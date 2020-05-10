Jake Gyllenhaal to British people: ‘Can you please just tell me how you feel?’

At some point, I just stopped caring about Jake Gyllenhaal? It wasn’t like I actively hated him or anything, I just stopped giving a sh-t. As I’m examining my indifference to him, I think it probably stems from too many years where Jake seemed to take himself too seriously, aka the Humorless Years. He leaned so hard into “struggle” dramas and then he only wanted to talk about the struggle during promotion, if he even promoted the films. Well, Jake covers the latest issue of Another Man Magazine, and Jake wants us to know that he’s transformed into a lighter dude who isn’t all about dark, dramatic “process” and actorly struggles. New branding or is this a legit transformation? I have no idea. But I enjoyed this bizarre interview more than I was expecting – you can read the full thing here. Some highlights:
His new lighter vibe: One moment he might mention how “there’s a preciousness that went away”. Another, he’ll detail how he’s been trying “to take some time, and moments, listen to my own feelings… All I can say to you is I feel so good where I am in my life. I was so unresolved in so many different ways, searching for things outside of myself, and when we last met I think that was what was happening. Now I’m sort of like: this is who I am, in a lot of ways. This is who I’m gonna be. I think I’ve hidden a lot. Like, ‘I’m gonna hide, and then I’ll create these characters and I’ll tinker in the corner with these ideas…’ I hid in my idea of what I thought an actor was supposed to be, what they’re supposed to do. And I’m kind of like: ‘F–k it, I’m not like that at all.’”
The change in him came after he did 2017’s Stronger: “…And I think in some ways, in the process of it, learning from Jeff, who I played in that movie, I went, ‘What am I doing? What am I pushing so hard for?’ You know? You can’t pretend these things, you know. You’re never going to play the actual experience. Someone said to me: ‘You’ve lost your imagination.’ And I think I realised that I’d sort of almost lost my imagination. And I went, ‘Well, what the f–k is acting…’ – or, ‘what the f–k is creation…’ – ‘… without imagination?’ And so I went, ‘Okay…’. Like: let’s have a little more fun here.”
Deciding to join Instagram: “I came to the conclusion that nobody cares about anything any more, so I should join Instagram. Maybe it’s all part of the same thing. Everybody was taking everything a bit too seriously. Maybe I was taking myself a bit too seriously. I’m actually not that serious. I can be, but I actually am a fool. And it’s a great place to be that. I have a whole group of people who are doing it who might know me and would be interested in getting a little picture every once in a while to see if I had something nonsensical to talk about. So, nobody really cares, you know? And also I just started to say to myself: ‘You’re gonna put your face on a poster for a movie that’s gonna be over the world in different cities on streets, and you’re not going to do a similar thing on this platform that gives you an opportunity to say potentially some interesting things… and potentially some very uninteresting things? Some funny stuff? And play around?’ I mean, look, it doesn’t always make me feel comfortable. But there are things about it that are fun.”
Spending a lot of time in Britain over the past decade: Gyllenhaal says he likes the British acting tradition and craft and shorter work days, and the dry sense of humour: “There’s just so many things I love. And I’ve also been very embraced there since I was really young. You know, the way my brain works, my mind works, I felt more embraced there than even here.” And what drives him crazy in Britain? “I think, in the end, how different we are. In the end sometimes I just say: can you please just tell me how you feel?” He goes on to complain about the lack of cooling systems or fans in the summer (“it’s just a suggestion”) and the way British people refuse to believe anyone else can make a decent cup of tea (“just not true”) and the prejudice that no Americans can do a passable British accent.
On manhood: “The idea of being a grown-up, of being a man was, at the time when we talked last, something I was searching for. I’ve spent many years trying to understand what that is. Like, movie after movie, life experience after life experience, going to certain extremes, to say, ‘Oh, is it in the physical world? Is a man who holds a gun…? Is a man who gets in a boxing ring…? Is a man who falls in love with another man?’ What is masculinity? And without knowing it, I think that’s what I was searching for.”
I looked up his age – he’s 39, he turns 40 in December of this year. This is very midlife-crisis-y, right? Maybe not a traditional midlife crisis, but so many people have this exact same kind of “what does it all mean” existential crisis around the age of 40. And part of Jake’s “transformational” thing is, I believe, that he just stopped giving a sh-t as he got older. Clearly, he still gives a sh-t about a lot, but your 30s are a journey, and that journey includes – for many people – the fact that you stop caring about appearances and “branding” and whatever. Just a comfort in your own skin, less anxiety about “what people will think.” So are we giving Jake room to grow? Meh.
The only American who legit fooled me with their British accent was the actor who played Spike on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. I was floored — and a little disappointed — to find out he was American.
Me too!!!
James Marsters! He’s from my neck of the woods in CA. He’s fabulous.
Me too – I thought he was British. Any accent is really hard to do – am Scottish and cringe when I hear none Scottish actors attempting the accent. Saying that I was kinda impressed with Chris Pine’s accent in The Outlaw King.
V good point because when Americans say “British accent” they nearly always mean “English accent”.
@Bella, you’re right! British could be any one of so many accents. It’s probably the same for a native speaker of anywhere though to hear someone try to imitate your accent. It’s usually quite cringy.
Agreed.
Even Renee Zellweger and Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t quite cut it, though Zellweger was 95% there. It seems to be easier the other way around.
For some reason Australians, the Irish and New Zealanders can do both English and American accents with ease.
I had no idea Spike wasn’t British!
I’ve never watched a JG movie. The only thing I’ve seen him in is John Marney’s Sack Lunch Bunch and SNL and I loved him in both.
Omg. 🙄
Paltrow and Streep and Blanchett are good. Crowe and Hemsworth think they are good, but they are not. I actually rate Zellwegger, the way her accent became posher when she was trying to impress is actually not an uncommon affectation among people from the home counties. My accent actually wanders about and reflects all the regional influences in my life, the social or professional environment and how much I have had to drink. I think actors who are convincing focus on the character and relax, but don’t let any clangers get through. BTW, other nationalities can make tea, but not Americans.
My international friends hate our tea! They’re from France, Scotland, Wales, Italy and Singapore. And each orders tea from home lmao.
Regarding accents, because I was raised on the Mexican border, whenever I travel to Mexico, it surfaces fast lol. And, of course, in a restaurant. It’d be a sin to pronounce frijoles a la charra like a Texan lol.
As an Irish person, I absolutely agree with him about the British sense of superiority when it comes to tea because British tea is horrible.
I am easily fooled the other way around. When I found out Linus Roche of L & O was British, or Damon Herriman who played Dewey Crowe on Justified was Australian, my jaw hit the floor. Plenty of other Brits, Aussies and sometimes Irish fool me, too.
what’s with the disdain for this guy here? sure he’s a bit serious but it’s probably because he likes acting (literally grew up in the industry) and thinks a lot about it. plenty of people I know are like this and are still wonderful people…unless he’s done something morally wrong that I’m not aware of?
I don’t get it either…I think he’s adorable and a good actor.
I wonder how much he was damaged by the Toothy Tile blind items from Ted Casablancas. I know it affected my perception of him, to some extent still does (which I should make more effort to consciously stop doing, because after all this time it seems highly unlikely any of it was true).
But is it posters’ disdain or just the mods? He’s been good in everything I’ve seen him in and I’m fine with that.
I’m a big fan too. Ya, he’s a bit pretentious, but honestly so many of these entertainers are. At least this guy can act.
I can’t believe I’m about to type this, but here we are – I dislike him because of the whole Taylor Swift thing. Even when you add in a pound of salt to account for Taylor’s exaggeration, it sounded like he was a di*k to her.
I have to say he is a superb actor.
I give him some slack because he went from being an ok actor to a really good one. It seems like he worked on his craft. He also is so fricking beautiful he could easily just be lazy so there’s that. I really liked him in ‘velvet goldmine’ of late.
I was impressed with Leo’s South African accent in The Blood Diamond.