Kristin Cavallari thought Jay Cutler was ‘lazy,’ ‘unmotivated,’ needed a post-NFL job



Do you know how I’ve been saying that Kristin Cavallari is leaking stories about her divorce from Jay Cutler, only to deny the story in another story, thus ensuring she keeps her name in the press? It’s still happening. Page Six ran a story that Kristin thought Jay was loafing around the house after he retired from the NFL in 2017 and that she found that annoying. They had a ton of details and quotes and it looked straight from Kristin’s publicist. It read:

Kristin found [Jay] “unmotivated” and even “lazy” — while he found that he had a penchant for hanging out with their three kids and menagerie of animals on their Tennessee farm. “She was growing increasingly impatient with him. He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something,” said an insider. “Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.” The source added that Cavallari “views herself as very polished and put together, and [Cutler as] this lazy, unmotivated guy.”

[From Page Six]

Of course someone then denied that to US Magazine a day later:

There is “no truth … whatsoever” to reports that the reality star, 33, split from the former athlete, 37, in large part due to his refusal to get another job, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. On the contrary, the insider says the couple just “fell out of love.” Cavallari, in fact, did not even harbor ill feelings because of Cutler’s step back from his career. “Kristin never had a problem with him retiring,” the source reveals. “She didn’t find him unmotivated or lazy.” “She never criticized him about not working or not working hard enough. She didn’t care.”

[From US Magazine]

ET has another story, told from Jay’s perspective, about how Kristin was working really hard and he wanted more time with her. The “work life balance” was said to be an issue in their relationship. I don’t want to get too into the weeds with these people I care absolutely nothing about. I’m already annoyed at having to read all this about them, but earlier in the week I wondered if there’s a team at E! working to get them more press. It could be a team that Kristin hired too, and that she’s angling for another season of her reality show. It might just work.

Oh and Kristin is buying a $5 million dollar estate near Nashville with two houses on it. It’s all for her kids though, remember? A source tells people “She’s trying to minimize the impact on her kids, so she’d love to bring them someplace really nice, really welcoming, really special where they can start putting down roots and make memories.” She needs to have a $5 million dollar place for memories!

This is a post Kristin put up for Jaxon’s sixth birthday yesterday.