Dua Lipa: ‘If you assert yourself… people are going to call you a bitch’

I know this story will get maybe three comments, but I’m still going to write about Dua Lipa because I like her so much. I don’t find her problematic in the least – she seems like a sweet young woman who is still realizing her talent, she makes solid pop music and she doesn’t disrespect or shade anyone to make herself look better. My only real issue with her is that I wish she would understand that she’s actually a big deal instead of a C-list British reality star or something. Anyway, Dua covers one of the multiple covers for the latest issue of British GQ. Dua went ahead and realized her album, Future Nostalgia, during the lockdown and her bops have been charting throughout the pandemic. You can read the full GQ piece here. Some highlights:
On her ambition. “If you assert yourself and you know exactly what you want, people are going to call you a bitch. But you can’t allow other people’s words to affect your growth.”
On the early criticism of her dance moves & live performances: “Once you get big enough, everybody wants to see if you can back it up. And rightfully so… But at the same time, I was learning; I was at the beginning of my career. And so I did feel like it was quite unfair when I started getting hate about certain things – what I was doing, what my performances were like, what my dancing was like, what my singing was like – and I felt like I was being picked at from so many angles of my life.”
On the expectation to be a strong dancer: “I remember going to a show by…a male artist that actually doesn’t do anything on stage. And they got this stellar five-star review. But then you have women who get up on stage and they’re practically doing cartwheels, costume changes – it’s a spectacle. And then [reviewers] nitpick every little thing.”
She’s not wallowing in self-pity though: “It almost seemed like a myth to be able to do everything on stage. I was like, ‘At least if I can just sing my song really well then nothing else matters.’ But I think now I’ve come to terms with the fact it just has to be all or nothing. It’s made me so much stronger.”
Women in music: “There is a massive problem – that maybe starts in schools – in which girls aren’t necessarily encouraged to play more masculine instruments, aren’t really encouraged to go into production, whereas men naturally fall into that path.” When I ask Lipa how many women are in the credits for Future Nostalgia, there is a definite pause. “There are no female producers on the record, which, you know… Hopefully in the future I would be able to work with more of them. I just, in all honesty, don’t know very many. And I really wish I did, because I would really take the time to sit down and hone in a sound with women.”
She knows she needs to look beyond stan culture: “I needed to create an album that I was really proud of, without the opinion of other people. If I stayed online and tried to follow the guidelines of stan culture, I’d probably be trying to remake ‘New Rules’ over and over again.”
British GQ went on to point out that, actually, there are two women producers credited on this album, so Dua forgot about them! She was trying to do something good there and she sort of stepped on her own messaging. Plus, she really did work with women on this album, from dance people to song co-writers to the producers she forgot about. And she’s 100% right about the double standards for men performing live versus women performing live. Women are expected to be nothing short of Beyonce. Men like Ed Sheeran – whom I’m convinced was Dua’s reference – get to just stand in front of a microphone in jeans and a t-shirt.
She’s 100% right, I’m pretty sure she’s talking about Ed Sheeran too but it could be a multitude of male artists. One direction were the biggest boy band in the world and did the bare minimum on stage while girl bands of the same era worked 5 times as hard, put on amazing shows with fully choreographed numbers which they danced in high heels and tiny costumes and had 1/10th of their success.
I really appreciare Dua Lipa. I really like her smooth alto voice and that’s all I need. With all due respect… Dua Lipa can’t dance and that’s alright with me. Just her, a microphone and her voice and I am entertained. Besides she one of few artist who can clear and well unlike most artist. Sorry Selena Gomez.
I’ll be the third comment haha! I like her a lot. Her music is fun but I really enjoy the style. I always thought it was unfair she was critiqued for her dance moves. I’m glad she is getting better at it, but it shouldn’t be required of her.
I really like Dua Lips too. And she is a big deal. Not sure what Yolanda taught her children but all the Hadid kids have attached themselves to huge music stars (Zayn’s star is falling by his own choices)
The thing is, for the last 2 decades or so, the music industry has been pushing and promoting female artist based more on looks than talent. So a mediocre singer needs to go all out to make an impression. Like Jlo and Britney. Their stuff was heavy on the dancing because their voices were weak. But they look good so I guess whatever. As opposed to someone like Whitney back in the day, who didn’t need to do anything but stand on stage and belt her songs and it was glorious. For men, you can literally look like Ed Sheeran and be promoted based on your talent. Think of all of the greats before the early aughts. Aretha, Gladys Knight, Carly Simon, Whitney, Celine, Mariah. None of them had to do a whole dance routine to get attention, cuz their voices were so powerful. Tina Turner was the exception, not the rule. And all of it was ok. Now I feel like women are expected to be triple threats even when they hardly are. Mediocre voices are a dime a dozen in pop music lately. Dua can just keep singing. I love her voice. I don’t need here to dance. Same with Adele. Just focus on that voice.
I agree. I grew up in the age of JLo and Britney and I couldn’t stand it. I told my dad one time as he was driving me somewhere and Britney came on the radio: can you change the channel? She sounds like a goat. I was about 12, and heavily involved in vocal performance and already had a stronger voice than hers. Just couldn’t understand the appeal. I think she’s an interesting and nice person and some of her stuff IS catchy but her voice is nothing special.
This has been the case for a very long time and not just with women although it’s more prevalent with them. I remember an interview with the band the Blues Traveler where they stated the studio would not allow them to Be pictured on the cover of the albums because they weren’t “attractive.”
Its here on Celebitchy I heard about Dua. It was written in a post that you enjoy her music, so I downloaded her albums. I love her, and I love how involved she is. She doesnt just buy a hot track prewritten and produced then tinker with it like so many stars do.
I love Dua Lipa. She should sing the next James Bond movie theme song.
To paraphrase another smart woman – I can do everything he can do, but in heels.
She’s bang on, and despite the minor misstep im excited to hear more form here. Both her using her platform like this and her music, because girls got pipes.