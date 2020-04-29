Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green separated again, but won’t divorce ‘right now’

Brian Austin Green was seen out and about in LA this week without his wedding ring. This is no surprise, especially given the fact that we rarely even see BAG and I don’t know anyone who’s really checking on his status. But Ringless BAG was enough to get E! News to check around on the state of his marriage to Megan Fox. Megan and BAG have had a couple of splits in their time, some of them happening before they married in 2010, and at least one big separation during their marriage. She first filed for divorce in 2015, and then the divorce plans faded because he got her pregnant with their third. They were still living together as of last year, but now it seems like they’ve separated again?

Nearly a year since Megan Foxdismissed her divorce case, she and Brian Austin Green appear to be taking some space. The couple, who are parents to three children together and wed in 2010, have been living separately, a source told E! News exclusively. “They don’t plan to file divorce right now,” our insider shared. To further spread speculation, Brian has not been wearing his wedding ring on recent outings including a visit to the grocery store this weekend. The Hollywood pair have a bumpy romantic history, beginning with their broken engagement in 2009, three years after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star popped the question. The two ultimately got back together and tied the knot the following year. Five years of marriage and two sons later, Megan filed for divorce in 2015, citing “irreconcilable differences.” However, the relationship was not over. The following year, amid a pending divorce filing, the actress stepped out with a baby bump, revealing that she and Brian were expecting their third child together. “This pregnancy was not planned, but when they found out, they were extremely happy,” a source told E! News at the time. Things seemed to be going smoothly for the longtime couple, especially after Megan filed to dismiss their years-old divorce proceedings last April. In December 2019, they even made their first joint red carpet appearance in five years.

I just… I wish Megan understood that she doesn’t have to tie herself to the same dude she loved when she was 18. This relationship clearly hasn’t been working for a while, and no amount of band-aid babies will fix it. That being said, how much do you want to bet that BAG ends up getting her pregnant again? A quarantine baby. I absolutely get the feeling that he’s that manipulative.