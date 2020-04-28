The Pentagon released three videos of Navy pilots encountering UFOs

Embed from Getty Images

The man in these photos is Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, aka the Aliens Meme guy. We just talked about him and the show Ancient Aliens a couple weeks ago in the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast. I was going through a quarantine phase where I was binge-watching Ancient Aliens and I somehow got CB to watch some episodes too. We had a good time talking about how bonkers the show is and how easily people can get sucked in. Personally, my “buy in” threshold is pretty low when it comes to aliens, so I’m gullible enough to really enjoy the hell out of all the crazy theories and pseudoscience of the show.

One of the most long-standing theories of Ancient Aliens is that aliens, like Jesus, will rise again. The theory is basically that aliens were here on earth thousands of years ago and they were helping out early homo sapiens (and perhaps our evolutionary cousins). They claim aliens went away for a time but they’ll come back, and they’ve already started coming back. The truth is out there, etc. Well, the Pentagon just chose THIS MOMENT right now, in the middle of a global pandemic, to release three Navy videos of pilots encountering UFOs. I mean, technically they ARE unexplained flying objects, but that doesn’t mean these are “alien aircraft.” The second video is freaking me out a little bit because the pilot seems so bewildered.

So, in addition to everything else, the aliens are definitely here and they’re checking us out. Maybe they’ve been checking us out all this time. Maybe we’re all star people and they have a cure for the virus? We could ask them.

2020 in a Nutshell:

January: World War 3

February: Coronavirus

March: Coronavirus but worse.

April: #aliensexist pic.twitter.com/ygkH5Mb5n9 — Antonio (@Toned319) April 28, 2020

Embed from Getty Images