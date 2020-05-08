Prince Andrew is being sued for failing to make a $6 million payment on his Swiss chalet

There are so many shady pieces to Prince Andrew’s life. The part which has gotten the most attention in the past year is obviously his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who trafficked teenage girls to Andrew via Ghislaine Maxwell. There are other questionable and ridiculous stories around Andrew though – his shady business dealings, the origin of his fortune, his continuing relationship with Sarah Ferguson, and the fact that Andrew and Sarah bought a Swiss chalet together several years ago, out of nowhere. Allegedly, Fergie moved full-time to Switzerland, likely as some kind of tax dodge, but the chalet was in her name and Andrew’s name. And now the chalet issue has gotten even murkier:

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah are reportedly facing legal action over more than $8 million they allegedly owe the seller of a luxury Swiss home they purchased together in 2014. The former couple bought the seven-bedroom chalet in the Verbier ski resort in Southwest Switzerland for $22.5 million. The Duke and Duchess of York failed to make a substantial payment on the home that was due by the end of last year, Le Temps newspaper reported. Six million francs — or roughly 6.1 million dollars — was due at the time, according to the sale deeds seen by the French-language daily. With interest, the sum is now eight million francs, or about $8.2 million dollars. After going months without receiving payment, the seller of the home instructed their lawyers from the firm Etude du Ritz to launch legal proceedings, Le Temps reported. The law firm did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the Yorks told Le Temps: “There is a dispute between the two parties in this matter,” adding that the contractual details were “subject to a confidentiality agreement.” A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said, “This isn’t something we would comment on.”

[From Page Six]

Tax-dodgers AND mortgage-dodgers? Who would have thought. This isn’t some kind of coronavirus “cancel the rent” economic issue either – clearly, Fergie and Andrew were having some kind of financial issue LAST YEAR which kept them from making a payment. I have a conspiracy brewing over here… Andrew’s finances have always been secretive and it’s 100% true that no one knows how much he’s worth or where and how he “got” all that money. We also know that Jeffrey Epstein was likely a blackmailer (on a massive scale) and that Epstein and his human-trafficking rapist buddies made “deals” with one another. Isn’t it strange that Andrew suspiciously ran out of money to make a multi-million dollar payment in the same year that Epstein died? I’m obviously still working on this conspiracy, but I would definitely love to see some enterprising British journalist do a forensic-accounting examination of Andrew’s finances.