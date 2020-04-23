Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise are ‘in sync with each other, they’re a real team’

Suri Cruise just celebrated her 14th birthday a few days ago. Katie Holmes celebrated her only child’s birthday by posting a cute pic of the back of Suri’s head as Suri wore a flower crown. I would imagine Suri’s birthday celebration was just Katie and Suri at home in New York by themselves during the lockdown. From one captivity to another! No, I jest. Scientology captivity is terrifying in a different way than pandemic captivity. Anyway, Us Weekly used this moment (Suri’s birthday) to do a cover story on how Suri and Katie are fine.
Name a better mother-daughter duo! Since becoming a single parent, Katie Holmes has been determined to give her daughter, Suri, the best life she can get — and as a result, their bond is unlike any other.
“You’d struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other,” an insider says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re a real team — their connection is a beautiful thing to witness.”
After divorcing Tom Cruise in 2012, the actress, 42, worked hard at raising their now teenage daughter the way she wants. (Us previously reported that the actor, 57, doesn’t have a relationship with Suri because of his affiliation to the Church of Scientology.) Like most teens — she just celebrated her 14th birthday on April 18 — “Suri is very naturally athletic and excels at physical activities like gymnastics and dance,” a second source notes. She also has a close group of friends, adds the source, and is “well-liked.”
Suri is well-behaved too. “She’s is a great kid,” a source told Us in April 2019. “She’s extremely polite and well-mannered. She’s a good girl who’s a joy to be around; she doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all.”
Her good-nature is one of the many reasons she’s “really protective” of the Dawson’s Creek alum, the first insider notes. “If Katie’s feeling stressed or down, Suri’s very compassionate and loving. Katie feels like her daughter really is her little angel. It’s no exaggeration to say that Suri and Katie have saved each other,” the insider continues. “They really are wonderful together.”
Honestly, this sounds a lot like A) how a lot of only children are with their parents and B) how a lot of kids are with their single moms. It’s a combination of both of those factors, Suri being an only child and Katie being a single mom. That’s why they’re so connected, which I totally believe. I think when Katie escaped CoS’s clutches in the dead of night with her child, she knew that this was how it would be for her, that she would be raising Suri by herself, that it would “Katie & Suri against the world.” Anyway, it’s great to hear that Suri is a well-adjusted normal teenager. Back when she was just a baby, I did worry that the whole thing would end up a mess.
I know some people find Katie Holmes’ personality bland and wish she would be more gossipy in interviews, but I truly think it’s because she’s 100% committed to being a good mother to her daughter. Anything she would say could end up hurting or be detrimental to Suri’s well-being.
And I give her massive props for this – she knows it’s better to be less relevant but a good mum. Sounds normal to us but within the Hollywood circle, it’s not always the case.
Yeah. The bland isn’t fun from a gossip standpoint – but honestly? I think she seems like pretty cool person. She clearly adores her kid, she’s not just chasing headlines or anything. I feel like she’s one of the celebrities that seem to have stayed genuine to themselves and not completely bought her own hype.
Suri still has Tom’s last name? Interesting.
is it that easy to Change it in the US?
I always kinda thought maybe Katie changed Suri’s last name privately but I’ve seen a few pics of Katie and suri donatinf cupcakes to hospital workers and she signed it Suri Cruise. I wonder if maybe she thinks there’s no point and it might just give in to the theories Tom wasn’t her biological dad even though Suri has a lot of Toms features.
Unless TC has legally given up his parental rights to Suri, he’d have to agree to a name change. He won’t do that because then he’d have to go back on all his lies that CoS doesn’t make you choose between them and your children.
I mean, they’ve been through some sh*t. And let’s not forget that the girl has to live with a father who very publicly chose his cult over her, I can’t even imagine. No wonder they’re a team. I will never understand how parents can behave like TC, it’s just insane to me that you’ll disown your own child like that. And it’s not like it has really hurt his career either. Absolutely crazy. I hope that when their kids are grown and they’re enjoying their golden years, either Katie or Nicole write a memoir, NDAs be damned.
Just wait until Suri grows taller than Tom, in about two years, he will have to put four inch lifts in his shoes.
He hasn’t seen suri in nearly 7 years so I doubt that’s gonna change any time soon. He will never have to worry about her being taller than him.
I kind of doubt he will ever see her again, so no need to get the stiletto lifts out on her behalf.
She really looks like Tom in the last photo. I wonder, now, that’s she’s older, what she makes of her dad and his cult? Must be so strange and possibly heartbreaking for her to never see him.
And he is a major star. There are posters in NY of every movie he makes, she simply cannot avoid him. Must be truly sad for this poor kid.
Was the US weekly article article written in the 1950s?!
Best comment. No shade from me, though, because every child deserves a loving parent who puts her before anyone or anything else. Katie seems like a devoted mom.
Too bad Suri doesn’t have a relationship with her siblings.
I’m a single Mom with a daughter too and I think the most marked quality of my daughter is how protective and mature she is, particularly during this time. She’s pulling me thru this mess. I’m pretty sure when I was her age (12) I was a selfish brat. I have a lot of faith in her generation. Silver lining!
I think if that was true, she wouldn’t resemble him so strongly!
The crazy thing is, and the reasons rumors persist, that she also still looks very much like Scientology’s Tommy Davis. I see it with her nose and jaw and she’s been photographed with some facial expressions where the resemblance to Tommy was uncanny. Her eye shape could be from Katie or Tom or Tommy. But the funny thing is Tommy looks an awful lot like Tom Cruise’s brother. So Suri’s got a resemblance to her uncle, and therefore it’s also hard to argue against her being a Cruise. I think the resemblance to Tommy Davis is probably just a coincidence. But it’s a hard coincidence to shake off when they share that pointed chin and jaw and TC is square jawed.
Either way, it’s not as if she grows up with either man in her life. Which is just as well, as both men share a disconcerting intensity. Suri seems like she’s got a wonderful life with her mother and has everything she needs.