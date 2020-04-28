“Lea Michele & her husband Zandy are expecting their first kid” links

Lea Michele is pregnant & the “announcement” was just a curious nod to People Magazine, who ran it as an exclusive. [LaineyGossip]
Australia is reopening their beaches. [JustJared]
Belgravia recap! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Dr. Fauci liked Brad Pitt’s impression. [Pajiba]
Cardi B’s quarantine bikini wax. [Dlisted]
Hope Hicks is still terrible at her job. [Jezebel]
Moscow Mitch McConnell talks about knife fights. [Towleroad]
These Photoshop skills are amazingly bad!! [Starcasm]
Speaking of bad Photoshop, these Louis Vuitton ads starring Emma Stone & Alicia Vikander look tragic. [RCFA]
Commenting Guidelines
Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment