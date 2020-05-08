Are the Duke & Duchess of Sussex staying at Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion?

For months, there’s been speculation about where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying/living in LA. The British tabloids – and TMZ, honestly – have been crawling all over the property records, waiting to see if Harry and Meghan have purchased a home. They have not so far. Which means that the Sussexes are renting a place, or they’re staying at a friend’s home. There was some convoluted theory that they were renting a Malibu beach home owned by a friend of a friend of a friend, but I have no idea what happened to that story. The new story is that the Sussexes are staying (rent-free?) in Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. Hallelujer!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in a sprawling, ultra-luxe $18 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their one-year-old son Archie have set up home in Perry’s hilltop eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa in the swanky gated Beverly Ridge Estates, Page Six has confirmed. Perry is currently out of town in Atlanta setting up to re-start production in his studio, a source exclusively tells us. The couple is believed to have been introduced the “Madea” star by their close friend Oprah Winfrey, who has taken them under her wing after working with Harry on a docu-series about mental health. Page Six revealed that Winfrey has been a guiding force to the Sussexes as they made their controversial decision to leave the royal family. The media queen is also very close to Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. Perry’s 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa sits on 22 acres on the top of a hill, offering sweeping views of the city. It is not confirmed if the Sussexes are renting the house from Perry, but sources said they are likely staying as guests while he is out of town. We revealed this week that they are on the hunt to buy their own property in the region of $10-20 million — as broker to the stars Josh Altman said they could “low ball” their way into an amazing home. The “Million Dollar Listing” guru told us: “You’ll get a great deal over the next six months. If you’re looking to spend $10 to $20 million, there are five or six gated communities that are perfect.” Altman cited Beverly Ridge as a great gated development.

[From Page Six]

Yeah, it’s legitimately a good time to buy a home currently, and if they have patience and play their cards right, they could easily get a really nice place for millions of dollars cheaper than they would have gotten it six months ago. As for Tyler Perry letting them stay in his home while he’s out of town… there are tons of celebrities who have huge mansions they rarely use. I still don’t 100% believe this though – I think the story originated in the Daily Mail (Becky English ran it as an exclusive) and I think it’s just a continuation on the whole “Meghan is friends with every black person in Hollywood” theme. Plus, from what little we’ve seen of the interiors from the Sussexes’ Zoom calls and videos, the design doesn’t seem very Tyler Perry-ish. I remain unconvinced!

