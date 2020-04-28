The Queen would welcome back ‘prodigal son’ Prince Harry with ‘forgiveness’

In the immediate months following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Sussexit in January, the British media behaved like jilted lovers, creating creepy fantasies about the scenarios for which Harry would return to THEM. To add another macabre layer to all of that, the British press kept using the Queen as a stand-in for themselves, and they repeatedly made it clear that if and when Harry’s little escapade with Meghan is over, they’ll all take HIM back. They won’t take her back because, quite obviously, they were trying to bully her out of the country all along. They just never expected their bullying and smear campaign to work so well that both Meghan AND Harry left. Anyway, there’s another one of those “he’ll come back one day!” stories. These people are f–king delusional.
The Queen sees her grandson Prince Harry like a “prodigal son” who will return to her in the future, a royal expert has claimed. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have quit the Royal Family in favour of a life away from the spotlight, moving to LA with son Archie.
But Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, says the Queen will “welcome him back with open arms”. The Monarch expressed her sadness at the decision in a statement when the couple first announced their intentions, but said she understood. Speaking to Sky News, Ingrid said: “The one thing that has really carried the Queen through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teaching is forgiveness. I think she’s looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him home with open arms.”
But Ingird believes the Queen will be keeping her true feelings close to her chest, not even sharing them with those closest to her. She said: “I think she’s very loathed to criticise anything he’s doing. Privately, she might feel very sad about it but she will never ever comment on it, even probably to her family. She would keep her feelings very much to herself.”
“The one thing that has really carried the Queen through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teaching is forgiveness.” These people are desperately unhinged. What, do you imagine, the Queen would need to forgive? What did Harry do that was so deeply unforgivable, to the point where the Queen would need to access her deep reserves of Christian forgiveness? Was it the fact that Harry married a biracial American woman? The fact that he didn’t want to see the woman he loves smeared by courtiers and journalists? The fact that he was willing to walk away and did in fact walk away? Are those deep trespasses needing forgiveness for ONLY the prodigal son? Speaking of prodigal sons, I guess this means that the Queen has already forgiven Prince Andrew for raping a teenager trafficked to him by a pedophile.
That’s nice, dear.
Watch, she’ll go get a Corgi and name it “Good Harry” like Cotton did with Good Hank on King of the Hill.
Truly delusional.
Maybe now that they’re in LA Harry will start dressing a bit better. That mourning suit fits hideously.
Well, bless her heart.
Has Ingrid Seward ever met a RF member? She always speaks as though she knows the inner workings of their minds. (I mean most of the royal reporters are trash don’t get me wrong). But her quotes are always bizarre “I think the Queen feels this…”
I think the Queen doesn’t give a crap and none of this keeps her up at night. Can I be a royal Expert too?
Ingrid is upset that Harry broke up with Cressida because she is best friends with her Mom. I guess her Mom was leaking stories to the press and Cressida is exactly what the British press wanted for Harry (blond and aristocratic) But yes, she does act like she knows what they are feeling and I think the Queen really doesn’t care. She only cares for horses and her corgis.
“I think the Queen doesn’t give a crap and none of this keeps her up at night.” Thank you. I mean I’m sure she’s upset that her grandson has left “The Firm” but I honestly doubt she’s so upset and hung up about it like these royal “experts” are saying.
It’s been said time and time again that her only real passions and interests are in horses, corgis and protecting her pedo son.
Ingrid Seward trashed Diana after she died. I doubt she’s a favorite of Harry.
This sounds so gross. Yes, forgive him for protecting his wife and child from a system you not only helped create, but encouraged. Agree with everyone above. Delusional.
And even worse, the queen is the one who went scorched earth on Harry, taking away his titles and positions and basically saying if you want to step back, then I’m kicking you all the way out.
So for this to work does he have to crawl back saying he’s sorry he wasn’t racist enough, or didn’t sympathize with Uncle Pedo? The prodigal son left his family to waste his inheritance on addictions and prostitutes, etc not because he was tired of his wife and child being abused by the media and his family doing nothing to stop it. Why on earth would he ever want to attach himself to that clan again?
Hey Liz, kiss our collective behinds.
Lol. For Harry (and Meghan) to come back, there’s going to have to be some serious changes to the current “system” of doing things. However those changes will never happen. At this point I also doubt Harry will even fly to the UK for the 1 year review and instead choose to do it over facetime or something.
Agree that “the Queen” is a stand in for “royal reporters/press.” If harry comes back, hat in hand, they’ll forgive him and things will go on as before. We all know that wont happen, but that’s what some of these RRs dream about at night.
We know they are using her as a stand in for themselves because of lines like this:
“But Ingrid believes the Queen will be keeping her true feelings close to her chest, not even sharing them with those closest to her.”
So Seward either has a telepathic connection with the Queen…or she is making it all up.
hahaha good point. In an article about what the Queen is supposedly thinking, we also have that tidbit about how she doesn’t share her feelings with anybody.
Right? There’s not even a kernel of new/real information. It’s all Harry and Meghan click bait. For all the “no one cares about them!” the DM sure can’t stop stop writing non-stories for traffic.
Lol that’s why she forgives her cheating husband ah ?? Lol they are delusional people and inbreeding makes them mental and dysfunctional. None of the european royals being this dysfunctional and they dont throw their own blood to wolves for cheap pr.
Ah yes those “deep Christian values” that have (and continue) to uphold a system that keeps the peasants in their place and a pedo as a prince… ok Karen.
If they want any hope of Harry coming back at some point, they desperately need to change their messaging (assuming this is in any way true). Not “we are kind, good Christians, so we’ll forgive him” and “we didn’t realize how hurt they were and will as a family work together to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
forgiveness? Only if Harry someday forgives her and the rest of the family for being so awful to him and his wife! That’s the only direction forgiveness needs to go as far as I can see.
They are desperate for him to leave Meghan, come back to the RF and start his “real family” with an ‘English rose’ who is docile, submissive, boring, who’s never had a job and has no personality. She will also preferably less attractive than Kate and have horse teeth, a lazy eye and a hairy back, that way Royal stans can gush about how beautiful, classy and elegant she is.
Or the other alternative is harry dumps Meghan, comes back to the UK to declare his true feelings to kate, and they live happily ever after. We all know that’s what kate stans dream of.
Either way they dream is for harry to dump Meghan and come back with his tail between his legs. Never gonna happen.
There are scenarios on anti Meghan threads that the Queen will claim Archie and Harry will return. Or Harry will take Archie away from his mother and go home and marry someone like Kate. And his brother William would smile upon him.
I don’t think Kate stans want her to leave William for Harry, unless Will’s too penis with teeth for them now?
I’d say the stans want Harry with Chelsey, or Pippa leaves terribly moderately wealth James for Harry and the stans can gush about how the brothers found true love with the Wisteria sisters.
It’s funny because they didn’t want him with Chelsy back then. They didn’t like that she was from South Africa and didn’t consider her that pretty. But now they desperately want Harry with her because she is white and was known to talk to the press.
*sarcastic chuckle* at this story.
Cue Hamilton’s “You’ll be back.”
This article makes it seem like Mad Queen Petty Betty is so bent out of shape and it’s just such awful optics considering we’ve not heard even a fraction of this incandescent rage regarding Randy PedoAndy, Duke of “Nonce”inghan.
i wish they would just stop it with this boring narrative. IT’S NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN! if he was such a “prodigal son” why’d they run him out of the country?? please, just stop. it’s over. you ruined it all. move on, people!
The Queen really is not that great. The fact that the Royal Family is a hostile unit to marry into is a reflection on her. She has immense sway with the media and the public and the fact that the Firm eats alive the young women that come into its orbit is her legacy. Sticking your head in the sand and ignoring the real misery that your young family members are enduring, just so you don’t risk losing your piles and piles of free money, is not anything admirable. Diana was deemed crazy, Kate won as long as she could be made to heel, and Megs was just fed to the wolves. The talk should be of Harry forgiving her.
Ingrid should worry more about her ugly wig and horrible face than harry and Meghan. She knows nothing but as usual the gross british gossips think they own harry and have to rescue him from the big bad black woman
I just googled Ingrown Sewer and by golly gee that wig is QUITE something.
I think, opinion only, that “Harry” represents the Royal “They”. As far as HM is concerned only the royal matters. The spouse/not titled child is included w/the Royal They. The offense was leaving the Royal “We”. HM believes she is Queen by divine hand. ‘This is the Lord’s doing & it is marvelous in our eyes’ to steal a line from Cate Blanchett’s ‘Elizabeth’ (she was robbed of that Oscar). How could anyone not want to be one of us? Is the question.
These people walk through life with blinders on. Hopefully Harry’s actions will make at least his immediate family (I’m looking at you Charles) take them off & see how poorly they have behaved
Harry won’t leave Meghan unless it’s for cause like adultery. The papers must be losing a ton of money and they’re mad Meghan hasn’t dropped the lawsuit. If Meghan wins she sets the precedent for others to come after the press more.
That’s rich. The question really is will Harry ever forgive the Queen for not having his (& Meghan’s) back?
I have no idea, of course, but I think Harry and Meghan have chosen to get away from the UK tabloids and Royal life. I do not think they have chosen to get away from the spotlight. L.A. IS the spotlight. Malibu, Beverly Hills, etc is paparazzi tabloid gossip country. I think they are choosing a different life and are exploring ways of earning large money. Because they have changed locations several times, leads me to think they are unsure of how to make big money but they will learn. They certainly can do little at this time for the same reason the rest of us can not.
Harry is enjoying the freedom he craved since his teens. We don’t have to expect him coming back to live permanently in the UK in the near future; definitely not without his family. These entitled tabloids and ‘royal reporters/experts’ expressing personally motivated opinions, not facts, only serve themselves with three goals:
1) to keep the monetizing machine rolling;
2) to make the public believe (mouth piercing) that the queen/royal family are not the bad party regarding H&M leaving, are really forgiving and want Harry back. But not with his wife and maybe even not with his kid;
3) to interfere in their marriage with psychological tricks to make Harry feel guilty, and in the end divorce Megan and come back to the UK.
Yeah, they do believe they have power over a grown man with a family, who is no longer living off of the British taxer and no longer works for the queen. As for the optics, Harry will not leave his anchor behind for a unsupportive royal institution reluctant to modernize, and for a bias, abusive and intrusive press pack, who harmed him as a child, hunted and abused him as a teenager and an adult, and was busy destroying him and the family he always longed to have.