Elon Musk says his baby’s name is pronounced Ex Ash A-Twelve Musk

As I said before, I never expected the “Elon Musk’s baby name” story to be a week-long controversy, but here we are. Elon and Grimes welcomed their first son together this week. Elon tweeted out that they named their newborn X Æ A-12 Musk. It wasn’t a joke, and Grimes quickly confirmed it too. The problem? Little X Æ A-12 probably won’t get to have that as his legal name. He was born in California, which has strict rules about baby names. Nothing alphanumeric, and only the 26 letters of the English alphabet can be used (no accents or whatever Æ is. But Elon went on Joe Rogan’s show yesterday and he ended up saying that they’re really going to name their baby that and I can’t.
Elon Musk is breaking down the proper pronunciation of his son X Æ A-12′s unique name. The Tesla CEO, 48, explained how to correctly address the newborn during Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. While speaking about his newborn, Musk shared that girlfriend and new mom Grimes was actually the one who “mostly came up with the name.”
“Yeah, she’s great at names,” he said. According to Musk, X is spoken “like the letter” while “the ‘Æ’ is pronounced like ‘ash.’ ”
The Space X founder went on to proudly proclaim that the A-12 part of his son’s name was his idea, saying that he wanted to pay homage to the Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance aircraft built by the United States Central Intelligence Agency.
“A-12 was my contribution,” he said. “The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever.”
During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk also opened about becoming a father again, telling the host, “Actually, I think it’s better being older and having a kid.”
“I appreciate it more,” he said. “Babies are awesome. They’re awesome…They’re little lovebugs,” the dad added. “It’s wonderful. It’s great.”
So, best case scenario is that this child will be called Ex Ash Musk. *snort* Yeah. Okay. I still have my doubts about whether they’ve actually filled out the birth certificate and gotten a Social Security card for X Æ A-12, because I think they’ll run into some roadblocks. I love how casually Elon throws Grimes under the bus too, saying that she was the one who “mostly came up with the name.” Idiots.
Well, Ash is a nice name.
Yeah, on its own Ash as a name isn’t awful, though Ash Musk is making me giggle like a loon. That poor (‘poor’) kid.
Ash Musk – with undertones of sandalwood and petunias and just a mild hint of bergemot
The real story here is that Grimes gave a different pronunciation…
Still love Grimes!
I must be a dull person, or something. Up until this week, I thought Moon Unit and Apple were goofy names. I had no idea that there are even crazier parents allowed to name their kids.
Pretentious twits. The kid is going to go to school and tell everyone his name is Bob. Hate when parents use their kids like this.
Æ is a common letter in Norwegian and Danish, but obviously never used as alone as a name
Yeah, just because it isn’t an english letter does not mean it isn’t a letter.
I have a friend named Ashley who goes by Ash. It’s a pretty name.
At least they didn’t try to name him Adolf!
Look, it 100% sounds like a name that’s alllll her. It’s SO try hard. I just don’t see Elon coming up with that one on his own, and to my knowledge his other kids names are nowhere near this.
I said before – just going by X wouldn’t be the absolute worst. It’s not ideal, but it’s ‘fine’ in comparison to the rest of the name.
Hard agree with everything you said. The tryhard is so blatant here that I actually cringed.
Ash Archangel. Just name the kid Ash Archangel and get over yourselves, you pretentious snots.
I’m still 100% canceling him for his gross FREE AMERICA tweets and watching while his followers attacked Healthcare workers in the comments and didn’t say squat. So canceled.
That poor child. Is all I can say. Do his other.. 7? Is it 7? Kids live with their mother?
He shares custody with all of the kids. No idea on living arrangements, though I assume they’re with their mother. I think it’s 5 others, as his first child passed away in infancy.
Where did I get 7 from??? Omg lol.
I assumed they stayed mostly with the mother because of things he says like he can never make it home, he sleeps in the office etc. That sounds like they either have a nanny at his house or primarily stay with Mom.
Well, he’s had 7 kids total, just unfortunately there are only 6 total now, so you weren’t really far off.
Griffin, Xavier, Damian, Saxon, and Kai are the other names, so at least they have pretty normal names for celebrity spawn. I went on a wiki wormhole last night because we had Joe Rogan on due to the morbid curiosity I’ve developed when it comes to Elon. His life is just so … strange to me, I guess.
The mother is from Ontario I think, but they had moved to LA while they were together. So I assume she’s probably living nearby Elon, but it just seems most likely that they would have at least one nanny to help out because like you said – the man’s a workaholic to an unhealthy degree and I can’t see him leaving the office early to make it home to the kids often.
Reminds me of when Prince changed his name to a symbol and all the stink it caused. But at least it was him renaming himself and people still called him Prince. This kid will be called Ash. And if the parents wanted something very original, ironically Ash really isn’t. Jokes on them.
I stopped thinking much of him when he got with Claire cos she hung around (hangs around?) with Aezelia Banks- and the sh!t they said to each other— I’m starting to form the impression that ‘Grimes’ is a try hard, very scared and insecure person who thinks she is clever beyond all of this and in so doing, doesn’t realize she is in fact being played like a fiddle and taken as a complete fool by others around her.
I’m sorry, but Elon Musk is as insecure and try- hard as she is – if not more so. Just look at the header photo.
And the Musk child will be called Ex-Ass or Ex-Lax or Ox Musk by his school mates.
Congratulation to Anderson Cooper who also just had a baby boy and named him Wyatt Morgan Cooper. Wyatt after his father who died when Anderson was 10. Morgan which was a family name on his mother’s baby name list that Anderson found. It was the list of names Gloria Vanderbilt was considering for Anderson. Now that’s how you name a baby.
Jerkoffs, both of them.
Æ is not a symbol and is ignorant to keep treating it in your words as whatever. It is common letter in many nordic countries and languages. Same goes for Ø, Ö, Ô, Ê, Ę, Ā etc none of these are symbols just additional letters used in languages that aren’t english.The problem here are people like Grimes and Musk basterdizing letters from another language.
Æ as Ash? Letter itself is called ash in traditional English, but is certainly not pronounced that way. But whatever, sure.