Donald Trump threw GA Gov. Kemp under the bus for plan to reopen GA economy

As we discussed, this week Southern, Republican governors created some kind of half-assed coalition to work together to reopen the economies in their states. Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia was going to be something like the canary in the coronavirus coalmine – Gov. Kemp wanted to reopen businesses like hair salons, movie theaters, gyms and tattoo parlors as early as TOMORROW. Gov. Kemp is tight with Donald Trump and I have no doubt that Trump probably told Kemp privately that it was okay for Georgia to reopen. But given the outpouring of scorn for Kemp’s plans, Trump still threw his political ally under the bus:

President Trump on Wednesday criticized the decision of a political ally, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, to allow many businesses to reopen this week, saying the move was premature given the number of coronavirus cases in the state. “I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he is doing,” Mr. Trump said at a White House briefing. “I think it’s too soon.” Mr. Kemp, a Republican, announced on Monday that he had cleared the way for what he described as a measured process meant to bolster the economy, as Georgia, like the rest of the nation, grapples with the devastation brought by the pandemic. Yet the decision was immediately assailed, as public health experts, the mayors of Georgia’s largest cities and others warned that it stood to have perilous consequences. Mayors said the decision had caught them off-guard and questioned its wisdom. Business owners who were otherwise eager to revive their livelihoods said they would hold off. The governor’s plan gives permission to gyms, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen on Friday. Then, on Monday, restaurants are allowed to resume dine-in service, and movie theaters and other entertainment venues can reopen. “I love those people that use all of those things — the spas, the beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors,” Mr. Trump said on Wednesday. “I love them. But they can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit — not much, because safety has to predominate.” Mr. Kemp acknowledged speaking with Mr. Trump in a series of Twitter posts after the president’s briefing. And while he praised Mr. Trump for his “bold leadership and insight,” he gave no indication he was reconsidering his decision.

Again, I have no f–king doubt that Trump is telling Republican governors one thing privately and then saying something different in public. The whole idea of reopening the economy is something Trump has been pushing for weeks, and his medical/science advisors keep talking him down off the ledge. Basically, don’t give Trump a cookie for throwing a political ally under the bus. Trump is the one who created this leadership vacuum which led to individual dumbass governors doing terrible jobs to protect their populations.

Meanwhile, did you know Cardi B has been in lockdown in Georgia? I thought she was in New York with her family, but no, she’s been in Atlanta with Offset? Maybe? It’s not clear actually, but she did have something to say to Georgians.

