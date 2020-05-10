Hipster cook Alison Roman calls Chrissy Teigen a sellout, Teigen claps back

I don’t really seek out the coolest, hippest cooks or chefs. I’ve always loved watching people cook – it relaxes me. But I just watch the Food Network or the Cooking Channel and that’s as far as I go. I don’t seek out Instagram Live cooking events or online cooking content. All of which to say, I had no idea who Alison Roman was. According to her interview with New Consumer, she’s sort of a hipster woman who airs a social media cooking show out of her Brooklyn apartment. She’s on Instagram, and she’s also written a somewhat popular cookbook (Nothing Fancy). The point is that she’s on the verge of a bigger breakthrough, and she could be the latest home-cook-turned-food-celebrity. On Friday, her name was trending because of this New Consumer interview, where she trashed Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo and Gwyneth Paltrow a little bit too (there are lots of references to a Goop-like empire). There are several pieces to this, but let’s start with Roman’s interview. Here are the “shady” parts:
Her ambitions: “I sold a TV show, but I was supposed to be filming it right now, and I’m not. So when this is over, we will start production on it. And I do sort of have ambitions to figure out how to channel everything into a site. But I’m really sensitive to oversaturation, again. And does the world need another Goop? It also requires so much money that I would have to take from people that I don’t know. I would also have to let go of so much control. I run my own social media, my own Instagram. I run my own Twitter. The idea that I would ever not do that — and that I would somehow lend my brand to someone else who’s going to approximate me — horrifies me. I’d rather stay small and always be myself. But at the same time, I do need to figure out how to turn this into money. Straight up.
On the idea of making her own line of cooking utensils/kitchen products: “I have a collaboration coming out with [the cookware startup] Material, a capsule collection. It’s limited edition, a few tools that I designed that are based on tools that I use that aren’t in production anywhere — vintage spoons and very specific things that are one-offs that I found at antique markets that they have made for me…That would have to be done in such a specific way under very intense standards. And I would not ever want to put anything out into the world that I wouldn’t be so excited to use myself.
She doesn’t want to just make sh-t for the sake of consumption: “I think that’s why I really enjoy what I do. Because you’re making something, but it goes away. Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you… I’m like, damn, bitch, you f–king just sold out immediately! Someone’s like “you should make stuff,” and she’s like, “okay, slap my name on it, I don’t give a sh-t!” That’s the thing — you don’t need a ton of equipment in your kitchen to make great food. “For the low, low price of $19.99, please to buy my cutting board!” Like, no. Find the stuff that you love and buy it. Support businesses and makers. It feels greedy. Unless something just simply didn’t exist that I wish existed, but that would make an inventor, which I’m not.
On over-consumption: “There’s just too much stuff in the world. I want so much less stuff in my life, and I don’t want to contribute to that. And maybe that’s a poor business decision, because I’m sure one day I could make money off it. But I’m more interested in finding a cool glassblower or ceramicist that I love and doing a collaboration. Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f–king money.
When I first read the Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen quotes, I was like “shady but she has a point there.” Like, the heart of Roman’s point is solid: not every chef needs to be a brand, and not every lifestyle guru needs to come out with a line of pots, pans, stuff, etc. In Kondo’s case, how can her brand be “toss out everything” AND “buy my sh-t”? But of course nothing is that simple, and of course Alison Roman is choosing to use two women of color as examples on purpose. It’s a sort of white-woman-hipster gatekeeping: she’s saying that Teigen and Kondo don’t really “fit in” to the white hipster-aspirational lifestyle Roman WANTS to sell and would sell if she wasn’t also very concerned about selling out (a concern Teigen and Kondo apparently don’t share, according to Roman).
So, because Chrissy is extremely online (that’s her brand), she responded on Twitter with a lengthy thread, which I won’t embed. Here’s what she said (as she linked to Roman’s interview):
this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.
I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn’t buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn’t a “machine” or “farmed content” – it’s me and 2 other women. I didn’t “sell out” by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that.
to see that thing in my hand being used by people around the world makes me so happy. Watching a company grow makes me happy. I get joy from it and lots of people do. I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I’ve made countless NYT recipes she’s created, posting along the way. I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially. And Marie, too. Marie is awesome.
It has been crappy to deal with this all day but I couldn’t not say something. I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it’s really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked. there are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout….hooooo it hurts. this “farm” you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs
[From Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter]
Her feelings were hurt and I appreciate the fact that she didn’t lash out at Roman personally or anything. Teigen has every right to do her own thing, to run her cooking/lifestyle empire however she wants. As I said, what Roman was doing was a bullsh-t form of gatekeeping and it sucks. Roman’s response to Chrissy’s tweets (and the general backlash online) wasn’t great either. From her Twitter:
I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who’s successful, especially not women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don’t see working for me.
Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry. Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either (I obviously failed to effectively communicate that). I hope we can meet one day, I think we’d probably get along.
“I’m sorry I caused you pain” will always be a terrible apology. Mostly, I’m struck by the fact that Alison Roman is terrible at all of this – she’s being an a–hole about a woman who was going to produce her show, she refused to acknowledge that she chose two women of color for Karen-esque reasons, and she gave a terrible apology when she was appropriately called out. Mess. Maybe Marie Kondo can toss her in the trash.
Yeah, really uncool. There are ways to do your own thing without trashing other people who do a different thing.
Plus – come on…support other women!
Marie Kondo isn’t even a cook so I don’t know why she was brought up. It does seem odd that of all the women who have commoditized their cooking skills she calls out two women of color. I mean what about Rachel Ray, Paula Deen, Pioneer Woman .. etc?
Do hipsters ever get tired of their purity tests for authenticity?
This is what I thought too – why choose women of color as your examples of inauthentic?
That’s on top of the fact that promoting yourself by tearing down others is pretty low.
Typical white women.
It’s the same thing when women of color take their clothes off, white women like Rose Mcgowan are called out for doing nudity and the best way to defend themselves against the haters is to throw someone like Nicky Minaj under the bus. Because when Nicky Minaj taks her clothes off she’s trashy and vulgar, not feminist. But when a white women does it it’s “art”.
#givemeabreak
I mean…she also doesn’t mention that Chrissy, a woman of color, was going to executive produce her show…That’s something I’m SURE she already knew, but she doesn’t want to make it sound like she is backing her. At the very least, keep quiet and not talk sh*t about your financiers…
Exactly. Her choices to put down two Asian women to build herself up when someone like Paula Deen was available as an example and has been doing this longer are very telling.
@Frenchtoast: I didn’t know about that situation between Rose Mcgowan and Nicki Minaj, but it’s not surprising at all that she would say something like that.
It was when she released her music video for RM486 (she’s topless in it).
I can understand her point about America being infantil and only wanting to see the female body represented in a sexual way but the racist undertones of her message is what irked me. She didn’t have to throw a woman of color under the bus to get her point accross.
The Rose McGowan thing is weird because she’s been getting naked for decades. I’m talking in 90s movies like “The Doom Generation,” long before anyone knew who Nicki Minaj was, so it is quite strange that she chose her as an example. There was also, of course, the naked dress Rose wore to the MTV Music Awards many moons ago. I do believe fashion was art, but that dress was about the shock value, just as Nicki Minaj is. That said, I have never seen Nicki topless. The most I’ve seen of Nicki’s body is in the Anaconda music video, which Trent Reznor also said was vulgar and got called out for due to his own explicit “Closer” video. I think these white celebs see hypersexualized black female rappers like Minaj as low hanging fruit. That said, I am concerned that so many female rappers are so sexual today when, besides people like Lil Kim and Foxy Brown in the 90s, most female rappers were not sexual at all. I’m talking Yoyo, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Roxane Shante, Salt-N-Pepa, etc. I think Salt-N-Pepa had the best balance of showing their feminity/sexuality in a way that the average woman did.
She also apparently mocked Marie Kondos accent. And as some pointed out, a lot of her recipes are basically versions of popular food from other cultures made more “accessible” for white people by being made by a white pretty woman and she is constantly not giving credit to those cultures and traditions. For example, her most famous recipe, the “stew” is very similar to south Asian curries , but she calls it a stew and doesn’t reference or credit any of the similar recipes being made by non-white people for decades/centuries. https://www.pajiba.com/celebrities_are_better_than_you/alison-roman-and-the-exhausting-prevalence-of-ethnic-erasure-in-popular-food-culture.php
I personally don’t think the word “pretty” applies to her.
That Pajiba article is so good and delves into so much.
Great article, thanks for sharing. To be clear, I’m not defending this lady in general because she seems like a tool, but my sister lived in India for awhile and learned a recipe from her Indian neighbor that we all still make, called Chickpea Stew. So I would grudgingly concede that maybe she didn’t call it a stew to whitewash it…but who knows. She probably shouldn’t get the benefit of the doubt considering her most recent comments.
Thank you for sharing. That was a great article and for anyone reading it the comment section is very worthwhile as well.
Yet Chrissy didn’t respond to Courtney Stodden last week when she revealed tweets of Chrissy bullying when she was still a teenager.
Oh remember how she agreed with The Onion calling Quvenzhané Wallis a C**t.
She’s also a horrible person like this Alison Roman woman.
This. Chrissy Teigen is terrible – i was shocked by what she said about a child (!!!).
ETA that yes, this other woman is also horrible and I’ve never heard of her before (so maybe she got what she wanted). Thanks for calling out the racialized aspect, too.
+1000. This Alison person deserves the calling out she’s getting, and that pajiba article perfectly sums up why her comments are so gross. I don’t really buy the excuse she made when called out for mocking Marie Kondo’s accent either.
Chrissy Teigan’s abusive behavior and lack of apology for it is also unacceptable, and dangerous, and supporting women and girls means taking that seriously, just like we do when young boys and even grown men in the LGBT community are treated that way by adults.
I never paid attention to that Chrissy whatever, she has the face of a boxer. Had no idea she was such a HUGE asshole.
That is a terrible thing to say. Judge her words and actions all you like. I’m sure you’re a stunning supermodel!
TBH, I like Chrissy. She’s not perfect, but she is genuine. Yes, she should apologize to Courtney. She may even have done so privately.
Personally, I do criticize Marie Kondo for selling crap after making a reputation for herself by telling people to get rid of crap! “Get rid of all your crap! And then buy my crap to store the rest of your crap!” It’s ridiculous.
I even took a poke at this very site for shilling organizing products after caping for Marie. But I would never mock her accent. That is disgusting and I don’t think anyone here would do so. Do you speak Japanese? No?
This.
I came across the Courtney Stodden tweets on Twitter – so awful.
I saw Chrissy’s response first and I was impressed with it – “something that John didn’t buy” really struck me.
I don’t follow her much, but, c’mon, even I know she is obssesed with food! Her growth is a combination of many things, but she clearly LOVES the food business and she is great at it (even though maybe some don’t approve), don’t knock others down!
I’ve said this before. And I’ve operated by it basically my entire life. If you prop yourself by putting others down, you’ve lost me. Period. If your business does the same, I’m out (even if you’re local). It’s a weird tic, but it’s a very real and huge pet peave.
+1
It was such a bizarre thing to say when she was literally giving the interview to promote her own “capsule collection”. I mean…. You’d think she would at least be aware of how hypocritical she was being even if she didn’t think she was being racist. I really want to see the vintage spoons that apparently do something that no other spoons do.
Also she seems to be ok with Goop, she doesn’t want to copy her but doesnt have a problem with what the white lady sell outs.
Lol. And vintage spoons that are…new.
And the actual vintage can be found in thrift and collectibles stores. Who wants fake new vintage?
“It’s not fake anything…it’s real Dynel.”
Just what the world needs a hipster budget Goop.
She’s got the snooty bit down.
Yikes. I haven’t heard of this lady either and I have no desire to check out her stuff now. Her apology was trash, especially the where she throws it back at Chrissy for her response! I guessing she’s panicking that she wronged the wrong person in Chrissy, with her huge following.
Chrissy produces (d?) her show.
Maybe that’s why she apologize to Chrissy but not to Marie? Cause sure, insulting Marie doesn’t cost her financially.
Peak Karen behavior the way she apologized by putting Chrissy on the spot like that.
Did she forget that Teigen is executive producing her show?
The things she said were problematic and apparently she’s been dodging questions about the origins of her “own” recipes for some time now, but attacking your own executive producer is just stupid.
How is she concerned about selling out when she has a capsule collection and sells fake antique spoons? She’s just jealous of two successful Asian women.
“In Kondo’s case, how can her brand be “toss out everything” AND “buy my sh-t”? ”
Marie Kondo isn’t about tossing out everything. She encourages people to be mindful about their possessions (toss the things that mean nothing to you, the things that aren’t useful to you).
It’s obvious to me that this hipster mean girl is jealous two WOC are in a space she considers a white women space.
Yeah, I agree.
She could have named a lot of other white women or even men like Jamie Oliver, but no, she chose two WOC. It’s very telling.
Yes, I guess she just feels like her “ capsule collection” won’t be sold in plebian stores like Chrissy’s stuff or Marie Kondo. I’m sure each piece will be displayed at an appropriate hipster venue in Brooklyn…in a shadow box on a gallery white wall. Look, I do get there’s a disconnect w Marie Kondos line ( I had the same thought when it came out) but obviously someone wanted it. And the woman still toted over used shoeboxes in her show for storage so whatever. But WTF with Chrissy?
In one of her apologies to Chrissy, she wrote “LOL” and then deleted it, guess she was doing a fake apology and thought people would skip over it.
Marie is going to keep on doing Marie.
I’ve never heard of her but it seems like she’s also monetizing her cooking for profit—social media, tv show, cookbook, cookware line however limited and vintage-y it may be 🙄 so what’s her gripe exactly?! Building a business and shilling things is only ok when she does it in her white hipster way? Ok got it.
I’m not a big Chrissy fan, by any means, but c’mon this stunk! It felt super targeted and mean spirited to name check her. Lately I’ve been thinking Chrissy seems very fragile, she has been open about her anxiety, depression and postpartum struggles coupled with the stay at home order and she seems a bit, idk unsettled? And this surely doesn’t help. Yikes. She seems to use her social media for validation, which can’t be healthy because she gets a lot of hate (some of it well deserved; so just mean and unnecessary) and her response to this lady felt very vulnerable and sad right?
Alison, also went full Karen by posting these tweets playing the victim before her non apology apology Kaiser—“Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash 😪,” or this gem “when women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, thats amore.” What a bish!
I’m not from the Taylor Swift school of feminism where you can’t criticize other women or you aren’t a feminist, but there’s a meanness and superiority to this that I find very gross. I don’t know her and I would never support any of her ventures if this is how she feels about other women, actually let’s call it what it is, feels about women of color.
This person dreams to be the next Goop or Teigen or Kondo . Think what you want about them but they are their own brand
So unnecessary and Chrissy Teigen’s response was very good.
I actually love Tiegen’s cookbook and at least she knows how to wear a dress unlike that tinfoil monstrosity that heifer is wearing. My god. The sleeves.
I think these two women are meant for each other.
Are Mom jeans back?
Yes! Unfortunately
I didn’t know who this person was until Jon Lovett of Pod Save America was talking about trying to do one of her recipes on one of his IG Live programs. He is not a cook and is still learning how to cook. As an example on one episode he was wondering what a shallot was. Anyway she ends up as a guest a few weeks ago and she was so condescending to him that it was unpleasant. Lovett was trying to keep things light but she would say stuff like criticize his utensils and then when he asked her where she got her ideas for recipes, she gave some bs answer and had a tone of “[how dare you ask this”. I also found her cooking instructions kind of useless. Other than thinking this woman was a bitch during that show, I didn’t think of her again so when this story came out, I have to say I am not surprised she would say stuff like this.
She sounds bitter she isn’t getting rich doing her thing on Instagram and is going to “have to” be a “sell out” too.
Which is a very unsympathetic position to then take shots at wildly successful women in the same space she wants to occupy.
Weird way to present herself.
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” The interview itself was terrible. She chose two WOC to attack when the same business model has been used by so many women before them ( I wish she namecheked Martha Stewart!). She also made fun of the way Marie spoke (“please to buy my cutting board” – what the f%#k is that?!). The publishers of the interview went and changed it on the website after the backlash, so they are complicit in this. Then in that abhorrent apology this woman once again, showed her ass. Please save me your white woman tears. Why is is that these Karens are so quick to make themselves the victim when they are being called out?!? I’m tired of this.
PS. Can people stop saying that Kondo is telling people to “throw everything you own away”? Her method is about telling people to be mindful of what they own. Really look at your stuff and think about whether your 100 T-shirts really bring you joy or are you just hoarding? If you read her book, she tells you that if after you do your inventory, and you’re honest with yourself, and you found there was nothing you can throw away because everything has value to you, then you’ve done the work.
I don’t think the website is complicit by reporting what Roman said. That is what journalism is. Now, they could’ve asked a follow-up question about her mocking Kondo’s accent or put an asterisk where she did this and explained that these views don’t reflect the website. But simply dictating what she said does not make them complicit. It is not a journalist’s job to clean up the language of a source who is being offensive. A wise journalist would’ve pushed back, though. Would’ve asked why Roman was targeting Kondo and Teigen. It’s not the first time white women have criticized Kondo, so Roman’s remarks definitely deserved follow-up questions.
It’s the books. Marie isn’t saying to throw away everything, but she thinks books are inessential. Many disagree.
To quote Tim Gunn, “Roget’s Thesaurus does not spark joy. But I am not getting rid of it.”
Let’s be real: selling accessories based on your minimalist concept IS hypocritical!
I was never going to get rid of all my books. But I wouldn’t purchase a Kondo item at Goodwill. You can’t have it both ways. I buy from thrift stores (or did, before everything closed) because I think there is too much stuff, and too much environmental impact from making more stuff. Most of us have ENOUGH.
Just want to make a quick correction – Alisons not a home cook, she’s a chef – she worked in restaurants, for Bon Appetit and writes recipes for NYT.
Now that being said, she’s made a bad choice here. Just say “I don’t want to do a product line because I don’t feel like I have anything to new to offer” and move on. No need to bring anyone else into it.
Sooo, this woman who bashed other women for putting their names on items is doing that same thing but we’re not suppose to notice??
Here is a super cringe-y video. To be fair, it is the other woman who is much more awful, but Alison is her protege, so it doesn’t bode well. Check the comments to the video. They are brutal: https://youtu.be/8EuESxt1gPE
“I’m like a totally authentic person who runs a cooking show out of my apartment in Brooklyn, using antique spoons I found at the vintage shop.”
Good God I was exhausted just reading this. She sounds like a hipster vampire, just sucking the joy out of anything “mainstream” because it’s all bull$*it. So of course she has to target CT and Marie Kondo, who has absolutely nothing to do with her brand in the least. Like, a minority woman becoming somewhat of a lifestyle guru and being successful and SEEN is such a bad thing? It has to be torn down??? What Effing Ever with this whitey pants hipster try hard. Go back to sitting in a coffee shop all day working on your blog and talking about hands no one else is cool enough to have heard of.
The mocking of Marie Kondo’s accent sums up all I need to know about her. Also, Marie’s brand isn’t throw everything away, it’s get rid of things that don’t spark joy. She also promotes organization so… branding products like tubs to help organize makes sense.
The comments about Chrissy were completely uncalled for and unprovoked. Also peak white feminism to talk shit about the EP of your new tv show and calling her a sellout… while promoting your capsule collection
Her reply about women bullying women are hypocritical and prove she has zero self awareness.
Martha Stewart was not coy about her ambitions and I respect her for it.
This pretentious hipster would do a lot better crediting the women who came before her and with whose brands hers would have to coexist and compete with in the open market. If she doesn’t have anything better to sell than insults and magical spoons, there won’t be much of a business.
I don’t know her.
What was the purpose of this? Promoting yourself while sh*tting on other women is so passé, just work hard and show us what you got. This is also just terrible marketing, maybe having a small team wouldn’t hurt. Being authentic is not the same as being a d*ck.