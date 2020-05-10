People: Gigi Hadid ‘is young but always said she wants several kids’

I wasn’t really surprised by the fact that Gigi Hadid got pregnant by Zayn Malik. What did surprise me was that she seemingly got pregnant within weeks of getting back with Zayn? That’s unusual, especially given Gigi’s 2019 vibe, which was – for most of the year – all about how she was having a good time as a single girl, she was dating and having fun and spending time with friends. And then BOOM, she gets back with Zayn and gets pregnant. My concern at the moment is not that Gigi is utterly unprepared – I think she’ll be a good mom, actually – but about the state of her relationship with Zayn, who has always seemed, I don’t know, rather moody about settling down in such a bougie, happy-family existence. But People Magazine’s sources insist that Zayn and Gigi are both “thrilled.”

Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy may not have been planned, but it was a happy surprise for the supermodel and her singer beau Zayn Malik. Hadid — who’s due in September — confirmed last week to Jimmy Fallon that she and Malik are expecting their first child together. Sources close to the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively the stars are “thrilled” about the baby and their next chapter together. “They’ve been through their ups and downs, but neither stopped caring about the other,” says a fashion world source. “They’ve jumped on the timing of having a baby and are preparing for their new lives.” Both Hadid, 25, and Malik, 27, come from large families, and a Hadid insider says the model has always dreamed of having multiple children. “Gigi is young but always said she wants several kids,” says the insider. “She’s sensitive and nurturing and will be a great mom.” The couple have been social distancing with her family at mom Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the slower pace of life has been an unexpected bonus for Hadid.

[From People]

I am sure that Gigi always thought that she would have a lot of kids. Maybe that’s her goal. But is it Zayn’s? I don’t know. I get the same feeling from them that I get from Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: that babies don’t fix everything, and I’m glad those women are independently wealthy with big support systems. There are also Zayn stans who believe that his new tattoo – a Khalil Gibran poem about marriage – is some kind of signal that he has proposed or will propose to Gigi. I mean, I think he probably already proposed to her, don’t you think? Many men do when their girlfriends are pregnant.