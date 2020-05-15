Megan Fox ditched her mask before she was completely out of an LA market

Megan Fox was photographed outside the Erewhon Market in Calabasas yesterday. As you can see, it looks like she just ran into the market quickly for a take-out container, probably just lunch for herself. People are making a big deal about the fact that Megan isn’t wearing her wedding ring in these pics. E! News said a few weeks ago that Brian Austin Green and Megan have separated again – years ago, she went so far as to file for divorce from him, but then she got pregnant with their third kid and she and BAG reunited (and she dismissed that divorce filing). It doesn’t really surprise me that they quickly grew sick of each other in lockdown. Will this be yet another coronavirus breakup? Probably.
But really, I wanted to talk about masks and mask etiquette, especially in public. My rule for myself is that whenever I’m going anywhere indoors, I’m wearing a mask. I’ve seen a lot of celebrities in LA (in paparazzi shots) wearing their masks outdoors too, although I really don’t – I go for my daily walks or hikes mask-free, and I’m not wearing a mask to go out to my car or get the mail or anything. But what is the protocol for “when to take off your mask after you leave a building”? I say you should only take your mask off once you get into your car. That’s what I’ve been doing. Wearing my mask as I leave a building, then taking it off in the car. And I absolutely wouldn’t hold a take-out container that close to my face!! Megan, your mask is right there at your neck, just wear it for a few more minutes.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Not sure what the directives are in the US, but in most EU countries it’s very clear (except the UK, because BOJO can’t get his shit together, but that’s another issue…)
In enclosed spaces, like public transports or a store = wear a mask
Outside = don’t wear a mask (or do if you freak out, but it’s not mandatory)
Damn, it makes me genuinely sad we now live in a world where mask shaming or mask watch is a thing
Mask shaming SHOULD be a thing because it’s about public health. If you’re in public, wear a mask (unless you have a health problem where wearing a mask causes you issues). Simple.
What makes me sad is that we are in this situation. Also I find people to be very reasonable and well behaved so far, so no problem on that side.
As I said, so far, we haven’t been instructed to wear a mask outside at all times. If it comes to this, I’ll of course comply. I’m much more worried about cross contamination and people touching their phone/bag/all of the stuff at all times. It’s maddening
As long as you are in close proximity to people, mask should be on. Folks forget to that the viral particles exit the nose and can enter through the eyes. If people are nearby, there is still a chance she may sneeze and particles get into air.
She’s not exactly known for her brilliant intellect but at least she’s trying. That’s a lot more than I can say for most people in my neighborhood.
Our mayor just issued a statement that we need to wear masks ALL the time now when we step out of the house. I’m in LA.
I’m sorry but I see way too many women wearing their hair down and fussing with it with dirty hands. WHY ??? Now is the time to wear a pony or a bun !
It’s personal preference. Women can wear their hair down if they choose, I know I do. Relax.
I suspect she wanted to have her photo taken. She may be craving attention.
Gotta be recognizable for the paps!
I’m more horrified by the take out container by her face. I wouldn’t touch that thing without gloves.
Uhh this was probably a pap stroll. Took her mask off for the photos. Which doesn’t make it better – actually makes it worse.