Queen Elizabeth is ‘delighted’ with Prince William & Kate’s lockdown ‘work’

It took about four weeks for the Windsors to “reboot” in the face of a pandemic which left them all isolated in their various castles, country homes and palaces. The Queen agreed to a public statement way too late in the crisis, Charles and Camilla were in quarantine in Scotland, William and Kate spent weeks pushing stories about how they were basically king and queen already, and the rest of them… well, they tried. Finally, Will & Kate got with the program and understood that they really could “work from home” and do Zoom calls and all of that. I’ve found their efforts rather basic but of course they’re being universally praised, as always, for doing the bare minimum. Still, that’s the name of the royal game and the Queen is reportedly “delighted” with what the Cambridges have been doing:

The Queen is said to be “delighted” with how Kate Middleton and Prince William have supported frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty is reportedly pleased at their efforts, especially given the nationwide lockdown. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have kept busy in self-isolation, and have recently launched a mental health scheme to help struggling Brits. They have also done video calls with volunteers, frontline staff and key worker children, donated to Captain Tom Moore’s fundraiser, and Kate has written to staff at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk, the monarch will be “delighted” with how Kate and William have been doing. He added that following a difficult 16 months, which has seen Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step down as senior royals, the Queen will also be glad to have Prince Philip by her side. He added: “With a select staff including her senior dresser and confidante Angela Kelly, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are in virtual self-isolation at Windsor. The presence of the Duke will undoubtedly be of considerable comfort to the Queen during this unprecedented period of emergency. After what has been a particularly difficult period for the monarchy it has been clear that it is a uniquely unifying force in times of trouble.”

[From The Sun]

Considering the Queen and Philip were absolutely living separate lives for the past two years – reportedly barely even seeing each other on a regular basis – I do wonder how much comfort Philip’s presence really has been for the Queen. If anything, I would suspect that she’s not all that happy about it. As for the Queen’s alleged delight… I don’t know. I suspect that there were some calls made between the various households, especially when William began pushing those “coronavirus regency” stories. The Queen and Charles both want the Cambridges to know their place, more than anything else. Anyway, the Queen *should* be delighted with the Cambridges because that’s the f–king deal she and her courtiers made. They put their money on Will & Kate and agreed to exile the Sussexes. W&K wanted to be the only game in town. Now they are. And so this is what we get.