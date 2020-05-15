The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Zoom’d into Shout UK, the crisis-text line they started

Ugh, I can’t wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to launch their new social media. I’m tired of everything Sussex-related being filtered through third-parties. I trust Meghan and Harry to tell us first-hand about what they’re doing and why it’s important, and I feel like the work they’re doing right now in LA isn’t getting the attention it deserves because they’re social media-free at the moment. Speaking of, Harry and Meghan did their first dual Zoom chat yesterday:

That’s the Shout text line that the Sussexes and the Cambridges had a big hand in creating, and the two couples launched Shout last year. One of the staff members published this photo of the chat:

Harper’s Bazaar feels certain that Meghan has repeated her Misha Nonoo blue-and-white striped blouse, the one she wore to Wimbledon in 2018 for the women’s final (Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber).

Anyway, this is just some pleasant Sussex news to take us into the weekend. I can never tell in advance if the British papers are going to be full of royal shenanigans over the weekend, but I actually have a weird feeling that something big is about to break in the next few days. Stay tuned.