“Ava DuVernay’s ‘The 13th’ documentary is free to watch right now” links

Everyone can watch Ava DuVernay’s The 13th for free now.[OMG Blog]

Still, it really sucks that this week, of all weeks, is when The Help is the #1 movie on Netflix. Really, Netflix people?? [Just Jared]

K-Pop stans have been 100% amazing this week. [Dlisted]

Joshua Jackson got a haircut, hm. [LaineyGossip]

Revisiting the premiere of Can’t Hardly Wait.[Towleroad]

Michae Fassbender was in this mess too. [Pajiba]

Mayor Bill De Blasio continues to be the absolute worst. [Jezebel]

At least one Teen Mom has an easy coparenting situation. [Starcasm]