FT: Prince Andrew paid off a former employee using Pitch@Palace charity funds

For the past year or so, we’ve been discussing (in depth) all of the shenanigans and criminality around Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. As soon as Jeffrey Epstein became big news again in 2019, Andrew began getting all kinds of unsavory headlines. Those headlines have only gotten worse after Epstein’s suspicious death in a New York jail cell. The issue isn’t merely that Andrew is a sexual predator who abused victims of human trafficking from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, although we can agree that all of that is quite horrible.
Andrew’s completely sketchy finances have also gotten some attention, especially since no one knows how he “made” his fortune, how much he’s worth, and how thoroughly he abused his position as “the Queen’s favorite son” AND “British trade ambassador” to line his own pockets. Just last week, we even discussed the bizarre story of how Andrew and his ex-wife somehow purchased a Swiss chalet, only to lapse on a $6 million payment. Now they’re in arrears and being sued. These criminal and financial issues have come into sharper relief when compared to the Sussexes, who have been the victims of a huge smear campaign over nothing, all while Andrew has been protected at all costs by the Queen and the establishment.
I’ve been waiting for some notable publication to really start pulling at all of these threads. Finally, it’s happened. The Financial Times ran a fascinating story about Andrew’s questionable Pitch@Palace charity, and how that charity seemingly gave hush money to Andrew’s former private secretary. From FT:
Prince Andrew has suffered further embarrassment after the charities regulator questioned £350,000 of payments to his former private secretary. The Charity Commission, which regulates non-profit organisations in England and Wales, intervened over payments made to Amanda Thirsk, Prince Andrew’s long-serving private secretary who left shortly after his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight last year.
Ms Thirsk was a trustee of the prince’s umbrella organisation, the Prince Andrew Charitable Trust (PACT), as well as a director of its profitmaking subsidiaries, including Pitch@Palace, his venture for introducing entrepreneurs and investors. The Charity Commission tightly controls the use of philanthropic funds to pay trustees. According to PACT’s annual report, the regulator “raised a concern about remuneration paid to one of the Trustees . . . which the Commission considered to be an unauthorised Trustee benefit”. As a result, a total of £355,297 — relating to five years of payments to Ms Thirsk — was repaid by the Duke of York’s household.
To be clear, we already knew that Thirsk got paid off – it was widely reported when Thirsk left her position in Andrew’s office, because his office was shut down following his BBC interview and subsequent “step down from royal duties.” We knew that Thirsk arranged some kind of exit package for herself. It was just assumed that the money came from Andrew, the Queen or some other royal office fund. But her payoff came from the Pitch @Palace charity funds. And when the charity regulator discovered that, Andrew had to reimburse his sad Pitch@Palace charity. One barrister told FT: “Most charities are supersensitive to the need to comply with the strict laws around trustee benefit. It is unfathomable to me that a grown-up charity like Prince Andrew’s Charitable Trust got this so wrong.”
What’s also interesting is that FT started to pull at the larger thread – they note that Andrew has “unusual finances. He does not receive a direct public grant and instead has relied on income from his commercial activities.” Commercial activities you say? You mean, he’s somehow allowed to be an HRH, a Duke, AND get an income from commercial activities? All while “using” his royal title and “palace” in a halfway charitable endeavor which is issuing payoffs to former staff? Petty Betty is shook. So are all of the royal reporters who screamed and cried about Prince Harry and Meghan sullying the precious royal title by daring to dream of making a separate income. Also: Andrew did all of that for years, he only had to “step away” from his royal duties when he f–ked up his lies about his friendship with a dead pedophile and human trafficker.
How can people concern themselves with the York’s financial improprieties and possible pedophilic tendencies when the Sussexes might be living with Madea?
I genuinely lol’d at this comment.
Haha Sunday am and I think we have a new COTW!
Brava!!! 😂😂😂
Yup, Andrew was making a percentage of funds earned from realized PP projects as well. It provided a nice little income. He also got money in a myriad of other ways using his “influence” as a member of the Royal family, Like, money for helping deals go down. Was this one of the examples the Sussexes cited as a Royal who both worked as a senior Royal and generated private income? Probably.
Thank you for pointing out that Pitch has a commercial arm& he has been undertaking commercial activities for years with BP’s full support given that they promoted Pitch on the royal family website & activities take place at St James Palace. He’s listed as a company director for many orgs.
The discrepancy in treatment to Harry& Meghan given Royal warrants& countless commercial interests& activities of various working royals was so obvious.
The FT piece says the payments were over 5 years so you have to wonder why a palace employee was being paid via charity funds all this time. Thirsk must have a lot of tea that’s for sure. The Times says that the charity commission is investigating his charitable trust too.
I can’t believe this type of corrupt activity isn’t more of a scandal but guess that’s why BP was thanking journalists the other day. And of course when this news and the chalet lawsuit story is emerging here comes a story about where Harry& Meghan may be staying. These diversionary tactics could be a tad less obvious
Thirsk knows where the bodies are buried thats why she’s being paid off – she will know all about his dodgy financial dealings and Andrew is not the only one who’s charitable organisation has dodgy finances. The Cambridges Royal Foundation is currently part of a lawsuit over its finances – not sure of all the details but given that the Royal Foundation had several financial directors over a short period of time and even the auditors commented on how its finances were being run/used raises serious questions of what’s going on/went on over there.
“The Cambridges Royal Foundation is currently part of a lawsuit over its finances” Wait WHAT? Hold on. When did this happen?
The press can’t report on it outright due to legal restrictions but its been hinted at by sections of the press. Its been hinted at thats one of the reasons the Sussex’s left the RF.
But I would suggest to look at the public report on the RF from last year – the auditors make comments about ‘concerns’ over how its run and how spends the money it gets.
Wait – what? You gotta give more tea than that – The Royal Foundation (that’s the Cambs foundation now since H&M got pushed out) – they are being sued?
I want to celebrate so bad – but where did you hear this?! Oh please oh PLEASE let this be true!!
Oh wow. I mean we all knew that the Royal Foundation’s finances were a mess. But I didn’t know there was an lawsuit. I just thought “it’s dodgy finances but no one will report on it so the Cambridges aren’t embarrassed socially” not “it’s so bad it’s gone/going to court and lawyers are getting involved so the Cambridges could be embarrassed legally”
I wonder how long they can keep quiet about it. Court documents, to my knowledge, are public. So if the UK press won’t report perhaps the American press will. Or some random citizen who is reading this decides to keep an eye out on the court document website.
I have always believed that the Royal Foundation has bailed out Party Pieces numerous times. Considering how awful their customer service is, there is no way it would still be in business.
Like Harry said “If you knew what I knew”. Let’s see if any legit journalist would unravel more shit after that lady is gone.
Will PedoAndy combat these allegations with the ‘ol “I was at the Woking Pizza Express that day” alibi?
Or will he use the scientifically sound “I blew out my sweat glands in the Faulklands so it wasn’t me” defense?
Decisions, decisions.
We been knew, but how convenient is it that this news is revealed the same weekend the DM ~discovers where the Sussexes are staying? Even if people don’t like the way H&M handled their exit, to continue to feign outrage at every little thing they do, while observing the atrocities committed by Andrew, without a peep reveals that M&H’s “unbecoming behavior” is not the problem. Andrew seems like a genuinely bad person, whose priority has never been charity. The worst thing Harry and Meghan have done doesn’t come close to what he’s been getting away with for decades. I’m so happy they left.
Can we also talk about how just a day before this broke, the royal family tweeted a message of support to the media.
And then the very next few days details Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s location was leaked in an exclusive to the DM. As well as details of when they moved. If it’s true, of course. But that became the news over here in the media, overshadowing this real news.
I thought all journalists were thanked…not just the Fail. It may not be what the royals meant, but I hope the Guardian takes it as an invitation, and does a blow it out of the water investigative piece.
That message of support to the media must have broken Harry’s heart. Along with all the supportive instagrams the Duchess of Cambridge received from the Royal Family for her photography contest, but I thought the royals never did that?? Oh wait…..
I think Harry is well aware that the firm doesn’t care about him.
@I hope he is criminally charged. Even if he doesn’t go to peasant jail and has to do house arrest. It would leave him with a record that would impair his travel ability and possibly keep him from acting on boards in any capacity. The Royal Family could use their own money to give him an annual pension. This way maybe we would never have to see him or look at his smug grinning face again.
The worst thing Meghan and Harry did was leave an unhealthy environment?
No wonder when Meghan saw the Royal Foundation books, she was like, the Hub cookbook money is going to cover the Hub Kitchen only, and we want to do our own bookkeeping.
I think the finances of many of the royals are super shady. Like digital unicorn noted above – the royal foundation of Will and Kate has some issues too. I wonder if this is what all the “there’s a big problem that can’t be talked I about” is – the lid is about to be blown off these shady dealings.
🙏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
I honestly want a good journalist (not a Fail/Fail Wannabe) to do not just a thorough search of Andrew’s financial records but of everyone else’s.
Perhaps Andrew was who the Sussex’s were referring to when they stated that there was “precedence” for being a working royal and earning a private income?
Other Royals have done to too. Nobody seems to remember Edward trying to be a TV presenter. He wasn’t very good at it. I think he might have attempted to be a producer too.
As I recall, Andrew didn’t step down after his car-crash interview until the DM printed a few articles about how he finances his lavish lifestyle. Imho, the family could have cared less about his link to Epstein or what he did to those poor girls but once finances were involved he was out the door. God, this family really will eat their own young to save themselves, I”m soooo glad that the Sussex’s got out while the getten was good.
OMG that pic of Andy in uniform with that mad smile in the thumbnail really has him looking like a serial killer.
Tell me more about how Harry and Meghan left so they could merch to their heart’s content without the restrictions of the BRF.
Every single adult in that family uses their royal status to enrich themselves. The Queen does it as well and is fine with her favorites also abusing their privileges. Now watch people rush to praise the Queen for being so maternal. She’s such a MOM.