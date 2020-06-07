Anna Kendrick: ‘Carbs and dairy – that’s the kind of life I’m all about’

Real question: if I hadn’t put Anna Kendrick’s name in the headline and her name wasn’t plastered on the cover of Shape, would you have recognized her? I would not. I like Anna a lot and I find her cute in an “accessible” way. But on this cover, she looks… just completely different. Like Katherine Schwarzenegger and Ashley Graham had a love child and that love child got some subtle plastic surgery? It’s not just the cover either – the whole photoshoot looks like that. Is that weird? Is it just a dramatic makeup look? Or did something happen to her face? Anyway, Anna’s Shape interview is completely charming – she’s pretty realistic about wellness, fitness, diet and more. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She’s not following trends: “I’ve tried a couple of meditation classes, and so far I feel like I’m doing it wrong. My mind races more when I meditate. And I was vegan for a year, or maybe even two, and it was the best I’ve ever felt. Then I just fell off the wagon super hard. I was like, Well, maybe I can just do vegan most days. But no.”

She goes through workout phases: “Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new. I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I’ve never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: ‘Come on! Get those knees up!’ Right now I’m in a hiking phase. I live in a funky hilly area of L.A., and I realized I had to commit to going on a hike because I get my best ideas then. Actually, it’s more like mental clarity. Sometimes I’m in my head too much, and I overanalyze things. When I’m walking, I can work through whatever it is.”

No food restrictions, just do things in moderation: “The times in my life when I tried to restrict the foods I love always backfired, and I ended up feeling miserable. For me, it’s all about really being present in my body, not depriving it. My favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Carbs and dairy—that’s the kind of life I’m all about. And I definitely do like sweets. There was a period when I baked a lot.”

She loves leggings: “I love the fact that athletic wear is acceptable as a real outfit, and not as just an I’m-running-to-7-Eleven outfit. I can go into the world in a stretch top and sweatpants, and it’s fashion. I live for that. I want to tell this generation: Never look back. Please don’t return to the dark age of low-rise jeans. That was a hateful time, and we don’t need to go there again.”

She believes in the power of emotional intelligence: “I used to think all that stuff about women being more emotionally intelligent than men was just something people said—the way we’d say men are worse at being sick. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that we have a lot more insight into what we’re experiencing. Women are so much better at dealing with challenging, complicated situations because conflict is about emotions. And it does start to feel like a superpower. In my experience, emotional intelligence is one of the only things that really matters.”

I’ve been walking and hiking a lot during the lockdown too. It’s the only exercise I’ve gotten while my gym was closed during the lockdown. And I enjoy it too – every day I do it, those hills become easier to climb. But I dislike leggings (for myself) as outerwear or whatever – sweatpants are fine, but I feel like leggings-everywhere is just thin-woman privilege. And yes, no joke, women handle everything better – we handle stress better, we’re better communicators, we’re better problem-solvers and we’re better at conflict-resolution. We should run the f–king world.

2019 Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park New York City, United States

Cover courtesy of Shape, photos courtesy of WENN.

36 Responses to "Anna Kendrick: 'Carbs and dairy – that's the kind of life I'm all about'"

  Alice says:
    June 7, 2020 at 7:59 am

    100% thought it was Katherine Schwarzenegger and was confused when I opened the article and read that it was Anna Kendrick.

    Reply
    Lori says:
      June 7, 2020 at 11:50 am

      She has a new show called Love Life. Its pretty good too. Im surprised there’s no mention of it here. Seems like a good place to plug it.

      Reply
  Ninks says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:12 am

    I thought it was one of the twilight chicks from the thumbnail (i always get Nikki Reed and and Ashley Greene mixed up) and I loled at you for calling her Anna Kendrick. I’m still not convinced it’s Anna Kendrick. Her…. eyebrows look different.

    Reply
  BrynAnn says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:13 am

    meanwhile, if I even smell carbs and dairy I have weight gain and gas! Sighhhhh, such is life.

    Reply
  FHMom says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:17 am

    I hate leggings. I hate them on everyone but small children. They show every lump and nobody wears them with tunics, which I think is how they should be worn. I wish they would go away.
    Anna’s insights on emotional intelligence are spot on. Women should definitely rule the world. Perhaps we would be in a better place right now. Sigh.

    Reply
    Sass says:
      June 7, 2020 at 10:29 am

      Why are you so worried about what other people wear? Mind your business lol

      Reply
    AMM says:
      June 7, 2020 at 10:46 am

      Workout leggings and regular leggings are different things. Workout leggings are generally more flattering and have some compression features. I don’t wear those with a long shirt because they are thick (so no pantylines) and tighten and lift everything up. The causal leggings, like, Lularoe, are generally unflattering for anyone not stick thin. But even then, I wouldn’t judge an adult for wanting to be comfortable and wear them in public.

      Reply
    manda says:
      June 7, 2020 at 11:06 am

      I wear mine with crop tops! Not ashamed! (Except for when I’m generally ashamed of my body, which hasn’t been too bad lately)

      And I don’t think it is thin woman privilege. A lot of women of all different sizes look great in leggings, and then a lot of people don’t. Just focus on yourself!

      Reply
    JanetDR says:
      June 7, 2020 at 11:18 am

      Ha! I wear leggings with tunics at least 50% of the time in my work life , nice cotton leggings, or with a spandex blend, not that thin stuff.
      I find them to be comfortable (which I need because I work with preschool children) and flattering as they can be on my aging overweight self.
      What I have been living in at home and for Tele-therapy are athletic compression leggings, which I didn’t realize when I purchased them would often need pulling up. I have ones that fit well, but had several that didn’t and you learn pretty quickly not to wear those to yoga either – 😄

      Reply
  Lightpurple says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:33 am

    What is happening to the lower part of her body in that picture? Where do her legs go?

    Reply
    North of Boston says:
      June 7, 2020 at 8:55 am

      It took me a minute… I had the same reaction when I first saw the picture.

      She’s sitting cross-legged and wearing dark reddish boots. You can see one of them under her calf on the left side of the pic and the other to the left of the word DAYS.

      Reply
      Lightpurple says:
        June 7, 2020 at 9:56 am

        They also look bent abnormally and seem to be stick thin, as if no adult human could stand on them.

  Brooks says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:36 am

    i like her…loved her in Table 19!

    Reply
  Esmom says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Low rise jeans were the worst — being the mom of toddlers in the height of the craze, with all that bending down, was not fun, lol — but I don’t think leggings are it. I think they’re great for working out but for everyday fashion, jeans (without too much stretch) and slim chinos are just as comfortable, imo, and just look better.

    Reply
  Escondista says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:43 am

    So she felt best being vegan but restricting foods made her miserable? This doesn’t add up.
    Feels like “one of us” pandering.

    Reply
    North of Boston says:
      June 7, 2020 at 9:02 am

      You don’t see how those two things can both be true?

      I do, I’ve felt the same way about other nutrition / exercise stuff. For example, I belonged to a gym for a few months that had very structured daily whole body workouts. I “felt my best” … had more energy, more body strength/capability, but that routine … the getting up early almost every day for a structured workout at the same place with mostly the same people made me miserable. I’m happier and more balanced now being active in more varied ways, even if my upper body strength / energy isn’t “my best” compared to that rigid-workout time.

      Reply
    local russian hill says:
      June 7, 2020 at 9:07 am

      it doesn’t seem like she’s pandering. maybe overall she felt better being a vegan but the restrictive nature of the diet made her feel a bit miserable. my friends who are vegans and vegetarians struggle with that at times. it seems to me more like she’s being honest.

      Reply
    Mumbles says:
      June 7, 2020 at 10:01 am

      “One of us” pandering is great and is this one’s entire shtick. She wrote an autobiography called “Scrappy Little Nobody”, after having been on Broadway as a tween and getting nominated for an Oscar, and hosting SNL. I have limited patience for her b.s.

      Reply
  Diana says:
    June 7, 2020 at 8:52 am

    No lie I thought this was Katherine Schwarzenegger!!

    Reply
  EatTheRich1 says:
    June 7, 2020 at 9:11 am

    Her face annoys me for some reason :/

    Reply
    amiloo says:
      June 7, 2020 at 10:10 am

      Same. I think the third photo shared here is the first time I’ve seen this girl with her mouth closed.

      (Yes, I know from the FKA Twigs articles/ comments that some people can’t help but to breathe through their mouths.)

      Reply
  Case says:
    June 7, 2020 at 9:24 am

    I really thought this was Nikki Reed just looking at the picture. They either did some weird photoshop or she’s had work done.

    I like that she’s realistic about diet and exercise though. Personally, being restrictive in my diet has helped me in the short-term, but is never sustainable. Losing weight and keeping it off comes down to finding a balance you can actually keep up.

    Reply
  Nancy says:
    June 7, 2020 at 9:34 am

    I think she’s thinner than she used to be…? And maybe that accounts for the different look. No surgery that I can *really* tell…but can’t put my finger on it.

    Reply
  Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 7, 2020 at 9:50 am

    I’m with her. Carbs and dairy. Most of my favorite dishes throughout life celebrate my grandmother’s noodles, stuffing and green apple pies and mom’s vegetable cheddar soup, extra sharp cheese bread, parmesan-onion-on-rye canapés and French silk pie lol. It’s no wonder I’ve been on a diet my entire life.

    I’ve never liked Shape’s covers. It’s a mind, body, health publication that seriously distorts cover shots seemingly missing the magazine’s mission.

    Reply
  Dazed and Confused says:
    June 7, 2020 at 9:58 am

    “A Simple Favor” is a fun movie and I enjoyed her in it. The French pop songs in that movie are so fantastic.

    I’m not buying that she lets carbs or dairy cross her lips very often. She has always been really tiny but she is shrinking. If you look at her in “Up in the Air” vs. now, she is a lot smaller – her legs really show it. She makes me think of the actresses of the mid-to-late 90s who were just disappearing before our eyes: Lara Boyle, Calista Flockhart, Portia De Rossi, etc.

    Reply
  MaryContrary says:
    June 7, 2020 at 10:33 am

    I thought this was a young Amanda Peete? I do like her-she’s funny and approachable in the things I’ve seen her in.

    Reply
  Ohpioneer says:
    June 7, 2020 at 10:53 am

    I hate formal workouts. I do love hiking, walking, and chair yoga ( best for me due to a chronic condition). I recently discovered I am intermediate fasting although I always thought of it as no food after 7 and skipping breakfast lol. Like Anna I too feel deprived on diets that restrict what you can eat so I monitor my portion sizes. I am a curvy woman who comes from a long line of curvy women. And I am so ok with that. I also love a yoga pants and tunic combo. I say f@&$ thin woman privilege lol. But it took me a long time to get here. To figure out what worked physical health wise and mental health wise. She is probably still on that journey.

    Reply
  AMM says:
    June 7, 2020 at 11:01 am

    I find her charming when solo. She pulls off the relatable girl next door fairly well, and she’s funny. But when she gets into a group interview I’ve noticed that she tends to pull a JT and talk over her coworkers and attention pull back to herself. It was noticeable during all the pitch perfect promotion tours.

    Reply
  Elizabeth says:
    June 7, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Ah well here it is again. The woman who suddenly got and stayed super, super skinny when she became famous who loves to talk about how she doesn’t restrict herself and eats what she wants. This is a really well-worn theme in profiles of white actresses. It is so boring. How can anyone really believe that?

    Reply
  Kelly says:
    June 7, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    Wow, that’s a terrible cover.

    Reply

