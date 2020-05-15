Megan Fox ditched her mask before she was completely out of an LA market

Megan Fox was photographed outside the Erewhon Market in Calabasas yesterday. As you can see, it looks like she just ran into the market quickly for a take-out container, probably just lunch for herself. People are making a big deal about the fact that Megan isn’t wearing her wedding ring in these pics. E! News said a few weeks ago that Brian Austin Green and Megan have separated again – years ago, she went so far as to file for divorce from him, but then she got pregnant with their third kid and she and BAG reunited (and she dismissed that divorce filing). It doesn’t really surprise me that they quickly grew sick of each other in lockdown. Will this be yet another coronavirus breakup? Probably.

But really, I wanted to talk about masks and mask etiquette, especially in public. My rule for myself is that whenever I’m going anywhere indoors, I’m wearing a mask. I’ve seen a lot of celebrities in LA (in paparazzi shots) wearing their masks outdoors too, although I really don’t – I go for my daily walks or hikes mask-free, and I’m not wearing a mask to go out to my car or get the mail or anything. But what is the protocol for “when to take off your mask after you leave a building”? I say you should only take your mask off once you get into your car. That’s what I’ve been doing. Wearing my mask as I leave a building, then taking it off in the car. And I absolutely wouldn’t hold a take-out container that close to my face!! Megan, your mask is right there at your neck, just wear it for a few more minutes.