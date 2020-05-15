The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Zoom’d into Shout UK, the crisis-text line they started

Ugh, I can’t wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to launch their new social media. I’m tired of everything Sussex-related being filtered through third-parties. I trust Meghan and Harry to tell us first-hand about what they’re doing and why it’s important, and I feel like the work they’re doing right now in LA isn’t getting the attention it deserves because they’re social media-free at the moment. Speaking of, Harry and Meghan did their first dual Zoom chat yesterday:

That’s the Shout text line that the Sussexes and the Cambridges had a big hand in creating, and the two couples launched Shout last year. One of the staff members published this photo of the chat:

Harper’s Bazaar feels certain that Meghan has repeated her Misha Nonoo blue-and-white striped blouse, the one she wore to Wimbledon in 2018 for the women’s final (Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber).

Anyway, this is just some pleasant Sussex news to take us into the weekend. I can never tell in advance if the British papers are going to be full of royal shenanigans over the weekend, but I actually have a weird feeling that something big is about to break in the next few days. Stay tuned.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.

21 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Zoom’d into Shout UK, the crisis-text line they started”

  1. Chica1971 says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:44 am

    By never knowing where they will Zoom, the Keens and RR have to stay working

    Reply
  2. Nev says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Go on Duchess!!!

    Reply
  3. Yoyo says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:49 am

    This Zoom call was to the American ‘CrisisTextLine.
    Where Meghan got the idea from to use as a model for the British ‘Shout’, unless I am mixing it up.
    The guy that post this, went to Morehouse College.

    Reply
    • Pam says:
      May 15, 2020 at 9:16 am

      Please, read how Nancy Lublin CEO of crisis text like talked about her conversation with William during an event they attended together long before Meghan was in the family and how plans developed.

      Reply
  4. Royalwatcher says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:49 am

    I wish they’d just low key start using their new SM. No announcements or rollout but just start using it one day. Like, hey, (we just got a new twitter/IG account and) here’s some news. Or maybe wait until CA is reopening businesses and do it then?

    Anyway, I agree with the article that I want to hear news directly from the Sussexes.

    Reply
  5. S808 says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:52 am

    I do miss hearing directly from them, but their charities are getting much needed attention this way so I’ll deal. I love that button down, I may invest in it.

    Reply
  6. Yoyo says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:53 am

    The shirt is not the one pictured above, it was a finer stripe.

    Reply
  7. WatchThisSpace says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:57 am

    Anyone notice the painting behind them in the video and its significance? I imagine that significance is going to be torn apart and written up in the UK tabloids in 3, 2, 1….

    Reply
  8. Scollins says:
    May 15, 2020 at 9:02 am

    Kaiser, can you give us a hint?

    Reply
  9. I pet goat 2 says:
    May 15, 2020 at 9:06 am

    I love that misha nonoo blouse. Anybody know where I could get it, or even a cheaper knock off?

    ETA that I think it’s Ralph Lauren

    Reply
  10. Ginger says:
    May 15, 2020 at 9:11 am

    The only thing that I can think of “breaking” is if Harry and Meghan open a new SM this weekend. Their anniversary is Monday. I’m just guessing.

    I do miss their SM. If they open one, I want the comments turned off.

    Reply
    • MerryGirl says:
      May 15, 2020 at 10:02 am

      Tuesday actually is their anniversary. I’m not quite sure what big news will be breaking as it seems there’s always something breaking. What I do believe is that the entire year 2020 will be a rough one for the Royals, we just have to wait and see it unfold.

      Reply

