Prince Andrew is being sued for failing to make a $6 million payment on his Swiss chalet

There are so many shady pieces to Prince Andrew’s life. The part which has gotten the most attention in the past year is obviously his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who trafficked teenage girls to Andrew via Ghislaine Maxwell. There are other questionable and ridiculous stories around Andrew though – his shady business dealings, the origin of his fortune, his continuing relationship with Sarah Ferguson, and the fact that Andrew and Sarah bought a Swiss chalet together several years ago, out of nowhere. Allegedly, Fergie moved full-time to Switzerland, likely as some kind of tax dodge, but the chalet was in her name and Andrew’s name. And now the chalet issue has gotten even murkier:
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah are reportedly facing legal action over more than $8 million they allegedly owe the seller of a luxury Swiss home they purchased together in 2014. The former couple bought the seven-bedroom chalet in the Verbier ski resort in Southwest Switzerland for $22.5 million.
The Duke and Duchess of York failed to make a substantial payment on the home that was due by the end of last year, Le Temps newspaper reported. Six million francs — or roughly 6.1 million dollars — was due at the time, according to the sale deeds seen by the French-language daily. With interest, the sum is now eight million francs, or about $8.2 million dollars.
After going months without receiving payment, the seller of the home instructed their lawyers from the firm Etude du Ritz to launch legal proceedings, Le Temps reported. The law firm did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokeswoman for the Yorks told Le Temps: “There is a dispute between the two parties in this matter,” adding that the contractual details were “subject to a confidentiality agreement.”
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said, “This isn’t something we would comment on.”
Tax-dodgers AND mortgage-dodgers? Who would have thought. This isn’t some kind of coronavirus “cancel the rent” economic issue either – clearly, Fergie and Andrew were having some kind of financial issue LAST YEAR which kept them from making a payment. I have a conspiracy brewing over here… Andrew’s finances have always been secretive and it’s 100% true that no one knows how much he’s worth or where and how he “got” all that money. We also know that Jeffrey Epstein was likely a blackmailer (on a massive scale) and that Epstein and his human-trafficking rapist buddies made “deals” with one another. Isn’t it strange that Andrew suspiciously ran out of money to make a multi-million dollar payment in the same year that Epstein died? I’m obviously still working on this conspiracy, but I would definitely love to see some enterprising British journalist do a forensic-accounting examination of Andrew’s finances.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and WENN.
Well now I won’t feel so bad if I can’t make a payment on my bills considering a man of Royal blood can’t pay his bills.
Cut them all off and be done with it. It’s 2020 and the monarchy needs to be abolished.
Given this has now made the press, cue Mummy stepping in to pay the outstanding costs and then it being sold quietly to a ‘family friend’.
DU- oh I hope Liz uses taxpayer money to bail him out and it gets all over the press. Serves her right if this mofo is her downfall.
Yep, this is exactly what will happen Digital Unicorn.
I had to laugh. As someone who has lived in Switzerland now for 15 years, I can promise you that the one thing that they don’t mess around with is money.
But but but Meghan read to Archie and didn’t acknowledge he called Harry “Dadadada!” How does Randy PedoAndy’s rent dodging compare to Duchessing while Black?
I hope he’ll get hung out to dry once his mother is 6 foot underground but he would become a loose canon and probably start trying to wage a war against the monarchy – which is not what Charles and William want. After all they both want a throne to sit on
Better to have him inside the tent pissing out rather outside the tent pissing in and all that
Other than Charles wonder how the rest of the siblings make their money. Did the Queen Mother not leave her grandkids any money?
She did I believe. She also left Harry, William and their generation money as well.
As for his siblings, they get money from the sovereign grant and duchy of Lancaster (which is like the duchy of Cornwall Charles has but they money goes to the monarch). Anne also does a bunch of equestrian related events to keep up the maintenance of her estate. Don’t know exactly what Edward does.
Doesn’t the Queen give them money from the Duchy of Lancaster? I think I read that it is worth $800-900 million. So somehow I think they’ll come up with the money. /s
Maybe we will finally see some justice. Remember, Al Capone did not go to jail for bootlegging and murder. Al Capone went to jail for tax evasion.
Andrew deserves to be in jail. It makes no difference which reason puts him there.
I think John Gotti the teflon don himself also finally got jailed over something less serious. However doesnt Andrew have some sort of diplomatic immunity or is doesnt apply in European nations?
I think as long as they’re working royals, the Queen takes care of them, basically. That was one of the reasons people were interested in how Andrew was going to keep up his lifestyle once he stopped being a working royal and his pedophile benefactor was killed (I’m not even pretending otherwise).
That’s a lot of money and the Swiss don’t really care about royalty. Also, we can stop pretending these two are not a couple, right? They live together and keep buying property together.