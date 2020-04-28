The Pentagon released three videos of Navy pilots encountering UFOs

The man in these photos is Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, aka the Aliens Meme guy. We just talked about him and the show Ancient Aliens a couple weeks ago in the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast. I was going through a quarantine phase where I was binge-watching Ancient Aliens and I somehow got CB to watch some episodes too. We had a good time talking about how bonkers the show is and how easily people can get sucked in. Personally, my “buy in” threshold is pretty low when it comes to aliens, so I’m gullible enough to really enjoy the hell out of all the crazy theories and pseudoscience of the show.
One of the most long-standing theories of Ancient Aliens is that aliens, like Jesus, will rise again. The theory is basically that aliens were here on earth thousands of years ago and they were helping out early homo sapiens (and perhaps our evolutionary cousins). They claim aliens went away for a time but they’ll come back, and they’ve already started coming back. The truth is out there, etc. Well, the Pentagon just chose THIS MOMENT right now, in the middle of a global pandemic, to release three Navy videos of pilots encountering UFOs. I mean, technically they ARE unexplained flying objects, but that doesn’t mean these are “alien aircraft.” The second video is freaking me out a little bit because the pilot seems so bewildered.
So, in addition to everything else, the aliens are definitely here and they’re checking us out. Maybe they’ve been checking us out all this time. Maybe we’re all star people and they have a cure for the virus? We could ask them.
2020 in a Nutshell:
January: World War 3
February: Coronavirus
March: Coronavirus but worse.
April: #aliensexist pic.twitter.com/ygkH5Mb5n9
— Antonio (@Toned319) April 28, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
My gramp was the administrative officer (rcaf) at a base in rural Nova Scotia during the late 60′s. There’s a somewhat well known supposed alien story that took place during this time in that area – he’s mentioned in a few books because of it. Something supposedly crashed into the ocean. Anyway – there’s an alien ‘museum’ and tons of people obsessed with this story – to the point where a few people came out of the woodwork after he died, approaching family asking for the ‘real’ scoop, saying there were obviously threats from CSIS and all kinds of ramblings of that nature. This was like a week or so after he’d passed – it was incredibly insensitive.
I’ll just put it this way – I don’t think I’m likely to ever believe in aliens in the way that most people do. IF there’s anything out there, they likely don’t give a crap about us, or they’re simple organisms (in my opinion). It would make MUCH more sense to me if someone came out and said “yes, cats and octopuses (octopi?) are actually aliens” than someone saying it was little grey men.
I think the most likely explanation for the incident I mentioned was Cold War satellites or some sort of test aircraft. He would always laugh when we asked about aliens lol.
I swear I cant tell the difference between satire and real news these days 🤦🏼♀️
There’s a difference? 😳
So the Pentagon decided to refocus the conspiracy theorists away from Corona and back towards aliens?
Not a terrible plan but I am suspicious!
Bread and circuses. It’s the Roman Emperor handbook. This is your circus American public, look over here! Not at how your leaders have failed you! Not at how you are disposable to your country’s elite! Look at the circus!
I actually resent how transparant a distraction this is. Any other time I would have been very interested.
Yep,distract the masses.
Unreal. And how scary that the Pentagon is involved. Jeez.
Maybe the real reason we’re all inder quaratine is because they actually DID come back and this is the beginning of the slow roll out.
^^^ Just kidding
Word, Mia4s. Word.
Sooo transparent.
When all else fails, blame aliens!
Or squirrels. Do you know how many times squirrels have taken out entire power systems?!
As vast as the universe is, to think were the only intelligent beings out there is ludicrous.
It’s a mathematical certainty that we’re not the only intelligent life in the universe, but considering how far away the edge of the observable universe is and the fact that we haven’t yet observed any signs of life, it’s also a certainty that we’re too far away to ever communicate with whoever’s out there. We’re not alone, but we may as well be.
I heard or read something related to this… It’s also the vast expanse of time. Our entire human history is a tiny blip in the universe, and while civilizations may evolve and go extinct all over the universe, the likelihood that our little existence would coincide with another civilization AND we would make contact is pretty much zero.
Yes. My dad just told me he thinks WE (homo sapiens) are actually descended from aliens. He said that the theory of evolution has holes in it and the only plausible explanation for our ability to develop the increasingly sophisticated technology we have over the past few millennia is that it had already been developed elsewhere by the aliens and we are just replicating their work.
He’s not crazy, I swear. I think in his retirement he has a lot of time on his hands to think about all this, lol.
There’s a pilot named Gabriel Zeifman who got permission to fly around the perimeter of Area 51 because the airspace was “cold” because of the pandemic. He took pictures that seem to show a mysterious new hangar under construction. This is not a conspiracy theory, btw, it was reported in the mainstream media. Anyway, it points to the obvious conclusion, that so-called UFOs are classified weapons systems undergoing testing.
I agree with you, and it scares me. I do think some military is testing advanced technology. Does anyone know of anything like this in countries other than the US? Any leaked videos elsewhere?
Unsurprisingly, the countries with the most sightings are USA, Russia and China, with the UK and Germany rounding out the top 5.
These have been out there for a little while, but I find the Declassification timing pretty interesting! “Everyone’s stuck at home and people are getting rowdy? Eh, give them the spaceship videos. That’ll keep them busy for a while.”
There’s no way we are the only planet with life forms on it. But beyond that, who knows.
If they’re actually intelligent, they will want nothing to do with this trailer park of a planet where we voluntarily inhale carcinogenic fumes and pee in our water.
I loved the podcast in which you talked about Ancient Aliens. I’m a fan since season one. We have an inside joke in my family: when we heard something really bonkers we would say “but the Ancient Aliens” . I really like that tv show but no one even the most serious people on earth can talk about it without sounding like they are high (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵)
I’ve never watched but I’m intrigued. Your family joke is so cute, lol.
Someone theorized that since time is technically a circle (eternal)vs a line as how we track events that the *little grey men*aka aliens are actually nuked future versions of ourselves coming back in time from their future place to warn us of the dangers of global warming and nuclear war etc etc.
Not saying I buy it ,but if you want to go down a rabbit hole might as well go all the way.
I am so confused by what you wrote, time is technically a circle? I am so confused and so intrigued. This is officially my favorite thread today.
You know what bothers me the most about people who believe in aliens? They typically don’t believe in things we have hard evidence for, like global warming or vaccinating your kids. As a scientist, it really burns my ass. I bet these people who have claimed to be abducted are the same ones who drank the bleach after Trump said to – a literal drinking of the Koolaid if you will.
When I was in college I read about about a famous amateur astronomer. He saw some unfamiliar white objects moving through the telescopes field of view. They were flying in a V formation. They were getting closer, but there was no sound of airplanes. He was out in the country. Totally quiet. They were getting closer. He ran outside.
A bunch of white geese flew over his head, honking. He couldn’t hear them from inside his observatory. The white lights were the street lights of the distant town reflecting off their breast feathers.
UFOs. Unidentified Flying Objects. They’re only unidentified until you figure out what they are. If you know they’re geese or a spaceship, then they’re not UFOs.
I’ve been listening to Rhys Darby’s podcast Aliens Like Us – it’s informative and funny too. Does anyone have any other alien podcast suggestions?
Re: “time is a circle” theme…check out Arrival on Netflix. Yes, it’s fiction, but it’s also hauntingly beautiful and profound IMHO.
Somewhere, Fox Mulder yawns at the ol’ release and distract the masses-trick.