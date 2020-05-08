Jennifer Garner thanked Meghan for supporting Save The Children, the Karens went crazy

Jennifer Garner reposted the video of Duchess Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to baby Archie with a really nice caption thanking her for doing that. Garner has worked with the charity Meghan was supporting, Save The Children, for over ten years. Childhood poverty and literacy are personal causes for Garner, and she’s spoken passionately about seeing children grow up poor in her native West Virginia. So when Garner thanks Meghan and praises her for sharing this video, she surely means it. Here’s what she wrote:
Dear Meghan and Harry,
Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday.
We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing – have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.
More than anything – watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages – lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective.
Best,
Jen
[From Jennifer Garner’s Instagram]
That was nice! I love how she called Archie clever, he is! Ooh and I didn’t realize that the choice of that specific book could have another meaning, like how people interpret things differently and that things aren’t always what they seem. I like how Garner closed with that, it was smart. Maybe she got help with this or a person at the charity wrote it, but either way it was a great response to a sweet and charitable video.
As we’ve seen though, Meghan being a doting mom and a giving person really makes some Karens mad. There are women being super mean, racist and a-holish in the comments to this on Instagram and I know because those are some of the most upvoted comments, which puts them near the top. I’m not going to post anyone’s usernames but here are some of them.
Honestly… could Megan not just post a beautiful picture of Archie!!! It’s not about her. She is definitely not Royal! And please don’t post Sussex-royal as that was taken away from you!!!
I have children therefore I am totally entitled to say….fakest kisses ever hun! More acting classes for next propaganda please
They dont want to be in the public eye but do stuff like this???
Dear Jen , this video is just about Megan trying to make herself look good and friendly! Do not give Megan the attention she so craves.She is not a good person .Do not praise her , Please !!!!!
If she hadn’t deliberately left her child in a diaper to throw an fu to the Royal Family I might have cut her some slack. She knows she can’t come close to the class that Kate has and her adorably dressed children, she goes way opposite for attention and a “ I’ll show them” pompous, arrogant attitude.
As it goes with comments, there are so many others praising Meghan for being a regular mom in a messy bun in shorts with a baby chewing on a book. A lot of women are schooling these a-hole Karens too. One lady responded to the second comment by advising her to read the Bible!
To be clear I’m not blaming Garner or her social media person for these comments. You can delete negative comments and block people on Instagram, but that would be a full time job with the amount of comments Garner gets. It’s just incredible to me how people (Karens) can pick Meghan apart and criticize her for a sweet little video of her reading to her baby. She released it for charity for god’s sake! She also is super attentive to Archie and isn’t that polished. I get glammed up for Zoom meetings. Can you imagine if Meghan dressed nicely, did her makeup and had her hair done? The Beckys/Karens would eviscerate her for that too.
In the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast that’s coming out Sunday morning, #51, Kaiser and I talk about author Emily Giffin’s unhinged and racist rant against Meghan. We don’t want to give these people any attention, but at the same time think that they should be exposed. That kind of hate needs a light shined on it sometimes, especially now.
This photo of Garner out with her kids, dog and a cat in a stroller is from last week.
I think it’s absolutely unfair that these people have to attack everything Meghan attaches her name onto. It’s just another way of making everyone not want to work with Meghan because they want them to think she’s too much “baggage” and don’t want to deal with the headache. And they also need some place to go now that SussexRoyal (as well as some Royal Forums) have shut down comments.
I don’t know why people think that these comments will make people “not want to work with Meghan!” Companies know this shit is not real, that this is troll bots. I read where Save the Children got $55k in donations after Meghan and Archies video was posted. And look how Vogue and Smart Works both sold out despite all of the Karen’s best efforts.
“If she hadn’t deliberately left her child in a diaper to throw an fu to the Royal Family I might have cut her some slack. “– what the hell does this comment even mean? Archie was in a onesie!
I think she’s referring to their trip to England back in January.
Don’t agree with it – awful stuff, all of it.
Duch- ugh. You’re probably right. But that’s even more nonsensical, imo.
OMG that child was not dressed like Little Lord Fauntleroy ! How dare she!
That is an insult to Kate who would never let her children be seen without culottes, like some common peasants!
It’s like these people want to be oppressed, AND pay for the privilege.
Garner’s fans fought back HARD and gave the Karens a well-deserved dragging. That second comment, SMH, “I birthed therefore I get to be a nasty judgmental ahole.” I just can’t.
well said jen. actually beautifully said. the way people rip others apart anonymously behind a computer screen is appalling. meghan did a lovely thing for charity and it could have been more scripted it but she left it natural for a reason. one commenter on another site said that wasn’t harry filming because brits don’t say bravo. really? some who i know sure do. everyone needs to stop being so critical and spiteful and act more loving towards other human beings.
i did not get the idea about that book. I have to ask again why do people spend time engaging with people they don’t like.
I honestly don’t get it. If you truly don’t like Meghan then ignore her don’t watch her read, don’t click on stories about her etc. I mean why waste your energy on someone that upsets you.
I mean I despise Trump, and he is president so I can’t truly avoid him (unlike these people with Meghan) but because he upsets me so much when I come here for fun and relaxing I don’t click on stories about him. It isn’t hard and allows me to still enjoy visiting this site.
Meghan was cute with her son, I don’t get why people are mad this it feels irrational and honestly if she offends you ignore her.
“I have children therefore I’m entitled to say…” is the mommy-shamer version of racist a-holes’ “I have a black friend”. It’s rather cruel to say that a mother is faking kisses of her own child.
Nice of Jennifer to do that. People were trolling Save the Children’s accounts too and their social media person had some great responses back. The illustrator and the author of the book’s family seem chuffed at the attention- not surprised as looks like it’s sold out on Amazon.
Apparently some Kate fans were asking JG why she didn’t praise Kate for Charlotte’s food delivery on her birthday- when JG is only commenting on Meghan because Save With Stories was her initiative. But I thought royalty is above celebrity and Hollywood? The state of it.
It’s sad. Now that they’ve seen Archie closely resembles Harry, trolls really want him distanced from Meghan& were on royal family social media demanding a divorce& that Harry& royal family seize custody of Archie. The hate is disturbing& the royal family’s silence makes them complicit in it.
Archie is clever. He seems to like being read to. When the book Meghan was reading came to a blank page, because the rabbit was gone, Archie probably thought the book had ended, it was at that point that he reached for another book. He likes books.
Someone on twitter pointed out that when Archie dropped the book it SEEMS like he said “can you get it”.
I love that video!
A lot of these are bots and a lot are haters that make multiple accounts. They need somewhere to go since their Instagram is not in use and they closed comments.
By doing that, they’d let the haters control their social media, taking away the point of engaging in the first place.
Fake kisses!? My god. They’re really cutting up in Jennifer’s comment section, WOW. I shouldn’t be shocked but like?!?!?!
Meghan and Harry left their roll as full royals because they didn’t want to deal with the Royal Rota, since they’re the ones who were pure shits to the Sussexes. The RF said they had to so that’s why the Sussexes left.
They never said they were leaving for privacy.