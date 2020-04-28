“Lea Michele & her husband Zandy are expecting their first kid” links

Embed from Getty Images

Lea Michele is pregnant & the “announcement” was just a curious nod to People Magazine, who ran it as an exclusive. [LaineyGossip]

Australia is reopening their beaches. [JustJared]

Belgravia recap! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Dr. Fauci liked Brad Pitt’s impression. [Pajiba]

Cardi B’s quarantine bikini wax. [Dlisted]

Hope Hicks is still terrible at her job. [Jezebel]

Moscow Mitch McConnell talks about knife fights. [Towleroad]

These Photoshop skills are amazingly bad!! [Starcasm]

Speaking of bad Photoshop, these Louis Vuitton ads starring Emma Stone & Alicia Vikander look tragic. [RCFA]

