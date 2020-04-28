The Queen would welcome back ‘prodigal son’ Prince Harry with ‘forgiveness’

In the immediate months following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Sussexit in January, the British media behaved like jilted lovers, creating creepy fantasies about the scenarios for which Harry would return to THEM. To add another macabre layer to all of that, the British press kept using the Queen as a stand-in for themselves, and they repeatedly made it clear that if and when Harry’s little escapade with Meghan is over, they’ll all take HIM back. They won’t take her back because, quite obviously, they were trying to bully her out of the country all along. They just never expected their bullying and smear campaign to work so well that both Meghan AND Harry left. Anyway, there’s another one of those “he’ll come back one day!” stories. These people are f–king delusional.

The Queen sees her grandson Prince Harry like a “prodigal son” who will return to her in the future, a royal expert has claimed. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have quit the Royal Family in favour of a life away from the spotlight, moving to LA with son Archie. But Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, says the Queen will “welcome him back with open arms”. The Monarch expressed her sadness at the decision in a statement when the couple first announced their intentions, but said she understood. Speaking to Sky News, Ingrid said: “The one thing that has really carried the Queen through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teaching is forgiveness. I think she’s looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him home with open arms.” But Ingird believes the Queen will be keeping her true feelings close to her chest, not even sharing them with those closest to her. She said: “I think she’s very loathed to criticise anything he’s doing. Privately, she might feel very sad about it but she will never ever comment on it, even probably to her family. She would keep her feelings very much to herself.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“The one thing that has really carried the Queen through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teaching is forgiveness.” These people are desperately unhinged. What, do you imagine, the Queen would need to forgive? What did Harry do that was so deeply unforgivable, to the point where the Queen would need to access her deep reserves of Christian forgiveness? Was it the fact that Harry married a biracial American woman? The fact that he didn’t want to see the woman he loves smeared by courtiers and journalists? The fact that he was willing to walk away and did in fact walk away? Are those deep trespasses needing forgiveness for ONLY the prodigal son? Speaking of prodigal sons, I guess this means that the Queen has already forgiven Prince Andrew for raping a teenager trafficked to him by a pedophile.