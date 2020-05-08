Taylor Swift posts about the racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Taylor Swift posted this photo on her social media yesterday. The Snake Fam is already doing a forensic examination of every detail to see what it all means. The snake emojis, the wine, the “Big Isolation” (a throwback to her lyric “You and me got a big reputation” on “End Game”), and her daisy-print sweater. Incidentally, Katy Perry announced on Thursday that she’s dropping her first single from her upcoming fifth album. The single? “Daisies.” Could it be a collab with Taylor? Snakes and daisies, daisies and snakes. (Massive sidenote: I saw a snake on my hike this week and I freaked out and screamed “JESUS!!”)
Just after Taylor posted this photo, she also posted about an issue which has been raging through social media all week: the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American man who was jogging through his Georgia neighborhood when two white men (father and son) hunted him down and shot and killed him. At the time of her tweet, the white men had not been arrested, although they were arrested and charged just hours after her tweet (coincidence?). The Georgia community is devastated and the black community is devastated. Taylor Swift is devastated too:
I’m absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold blooded, racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery. #JusticeForAhmaud
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 7, 2020
I’m glad that she didn’t wait to say something. When LeBron James tweeted something about Arbery’s murder on Wednesday, it got a lot of media coverage… but I strongly suspect that more white people will pay attention to this situation because Taylor Swift said something about it. And while that sucks in a general sense, on a Taylor-specific level, I’m glad she’s learning how to use her platform to talk about this kind of thing.
heavens above to your family!!🙏🏾✊🏾❤️ #StayWoke #ProfiledCauseWeAreSimplyBlack 😢😢
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020
This young man was jogging, and was hunted down and killed for absolutely no reason other than the color of his skin. His name is Ahmaud Arbery. I join everyone calling out for #JusticeForAhmaud and I'm sending all of my love to his family. #IRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/HKkrspFj9d
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 7, 2020
I am glad more people are talking about this.
Its unbelievable that this happens.
Sort of hijacking the top comment to say there is a run for Ahmaud (run 2.23 miles) as today would have been his 26th birthday. I’m glad Taylor and Twitter is ablaze with shouts for justice. It seems the camera man who filmed the murder was in on it as well, blocking him in with a truck and armed.
I am so sick of this woman giving credit for doing nothing.
That’s right, she did nothing. She followed a trend on Twitter. That is it.
She should have put it in a email draft like Susan Collins and take a seat.
And if anyone wants to go today, lets go.
I wish she had taken the time to seek out a black voice to retweet and amplify.
Really?? She has millions of followers. If she just retweeted a “black voice”, you’d probably complain she was trying to take credit for the tweet, using this for/looking for attention, yada yada…
The woman isn’t perfect, but damn! She really can’t win.
Speaking out is critically important. You do you but many of us won’t stop.
She has 86 million followers and should’ve stayed silent? Okay then.
@Tiffany and Enis Where did she take credit? you both need to chill as a fellow black woman I am appalled at your attitude and you saying she should have sought out a black celebrity to retweet mehn that’s so low of you smh! If she didn’t comment y’all will complain now she did you’re still complaining this says a lot about the both of you
Thanks @Emmy for being a voice of reason
Yeah, I do believe for one minute you are a black woman. It is amazing these comments from people who have never commented on this site before want to play this as a fellow black woman gamem
And as for the rest of you, I don’t need to calm and I. See. You.
You ain’t no ally, you ain’t worth trying to get along with and I will continue to call you out with gusto.
Definitely you’d be surprised since you seem to know everyone commenting here. What you said was flat out wrong and I am glad not many people think like you keep calling them out like you said and don’t focus on the more serious issue that black young men aren’t safe in their own country! Your comment makes absolute zero sense 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽
Taylor did nothing? Really? She could have staid silent ..that’s doing nothing. And she’s not allowed to voice her horror on a hate crime? No white person is allowed?
Yikes @purplehaze forever. This is the time we listen to POC, not verbally attack them because we don’t agree. Tiffany isn’t angry that Taylor tweeted, she’s angry that Taylor’s getting applauded for tweeting. This is bare minimum of what white people should do during this.
@purplehaze. That is exactly what I am saying. Thin skinned white people like you are not helpful or needed.
Tiffany smh for you! Yes one day I hope you realize there re better ways to deal with issues not your way if thin white skinned Taylor didn’t comment y’all will still be mad at her you need to pick a struggle
Taylor has a huge following. There’s power in that. She started talking about an election in Tennessee and the importance of voting and voter registration soared.
By speaking about topics like this, she’s asking her fans to pay attention to what’s going on in the world, to have opinions, to give a damn. That matters. You’re right, all she did was tweet. It’s nothing extraordinary. But she has a platform and influence over young minds. I became interested in politics and thought caring about the state of the world was cool because bands I liked as a teenager were political. That’s it! That’s why I’m a journalist today. What influential people bring attention to matters.
This is why Trump is going to win in the Fall. Because we liberals can’t effing take support when we get it.
We didn’t get it in the right way, or from the right person, or for the right reason.
Someone is actually trying to be an ally, and you choose to crap all over them for it? Because they didn’t do it the way you want?
Enjoy four more years of that orange horror show!
as a mid20’s black man who enjoys his daily jog(s) this case has done me in. we can’t do anything without the suspicion that we’re up to trouble, or running cause we’ve caused some sort of trouble. plain and simple is we just don’t matter. we’re expendable. i’m tired of fighting all the injustice thats been going on throughout my life, in the townships i’ve lived in, the people i’ve met. i just don’t don’t see an end in sight
😢 I’m so sorry.
I’m so sorry.
I am so sorry but you are not expendable and you matter. I know what you are saying and mean but I just want you to know that you aren’t even if the world doesn’t always treat you like it.
What a messed up and broken society we live in where a young black man can’t even go for a run without being hunted down and shot. Just watch the murderers get away with it. #BlackLivesMatter
I love Taylor but this is giving her a bit too much credit. I don’t want to elaborate on this because I honestly don’t know what kind of language to use considering the topic.
I watched the video and I cried. It was breathtakingly horrific. This was a lynching. A cold blooded, racially motivated murder. I worry about the safety of others all the time and this is why. A man going for a run in broad daylight was hunted and killed. This is not a safe country for millions of our citizens and I worry about all of us all the time.
The bigger discussion here is that white people only listen to other white people. White people WATCHED the video of this man being hunted and killed while on a jog and didn’t speak up until Taylor Swift said so. Those folks – they are the problem. I have no problems with the amount of support the black community has gotten for this horrific murder, I just wish White people didn’t wait until one of their folks said its wrong to speak up.
That’s not true..I thought it was horrific from the minute I saw it. I don’t need Swift to tell me it’s okay to speak out.
I’m numb. I can’t begin to understand the world we’re currently living in. We have truly lost our souls.
All these mofos whining about lockdowns, take note- this is is real tyranny: when a whole group of individuals fear for their lives just going out to jog, and know that if something bad happens to them, there will likely be no justice.
The same people swallowing that “Plandemic” nonsense just sit back and ask, “well what happened before this video? Cause I bet something happened.” F— these racists mofos.
I stan this comment.
Every celebrity whose IG I peeked at yesterday commented about this issue. That’s good, but it shouldn’t have taken that to make law enforcement act. Sadly, that is too often the case. I hope that pathetic Stand Your Ground excuse doesn’t work this time.