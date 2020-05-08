Donald Trump’s personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus, huh

Donald Trump and the people around him are so out-of-touch that they think nothing of making stupidly outdated pop culture references. Just this week, Trump misogynistically mocked female reporters, saying they are not like Donna Reed, the 1950s actress who was actually a cool feminist and anti-war advocate (but she was famous for playing Suzy Homemaker-type roles). And now this: Trump’s campaign manager referred to the Trump 2020 campaign as the Death Star.
For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc.
In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aJgCNfx1m0
— Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020
Perhaps this is the fight we should encourage? The MAGA Death Squad versus the Star Wars nerd-bros. Those MAGA peeps will be Well Actually’d to death. Well actually, the Death Star was destroyed. Well actually the Empire didn’t f–king win. Well actually, Dick Cheney was Darth Vader (sorry to this man).
Meanwhile, Trump’s valet tested positive for the coronavirus. Oh.
A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President’s possible exposure to the virus. The valets are members of an elite military unit dedicated to the White House and often work very close to the President and first family. Trump was upset when he was informed Wednesday that the valet had tested positive, a source told CNN, and the President was subsequently tested again by the White House physician.
In a statement, the White House confirmed CNN’s reporting that one of the President’s staffers had tested positive. “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”
The NY Times described the Trump White House as “rattled” by the valet’s positive test and Trump told his staff that they would all be tested every day. The White House has something called an Abbott tester, which gives really fast results but sometimes gives false negatives. Trump also told reporters: “I’ve had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman.” Which is what he usually says about his criminal conspirators, so who knows.
HOW DOES HE STAY HEALTHY through all of this? Why hasn’t he learned this man’s name?
Mina- not to defend the orange one, but I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t be able to use his name in the press if knew it. Medical privacy laws would prohibit.
As for how he stays fit- perhaps the toxins in KFC are the cure for COVID?
I was gonna say…all those preservatives in the fast food and Diet Coke are probably killing the virus (damn!)
It was put out that THIS valet is the one who actually serves Dump his food. That means he is well w/in the 6ft soc. distancing to put it down, or at the very least, is touching the plate (do WH valets wear cotton gloves anymore?) and or w/in “breathing” distance of the food.
Either way.. can’t say that I’d shed ANY tears for ANY of them in there. Only for the innocent kids they’d take it home to.
He doesn’t look healthy to me. Every time I see him I see a unhealthy conman.
I was talking with my mom about this yesterday night (yep, it made the news here in Canada) and I said I doubt he’d ever admit to testing positive unless there was no choice – eg he had to be hospitalized. His ego wouldn’t allow him to acknowledge that he caught it, even if he did.
He is 73, obese and has a horrible diet. I wouldn’t call him healthy but yes, I too wonder how he has not gotten the virus when he seems to take no precautions at all.
Exactly, and I don’t believe for a moment he doesn’t have underlying conditions. So if he does get it, I think we’re gonna know about it. But then I also think that I can’t get that lucky, and this guy seems to live a charmed life. Kinda like the devil.
Wouldn’t it be a shame if….?
I won’t finish that thought cause I don’t want the karma. But I’ll say I think it’s unlikely because all that toxic looking tangerine glow fake tan will probably protect him…
I’ve been saying it. I’ll take the Karma. I pray every day, lord, just let me have one day more than Trump.
Same here!! Come sit next to.me, karma bc I’m going to spill the tea and say it: I hope that valet breathed all over him, I hope he got
a good misting and gets sent back to his evil world thru whatever portal he came! He’s evil!
Same for Bolsanaro and Putin! All evil, heartless rancid excuses for human beings!! I’m sorry to be like this,but the world would be a better place if we had better leaders than these monsters!
I believe in karma, but my initial reaction when I heard this was, “That valet was doing the Lord’s work. Bless him.”
I am finding it very hard to muster any sympathy for Cheeto Mussolini being exposed to Covid-19 when he has condemned so many innocent people to certain death through his incompetence. However, I will say that if he does get it, I hope he does not suffer too much before dying. That is the best I can do.
Accidental double post – my bad.
The Death Star ad is appropriate, it shows them blowing up a planet of innocents. Pretty on brand for them.
I mean, isn’t that really something though? Who in hell casts themselves as the Vader and the Emperor, and their opponents as Jedi? How have people this stupid been able to take over everything?
Isn’t what they are actually letting happen here? Innocents dying…BEING KILLED actually, due to their greed, ineptitude, and lack of empathy/compassion??
Sigh. McDonald’s. Please do your work a little faster.
God I’m hoping that valet coughed on a Big Mac.
Best wishes for a full recovery to the valet. I hope he worked very, very, VERY closely with trump, pence, barr and so many more.
AMEN sister!!
the president’s personal valets have reportedly functioned as “messengers, confidants, nurses, barbers, bartenders, waiters, public-relations agents, and companions.” Wow i didnt know part of an elite military unit does all this.
Every president since Washington has had them. Some more recent presidents have questioned the need but the others have assured them that it is really helpful and allows them to focus on their work instead of tending to the dry cleaning and other mundane stuff we all have to do. Not that Trump actually focuses on anything.
Very little contact is not no contact and also I’m pretty sure the other valets probably had contact with him. What alternate universe does he live in. Stop going out at all, and if it’s completely necessary, use a mask.
He is also bringing lots of people into the White House, all those press briefings, a small business event last week, the healthcare workers earlier this week, and today World War II veterans. And nobody wears masks.
No masks and no social distancing either. And is he still shaking hands? Ugh.
I bet he does think he’s Palpatine.
He was “lava level mad.” Lol. I’m curious how he doesn’t catch it, either.