“Ariana Grande’s video for ‘Stuck With U’ was filmed in lockdown” links

  May 08, 2020

  By Kaiser
Ariana Grande confirms her romance with Dalton Gomez through this video for “Stuck with U”. Is this what all music videos will look like this year? [Just Jared]
Neve Campbell is in talks for Scream 3!! [OMG Blog]
Sarah Ferguson is still trying to get attention. [LaineyGossip]
This Earl Thomas story is absolutely insane. [Dlisted]
I still think the 2015 Met Gala was the best of the decade. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kevin James transformed himself into a buff neo-Nazi for a movie. [Pajiba]
Meanwhile, I just trimmed my toenails last night & I felt good about it. [Jezebel]
I love Republican-on-Republican drama in Virginia. [Towleroad]
Before the 90 Days: multiple wives? [Starcasm]
Rihanna is still promoting her beauty line, not new music. [RCFA]

  1. nicegirl says:
    May 8, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    Ok fun dumb fact, I’m a background actress in the original Scream (filmed in my hometown) and I love all of the campy copies. Nev Campbell is a seriously gorgeous irl and was super sweet way back when to all of us nobodies. You go Nev!!

  2. Taryn says:
    May 8, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Ariana and her blackfishing has gotten so blatant over the past few months its uncomfortable. When she stops tanning and fillering herself into a different race I’ll be able to appreciate her music.

  3. ME says:
    May 8, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    It’s a nice song and video. I like the fact they showed a lot of “normal non famous” people. However, I didn’t like seeing some of those celebs because we all know they aren’t quarantining…looking at you Kendall and Kylie !!! Please don’t act like you care about healthcare workers but don’t bother to do the ONE thing they are asking of us…to stay the f*ck home ! This also means no friends or family over that don’t live with you.

