Donald Trump threw GA Gov. Kemp under the bus for plan to reopen GA economy

As we discussed, this week Southern, Republican governors created some kind of half-assed coalition to work together to reopen the economies in their states. Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia was going to be something like the canary in the coronavirus coalmine – Gov. Kemp wanted to reopen businesses like hair salons, movie theaters, gyms and tattoo parlors as early as TOMORROW. Gov. Kemp is tight with Donald Trump and I have no doubt that Trump probably told Kemp privately that it was okay for Georgia to reopen. But given the outpouring of scorn for Kemp’s plans, Trump still threw his political ally under the bus:
President Trump on Wednesday criticized the decision of a political ally, Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, to allow many businesses to reopen this week, saying the move was premature given the number of coronavirus cases in the state.
“I want him to do what he thinks is right, but I disagree with him on what he is doing,” Mr. Trump said at a White House briefing. “I think it’s too soon.”
Mr. Kemp, a Republican, announced on Monday that he had cleared the way for what he described as a measured process meant to bolster the economy, as Georgia, like the rest of the nation, grapples with the devastation brought by the pandemic. Yet the decision was immediately assailed, as public health experts, the mayors of Georgia’s largest cities and others warned that it stood to have perilous consequences. Mayors said the decision had caught them off-guard and questioned its wisdom. Business owners who were otherwise eager to revive their livelihoods said they would hold off.
The governor’s plan gives permission to gyms, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors to reopen on Friday. Then, on Monday, restaurants are allowed to resume dine-in service, and movie theaters and other entertainment venues can reopen.
“I love those people that use all of those things — the spas, the beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors,” Mr. Trump said on Wednesday. “I love them. But they can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit — not much, because safety has to predominate.”
Mr. Kemp acknowledged speaking with Mr. Trump in a series of Twitter posts after the president’s briefing. And while he praised Mr. Trump for his “bold leadership and insight,” he gave no indication he was reconsidering his decision.
Again, I have no f–king doubt that Trump is telling Republican governors one thing privately and then saying something different in public. The whole idea of reopening the economy is something Trump has been pushing for weeks, and his medical/science advisors keep talking him down off the ledge. Basically, don’t give Trump a cookie for throwing a political ally under the bus. Trump is the one who created this leadership vacuum which led to individual dumbass governors doing terrible jobs to protect their populations.
Meanwhile, did you know Cardi B has been in lockdown in Georgia? I thought she was in New York with her family, but no, she’s been in Atlanta with Offset? Maybe? It’s not clear actually, but she did have something to say to Georgians.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that gyms, barbers, hairdressers, nail salons, and other non-essential businesses can reopen at the end of the week amid the coronavirus. Cardi B spoke out against the decision‼️🚨#uaccessmagazine pic.twitter.com/obyoLbVOy8
— UAccessOnline (@infouaccessmag) April 22, 2020
Last thing – the Earth Day tree-planting at the White House yesterday was the first time Melania Trump did any public event this month. This lazy B.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Oh I’m willing to believe he ACTUALLY thinks it’s too soon. Not because he’s worried about people – he’s worried that they’re going to make the numbers skyrocket and make him look bad, so he has to try to throw them under the bus to make it seem like he’s being reasonable.
THIS, exactly. Dumbass is now worried about how the dumbass moves he encouraged will reflect on him and his re-election prospects.
What a mess
Cardi recently bought a huge house in the Atlanta area
I personally found this hilarious. Kemp was doing this to appease Trump. Trump was praising him & then someone w/a brain pulled the Orange buffoon aside & explained (I am assuming w/crayons & finger paint) what a BAD idea this was. Mr. “I take no responsibility” tosses Kemp under the bus & backed over him.
Please remember all this BS come November & vote this monster out of office & in the meantime keep yourselves safe from harm.
It’s so obvious that this is what happened! I wonder what Kemp thinks of Trump now. Blind loyalty yields no rewards, apparently.
Even a passing familiarity with trump’s history would show he has never shown loyalty to any person, ever. That’s why he demands it from others. To him it’s a sign of weakness, and he plays the domination game, and he’s always the top. Kemp must be a real moron to have thought otherwise. I marvel at these IQ’s and how the hell they got where they are sporting them. I really do.
Trump also (in the same breath) praised Kemp and said Georgia residents should listen to their governor. He’s talking out of both sides of his mouth so he can take credit if it goes well and blame Kemp if it doesn’t. His behavior is so utterly predictable.
Technically, Governors make the decisions for their states, so it’s not like there’s anything Trump can really do. Except the Governors reopening are really following Trump’s lead. He just had Barr threatening to sue states that chose to stay shut when the Feds say to open.
So it’s not throwing under the bus as much as complete hypocrisy.
Agreed. The federal government doesn’t decide when the states open – that’s up to the governors and the mayors. I gave a big yawn when Trump pushed for re-opening. The states didn’t wait for his permission to close, nor will they need his permission to re-open.
We live in a dystopia ruled by a disjointed maniac.
I see no end and no let up without a new president. I’ve really tried to hunker down, mentally, so I don’t end up having a breakdown. We’re in it for the long haul.
Doesn’t look like Melania has roots? Has someone been doing her hair I wonder.
Kemp did this so he could toss people off unemployment.
And Melania didn’t know how to use a shovel!
Every single nurse I know is trying their best not to have people “Die Slow” Thinking that once patients are in desperate shape that foods will work over medication is ridiculous. Cardi, shut up.
Yes, she’s another idiot.
Trump is hedging his bets so he can claim victory regardless. And the people in the southern “reopen” states are being used as guinea pigs.
How is two days between opening salons etc. and dine in restaurants measured? It would take minimum 3 weeks to know if they’re seeing an increase in COVID hospital cases as a result. Covidiots can’t do math.