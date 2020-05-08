Taylor Swift posts about the racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Taylor Swift posted this photo on her social media yesterday. The Snake Fam is already doing a forensic examination of every detail to see what it all means. The snake emojis, the wine, the “Big Isolation” (a throwback to her lyric “You and me got a big reputation” on “End Game”), and her daisy-print sweater. Incidentally, Katy Perry announced on Thursday that she’s dropping her first single from her upcoming fifth album. The single? “Daisies.” Could it be a collab with Taylor? Snakes and daisies, daisies and snakes. (Massive sidenote: I saw a snake on my hike this week and I freaked out and screamed “JESUS!!”)

Just after Taylor posted this photo, she also posted about an issue which has been raging through social media all week: the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African-American man who was jogging through his Georgia neighborhood when two white men (father and son) hunted him down and shot and killed him. At the time of her tweet, the white men had not been arrested, although they were arrested and charged just hours after her tweet (coincidence?). The Georgia community is devastated and the black community is devastated. Taylor Swift is devastated too:

I’m absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold blooded, racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery. #JusticeForAhmaud — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 7, 2020

I’m glad that she didn’t wait to say something. When LeBron James tweeted something about Arbery’s murder on Wednesday, it got a lot of media coverage… but I strongly suspect that more white people will pay attention to this situation because Taylor Swift said something about it. And while that sucks in a general sense, on a Taylor-specific level, I’m glad she’s learning how to use her platform to talk about this kind of thing.

This young man was jogging, and was hunted down and killed for absolutely no reason other than the color of his skin. His name is Ahmaud Arbery. I join everyone calling out for #JusticeForAhmaud and I'm sending all of my love to his family. #IRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/HKkrspFj9d — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 7, 2020