editorials denouncing the Sussexes’ announcement, including one from Dan Wootton (“Harry and Meghan, these conspiracies and fights with the media are pathetic – the world’s moved on”), one from The Sun’s editorial board (“THE SUN SAYS: Has there ever been a more ill-timed bid for publicity as Harry & Meghan’s?”) and one from some woman, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are boycotting The Sun but without publicity what are they?” You get the idea.
I didn’t think too much of it and I wasn’t going to write about it at first, but it’s really been nagging at me as I absorb all of the nasty, salty coverage of the Sussexes this week in particular. It’s clear that those same tabloids are nervous about the lawsuits and what will come out. It’s obvious that there will be a major move to deflect from any story which makes the Sussexes look sympathetic, or makes the tabloids look like pathological liars. But, I found myself asking, is there something there? Was it actually a bad move or a poorly-thought out move for the Sussexes to announce their Sussexit from the British tabloids?
When I covered the news, my initial reaction was “old news.” We knew that they were moving this way anyway and the statement just seemed to formalize something we already suspected. But was it the wrong time? Or the wrong issue to focus on? I still suspect that Meghan and Harry had a reason for announcing the tabloid-Sussexit when they did, just days before Meghan’s important hearing on her Mail lawsuit. I feel like three months from now, we’ll probably look back on that statement and understand that it was part of a larger media strategy. So, yeah. Maybe we could nitpick their timing or their own sense of self-importance, but I still believe they had their reasons. Maybe what we’re seeing now is the tabloids reorganizing how they cover Harry and Meghan.
I’ll just say that on the daily fail there was an article of the picture of Charles hugging Louis and at least 50% of the comments brought up the sussexes. The British media and parts of the British public are OBSESSED with Harry and Meghan and will scream every day about not caring about them while simultaneously thinking and writing about them every second of the day.
Natalee, that pretty much sums it up! I find the folks who constantly complain about Meghan & Harry reportedly “abandoning the Royal Family” and their faux pearl-clutching/outrage incredibly amusing! They need to pick a struggle!
@Natalee, the commenters are mostly MAGAt Americans. And the “British media” is not obsessed, you mean the British tabloids.
When I look at the locations it’s mostly British places.
I don’t differentiate the “British media” from the tabloids. The Sun, daily fail and express are the most read “newspapers” in Britain. Good morning Britain is absolutely obsessed with them.
@june what’s funnier is that I often see complaints of the Sussexes wasting THEIR taxpayer money from Americans who’s taxes don’t even fund the royal family on a day to day basis.
and all the “Tom Markle will never see his grandson”. They ignore how he rushed to the media to trash Meghan and also, how he does not see his other grandchildren (or so I heard). Samantha is estranged from her own children.
This really hammered it home for me
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton-double-standards-royal
Well, we know that there are double standards, obviously, and that the tabloids have treated Meghan horribly. But the question here is, was this statement necessary? could they have just stopped engaging with the tabloids?
I think it has to do with legalities. The papers can no longer truthfully publicly claim insider information from Harry and Meghan’s camp. It’ll make further slander suits easier, I’m sure. It’s a step in the process of legal escalation.
@Ladyjax, I agree with you that this is an action from H&M’s law firm–most likely prepping lawsuits against the tabloids.
Thats how I took it Ladyjax. Their statement was telling the tabloids that they are free to write about them but if they are based on lies they will get their lawyers involved.
This is a no-win situation for Harry and Meghan. If they hadn’t said anything and had started ‘ignoring’ the tabs then the publications would have had a field day writing up hundreds of posts and articles speculating about it: Meghan is forcing Harry to ignore the UK press! Mean Meghan silences Harry! and so on. Conversely, by releasing the statement they nipped that in the bud but now have to deal with all of these reactions and ridiculous criticisms.
IMHO they will never be able to do anything right in the eyes of those tabloids…damned if they do, damned if they don’t.
I agree it is a no-win situation. Do you think by sending this letter,knowing it would be published, was a preemptive measure against the tabloids being able to make statements in court like” you didn’t push back when we wrote this” or ” you didn’t speak out about that”? I also feel that perhaps this was a heads-up statement to the public that any story published by these companies from now on are false. Period.
I think your point about looking back in 3 months is good and probably the way this will work out. I also think there is probably a lot going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about that triggered this statement.
My understanding though is that this was a letter they sent to the organizations. they clearly knew it would be published, but it didn’t HAVE to be, the tabloids decided to do that on their own. So if they didn’t want to make this into a big deal, they wouldn’t.
But it is kind of hilarious that the tabloids are falling over themselves to insist that H&M are so irrelevant and no one cares about them ANYWAY…..as they write story after story about them.
The lawyers were the ones who drafted the letter so there is likely some underlying case strategy for the letter, even though we generally already knew they weren’t going to deal with the tabloids. (I guess except for the Daily Star, which wrote an article about how they weren’t part of the excluded group).
that’s a good point about the lawyer’s involvement and like you said points to some underlying strategy.
My exact thought,if the argument is about timing,the letter isn’t a statement that was put out in the public domain.They sent it out individually to the agencies.
If it were me, and I was suing tabloids, I’d never discuss anything tabloid-related until legal pursuits were behind me.
I won’t even comment further because you said this quite well.
This process was always going to be difficult and messy. And they’re going to experience a loooot of setbacks, especially given they seemingly have a whole country mobilized against them. I just hope they have the right advisors guiding them through this bc tbh, I haven’t been impressed with their PR so far. The organic stuff, like Project Angel Food clients sharing stories about their generosity — fantastic. The pap walks and grandiose letters to the tabloids — not so much.
Julia Roberts was just spotted on a walk by paparazzi. She’s only photographed by the paparazzi a few times a year. Do you think she set it up?
But lol that your other comment got deleted. You tried.
what other comment? even if they didn’t set it up, the optics aren’t great. and optics are exactly what they pay their PR people to curate. it’s okay to hold them/their people accountable for potential missteps. though i don’t think it’ll matter much at all in the grand scheme.
Why aren’t the optics great? they’re out walking their dogs.
@Becks1 I’d assume that if they wanted to counter the narrative that they’re in LA to be famous and hang out with rich celebrities, they wouldn’t be photographed like famous and rich celebrities. Of course, they are objectively rich and very famous — but is that the brand they’re going for? If it is, and it’s totally okay if it is, the optics are fine. But if not, it may be a misstep because it just gives their enemies ammunition.
That’s what I’m personally trying to figure it out. And they may be trying to figure it out as well. Only time will tell.
How is it their fault they were photographed walking their dogs? come on now. you’re really reaching with this. They got photographed in London a few times and now they’re being photographed in LA.
I would think the fact that the first photos we saw of them in LA were when they were delivering meals to be enough to “counter the narrative” that they’re in LA for the “celebrity lifestyle.”
The letter was written by lawyers to the tabloids directly. It is the media who made it public so it was not a statement made to the public by the Sussexes. And there is nothing grandiose in the wording of the letter. It is standard vocabulary used by lawyers in legal correspondence. If the tabloids didn’t make a story about the letter then it would never have been made public.
The letter was absolutely written with the intent of being publicly facing. And if it wasn’t written with that intent, then their lawyers would be incompetent and extremely lacking in foresight, because the press was always going to make a story out of it.
Whether the language was grandiose is subjective, and that is probably too strong of a word. But if it was indeed purely legal correspondence, I’d expect less flowery language.
I think this is the start of Harry and Meghan’s post-royal life.
They will be launching their nonprofit in the next few months and I see this as setting the record straight.
I think legally they needed to make this statement, so there’s no way those organizations can go into court and muddy the waters by saying the Sussexes sometimes use us to deliver their messages. This way we know anything that comes from the tabs is bullshit. It isn’t officially sanctioned by the Sussexes and therefore is a lie.
I think it’s super easy for us to say “If I were them I would do this” or “I wouldn’t do this” – I do it too. But we don’t have all the details like they do. I mean we have some good theories but that’s what they are – theories. Most of it is stuff we can’t prove and stuff that will never be proven (but we do get little drips along the way)
That said, we also don’t know what their legal team is advising them. We don’t what their PR is advising them. Like I said we don’t have all the details like they do. So it could their PR team told them to send the letter. Their legal team said too. They both said too. Neither of them said too. Thing is: we don’t know exactly what’s going on behind the scenes.
I thought it was a very smart statement and very fitting for who they are. Lots of people detest the tabloids, especially because the British tabloids are so clearly politically aligned with the right. The people Harry and Meghan want to appeal to won’t be bothered by this.
It has its element of, “I’m ignoring you, but I’m telling you I’m ignoring you!!” However, I’m wondering if it’s a legal requirement for future lawsuits if necessary. As for timing….well, this pandemic isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon, so that’s not really an issue to me.
I think has an element of it yes. Like restraining orders. You have to prove you made clear your harasser is not welcomed and the person is ignoring you and you feel threatened. They are telling the Court they have no interest in keep this relationship going, their celebrity notwithstanding. The Tabloids can report on them- negative, positive- but not expect to be included .
To answer the question in the title…
No.
“I’m ignoring you from now on, and I’m telling you *why*.”
There is no “good time” for a designated kicking post to set a boundary with an abuser (individual or collective). I respect their action and see it as necessary, regardless of world events.
Plus it’s the Sussexes. Never is a “good time” for them pandemic or not
This!! It’ll always be “not the right time” for folks that want to be abuse them and their son without reprimand.
I do believe this is part of their legal strategy yes because if you look back at the statements they released so far, they never come out and name names. Never. My gut feeling is that they would have probably ghosted the outlets, but their lawyers came up and say ” You better be very specific now, lest they will use your silence against you at Court.”
They are very clever people. The last thing they wanted was to be accused of censorship. By now, they can predict ( as we can) exactly what the tabloids are saying.
The tabloids public opinion defense is “they are happy if we give them complimentary coverage, and they just complain because we tell it as it is”. Well, right now, they can not say that, ca they? because Meghan and Harry publically said they will NEVER engage with them again- which means: No matter if the ROtA kiss their asses, they will not engage.
The Rota cannot claim at Court that Meghan and Harry went behind the scenes and leaked something as of now…they cannot claim Meghan and Harry agreed to pose for pictures to any of their photographers…they cannot do this anymore.
Legally, this means that one part is not in agreement with the other, that has made this publically clear, and still, the other part does not get the message.
Maybe It is like divorce proceedings back in the day. The date of the split is the date a spouse moved out of the house. It is like restraining orders, I suppose; you have to prove you made clear you do not want to engage with said person, that said person has crossed lines trying to contact you, that you already did everything you possibly could in a friendly way ( spoke politely to the person; did not answer the phone calls ) but said person still insists in contacting you.
I don’t know if it’s part of a larger media strategy or part of their current legal strategy. But I don’t believe this letter would have been sent without the advice and support from their legal team.
I’m finding it quite hilarious that people seem to think that H&M woke up one morning and said “hey, let’s send out a letter” in the middle of their lawsuits against the various tabloids. That just didn’t happen, they have been advised every step of the way by their legal, media and pr teams. We are not dealing with rank amateurs here and as Kaiser said we are not privy to the inner workings of their teams or their strategies. It would be wonderful if everyone could take a deep breath, relax and understand that they’ve got this.
Yes there was! LIsten there is no denying that the tabloids were terrible to Meghan- they were racist, xenophobic and hateful. They had different standards for Kate and Meghan. It was wrong. And there is no reason for them to engage with them.
That being said- when I think tabloids i think Star and something that everyone really just ignores. So why make an issue. Possibly the Daily Mail isn’t like that and is more like the NY Post? H&M in their statement said they’d pick and choose who they would allow to report on them and that isn’t how it works. I mean it can now I guess since they aren’t figure head representatives to a country and just regular celebrities. But how long before some creepy chemical company that is polluting rivers says we aren’t engaging with this paper because we don’t like the coverage.
I think it is amazing Meghan is suing and standing up for herself. I think it is great she is setting boundaries and saying I am not putting up with lies etc. But I found the statement inappropriate and it does give the impression they only want positive press. which I get who wants negative but I think this was a misstep.
Yikes, you have no idea how any of this works. “Creepy chemical companies” can already talk to or not talk to whoever the hell they want. Why you’re comparing that to two people who have been subject to racial, misogynistic and unhinged abuse though is beyond me….
They aren’t picking and choosing who they will allow to report on them.
They are picking and choosing who they will respond to and engage with. Those are very different things. Under the Royal Rota, they had no control over this. Now they do.
They didn’t say they were going to pick and choose who could REPORT on them. They are picking and choosing who they deal with. That’s very different. They are under no obligation to deal with any outlet they don’t want to. They can’t stop the reporting, but they can stop the “sources close to the couple say” bullshit that the tabloids have been getting away with.
They’re not asking for positive coverage only, they’re asking for FAIR coverage and is not willing to work with publications that have done nothing but harass and assassinate their character for 3 years. They’re not even saying the tabloids can’t write about them. They’re simply stating they won’t be responding ever again. Based on the amount of articles written about them every day by these 4 publications alone, their comms team is probably always getting harassed for comments from journalists who will do nothing but twist whatever comment they give. I don’t fault anyone who doesn’t want to deal with that bs. I don’t think it’s inappropriate in the slightest. And they’re no longer working royals beholden to the public so they CAN choose who to work with.
Just to clarify, Meghan AND Harry are suing.
Well, the tabloids didn’t care about timing when they abused her every day, multiple times a day, during her pregnancy. They didn’t care about timing when they consistently put the Sussexes on the front page during this pandemic. They STILL put them on the front page after the letter was sent out. Why question the timing of this other than to have a reason to bitch about whatever they do like always? H&M are grown people likely getting excellent legal advice. We don’t know the specifics of the situation so I’m not gonna rush to say they should’ve done this or that. I’m not an expert in PR (yet, recent graduate!) and I’m definitely not a lawyer.
The tabloids says how selfish Sussex are releasing statement during pandemic but everyone fawing over prince louis birthday post. Is pandemic got over today in uk ?? Are pandemic standard doesnt apply for cambriges ??
I think they did the right thing. I personally would be happy if they never talked about the tabloids at all and just ignored it, but as others have mentioned, it might be part of their legal strategy. And although there are much more important things happening in the world right now than what media outlets they’re speaking with — this global situation will continue for the foreseeable future, and they needed to get that statement out there to move forward with their lives.
Timing is never good when the Sussexes speak out against the press. I did think a simpler statement eg ‘only future communications with these tabloids will be via lawyers in response to false stories’ would do rather than rehash issues but as there is legal action with these specific tabloids&we don’t have the facts hard to judge.
This article had interesting points on tabloids reaction on timing, strategy generally https://www.prweek.com/article/1681030/harry-meghan-refusing-play-tabloids-game-applaud
I also think many journalists are upset about timing of letter because like most businesses, press orgs are struggling during the pandemic& think they sympathise with their colleagues at the tabloids. It also shows me that people are nervous about implications of their cases.
However journalists saying they are outraged about the timing of the letter is hypocritical, unless they also criticised the (ongoing) coverage of the Sussexes during the pandemic, when going by popular comment, focus should have only been on the pandemic. So like Dan Wootton and other columnists who clearly haven’t moved on if they felt need to respond.
Saw a very good thread on this on Twitter. Anything they are putting out there now is based on advice they are getting from their teams. We don’t know the whole story and definitely think this recent action is tied to the case. We can think, “well I wouldn’t do that, the timing is not right”, but the courts don’t fully stop if there is a global pandemic, and quite frankly, neither do the tabloids. It’s ok to be concerned and a bit frustrated because we don’t have a clear outcome, or know where this will all lead to. I’m sure they question themselves on everything they do or put out there. Nice side note, Playwright Tom Stoppard basically defended the Sussexes against the charge of censoring newspapers by this move. Was a short little response in the Times regarding the statement from those editors, but basically said that these editors need to look up what censorship actually means because what the Sussexes are doing “really,really doesn’t “ amount to censorship.
Well, there will be no good timing in 2020, right? They have legal proceedings pending, that’s not going anywhere. And their lawyers probably didn’t think in terms of media strategy. But who the hell knows.
I wish they had left a lot earlier so that they didn’t have to go into lockdown with things so unfinished. But nobody saw this disaster coming and I think they’re making the best of it. Laying low, doing charity work. That’s really the best and only option for them. It must have been and still be a nightmare and a half and yes, I know, they are privileged beyond belief but still. Upending your life like that … oof.
The DUCHESS was newly married then pregnant and there was no consideration when the tabloids unleashed on her so why should they now be concerned about timing?
GTFOH. Sit down.