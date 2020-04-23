“Jack Dorsey & Beyonce’s charities are partnering for relief efforts” links
  • April 23, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Beyoncé poses for the first campaign of her new collaboration Adidas x IVY PARK

Jack Dorsey is partnering with Beyonce on an initiative too. [JustJared]
Julia Roberts walked her dogs, and a really interesting project has been delayed. If they ever make this movie, I will watch it! [LaineyGossip]
Wow, I love so many of these Roland Mouret bridal looks! [Tom & Lorenzo]
If I get sauce for my McNuggets, it’s Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour. [Pajiba]
I love Idris Elba but no. This is a dumb idea. [Dlisted]
The Biden campaign refused to take Louis CK’s donation. [Jezebel]
OOOoo, a Lucy Liu fashion retrospective. [GFY]
Post Malone is putting on a Nirvana tribute home-concert, sure. [The Blemish]
Tia Mowry’s daughter got into her pantyliners. [Seriously OMG]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Auwal Mosque in Cape Town

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Jack Dorsey & Beyonce’s charities are partnering for relief efforts” links”

  1. Natalee says:
    April 23, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    I wouldn’t trust jack Dorsey with anything. He seems legit insane. The rich flock together I guess.

    Reply
  2. lucy2 says:
    April 23, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    Good for Beyonce! That’s great. Also glad CK’s donation was returned.
    Julia and Sean Penn? Pass.
    I like a lot of the Mouret collection, but as regular stuff, not bridal.
    Oh Idris. No. Most of the world can’t just take a week to hibernate. Many live paycheck to paycheck. Many are essential workers. What a tone deaf comment.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment