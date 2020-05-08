Jennifer Garner thanked Meghan for supporting Save The Children, the Karens went crazy



Jennifer Garner reposted the video of Duchess Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to baby Archie with a really nice caption thanking her for doing that. Garner has worked with the charity Meghan was supporting, Save The Children, for over ten years. Childhood poverty and literacy are personal causes for Garner, and she’s spoken passionately about seeing children grow up poor in her native West Virginia. So when Garner thanks Meghan and praises her for sharing this video, she surely means it. Here’s what she wrote:

Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday. We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing – have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both. More than anything – watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages – lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective.

Best,

Jen

[From Jennifer Garner’s Instagram]

That was nice! I love how she called Archie clever, he is! Ooh and I didn’t realize that the choice of that specific book could have another meaning, like how people interpret things differently and that things aren’t always what they seem. I like how Garner closed with that, it was smart. Maybe she got help with this or a person at the charity wrote it, but either way it was a great response to a sweet and charitable video.

As we’ve seen though, Meghan being a doting mom and a giving person really makes some Karens mad. There are women being super mean, racist and a-holish in the comments to this on Instagram and I know because those are some of the most upvoted comments, which puts them near the top. I’m not going to post anyone’s usernames but here are some of them.

Honestly… could Megan not just post a beautiful picture of Archie!!! It’s not about her. She is definitely not Royal! And please don’t post Sussex-royal as that was taken away from you!!! I have children therefore I am totally entitled to say….fakest kisses ever hun! More acting classes for next propaganda please They dont want to be in the public eye but do stuff like this??? Dear Jen , this video is just about Megan trying to make herself look good and friendly! Do not give Megan the attention she so craves.She is not a good person .Do not praise her , Please !!!!! If she hadn’t deliberately left her child in a diaper to throw an fu to the Royal Family I might have cut her some slack. She knows she can’t come close to the class that Kate has and her adorably dressed children, she goes way opposite for attention and a “ I’ll show them” pompous, arrogant attitude.

[From comments on Instagram]

As it goes with comments, there are so many others praising Meghan for being a regular mom in a messy bun in shorts with a baby chewing on a book. A lot of women are schooling these a-hole Karens too. One lady responded to the second comment by advising her to read the Bible!

To be clear I’m not blaming Garner or her social media person for these comments. You can delete negative comments and block people on Instagram, but that would be a full time job with the amount of comments Garner gets. It’s just incredible to me how people (Karens) can pick Meghan apart and criticize her for a sweet little video of her reading to her baby. She released it for charity for god’s sake! She also is super attentive to Archie and isn’t that polished. I get glammed up for Zoom meetings. Can you imagine if Meghan dressed nicely, did her makeup and had her hair done? The Beckys/Karens would eviscerate her for that too.

In the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast that’s coming out Sunday morning, #51, Kaiser and I talk about author Emily Giffin’s unhinged and racist rant against Meghan. We don’t want to give these people any attention, but at the same time think that they should be exposed. That kind of hate needs a light shined on it sometimes, especially now.

This photo of Garner out with her kids, dog and a cat in a stroller is from last week.

