Elon Musk says his baby’s name is pronounced Ex Ash A-Twelve Musk

As I said before, I never expected the “Elon Musk’s baby name” story to be a week-long controversy, but here we are. Elon and Grimes welcomed their first son together this week. Elon tweeted out that they named their newborn X Æ A-12 Musk. It wasn’t a joke, and Grimes quickly confirmed it too. The problem? Little X Æ A-12 probably won’t get to have that as his legal name. He was born in California, which has strict rules about baby names. Nothing alphanumeric, and only the 26 letters of the English alphabet can be used (no accents or whatever Æ is. But Elon went on Joe Rogan’s show yesterday and he ended up saying that they’re really going to name their baby that and I can’t.

Elon Musk is breaking down the proper pronunciation of his son X Æ A-12′s unique name. The Tesla CEO, 48, explained how to correctly address the newborn during Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. While speaking about his newborn, Musk shared that girlfriend and new mom Grimes was actually the one who “mostly came up with the name.” “Yeah, she’s great at names,” he said. According to Musk, X is spoken “like the letter” while “the ‘Æ’ is pronounced like ‘ash.’ ” The Space X founder went on to proudly proclaim that the A-12 part of his son’s name was his idea, saying that he wanted to pay homage to the Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance aircraft built by the United States Central Intelligence Agency. “A-12 was my contribution,” he said. “The Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever.” During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk also opened about becoming a father again, telling the host, “Actually, I think it’s better being older and having a kid.” “I appreciate it more,” he said. “Babies are awesome. They’re awesome…They’re little lovebugs,” the dad added. “It’s wonderful. It’s great.”

So, best case scenario is that this child will be called Ex Ash Musk. *snort* Yeah. Okay. I still have my doubts about whether they’ve actually filled out the birth certificate and gotten a Social Security card for X Æ A-12, because I think they’ll run into some roadblocks. I love how casually Elon throws Grimes under the bus too, saying that she was the one who “mostly came up with the name.” Idiots.