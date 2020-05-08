AG William Barr ‘dropped’ the criminal case against treason rat Michael Flynn

The past four years have lasted approximately five decades, so pardon me if I’ve forgotten some details on the Michael Flynn situation. Flynn was Donald Trump’s first national security advisor, and Flynn didn’t even make it to the 2017 inauguration, correct? By the inauguration, he had already lied to the FBI and lied to then-Obama-NSA Susan Rice, and he was already colluding with a foreign government (Russia). The question about Flynn’s case was always… was he ordered to illegally collude with Russian operatives on Donald Trump’s say-so, or was he compromised all on his own? I think I know the answer to that – we all know, especially since Trump has spent years throwing tantrums about how Flynn never should have been charged with anything. The Flynn situation was part of Robert Mueller’s investigation, and Flynn faced several felony charges, and he even pleaded guilty to some of those charges. But now… Attorney General William Barr is dropping the whole Flynn thing.

In an abrupt about-face, the Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, abandoning a prosecution that became a rallying cry for the president and his supporters in attacking the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. The action was a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. It comes even though prosecutors for the past three years have maintained that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. Flynn admitted as much, pleading guilty before later asking to withdraw the plea, and he became a key cooperator for Mueller as the special counsel investigated ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 political campaign. Thursday’s action was swiftly embraced by Trump, who has relentlessly tweeted about the “outrageous” case and last week pronounced Flynn “exonerated,” and it is likely to energize supporters of the president who have taken up the retired Army lieutenant general as a cause. But it will also add to Democratic complaints that Attorney General William Barr is excessively loyal to the president, and could be a distraction for a Justice Department that has sought to focus on crimes arising from the coronavirus. “Attorney General Barr’s politicization of justice knows no bounds,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. She accused Barr’s department of “dropping the case to continue to cover up for the president.”

[From The AP]

I just find this depressing more than anything else. I applaud anyone who has the energy left to be angry about it. Didn’t we always know/feel that the Trump administration would find some way to “pardon” all of the treasonous a–holes who worked for them? And Bill Barr has been compromised this whole time – he’s lied to Congress, he’s acted as Trump’s personal attorney rather than AG, he’s done the most to cover up and confuse the Mueller Report. This is just a logical extension of corruption. Legal scholars are raising alarms about the unprecedented nature of Barr’s actions, but it doesn’t matter. Nothing matters. Oh, wait: Trumpers apparently think Flynn is their Nelson Mandela…?

With the Justice Department announcing Thursday that it would drop the case against Michael Flynn, officials close to President Donald Trump are already gaming out ways to bring the former national security adviser back onto the national political stage. Of the nine senior Trump administration officials, campaign staff, outside advisers, and longtime associates of the president reached on Thursday, all said that they wanted Flynn to assume some public-facing role in service of the president, including potentially as an official Trump surrogate as Election Day inches closer. One even compared the ex-general, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, to one of history’s greatest human rights icons. “Years ago when Nelson Mandela came to America after years of political persecution he was treated like a rock star by Americans,” John McLaughlin, one of President Trump’s chief pollsters, told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening. “Now after over three years of political persecution General Flynn is our rock star. A big difference is that he was persecuted in America.” Trump himself seems determined to see it happen. According to a source who has spoken to the president about Flynn in the past month, Trump had made clear that if legal circumstances permitted, he would want Flynn to get “something good” in his political orbit following years of bad press and legal turmoil. The source said it was unclear if Trump meant a job in the administration, a role for the 2020 campaign, or another position. But the remark was in keeping with other comments that the president made throughout Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

[From The Daily Beast]

I just feel sick to my stomach that there’s a chunk of American society capable of twisting themselves into knots to believe that a corrupt, treasonous liar working for Russia is somehow a freedom fighter in the vein of Nelson Mandela.