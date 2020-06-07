Anna Kendrick: ‘Carbs and dairy – that’s the kind of life I’m all about’

Real question: if I hadn’t put Anna Kendrick’s name in the headline and her name wasn’t plastered on the cover of Shape, would you have recognized her? I would not. I like Anna a lot and I find her cute in an “accessible” way. But on this cover, she looks… just completely different. Like Katherine Schwarzenegger and Ashley Graham had a love child and that love child got some subtle plastic surgery? It’s not just the cover either – the whole photoshoot looks like that. Is that weird? Is it just a dramatic makeup look? Or did something happen to her face? Anyway, Anna’s Shape interview is completely charming – she’s pretty realistic about wellness, fitness, diet and more. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
She’s not following trends: “I’ve tried a couple of meditation classes, and so far I feel like I’m doing it wrong. My mind races more when I meditate. And I was vegan for a year, or maybe even two, and it was the best I’ve ever felt. Then I just fell off the wagon super hard. I was like, Well, maybe I can just do vegan most days. But no.”
She goes through workout phases: “Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new. I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I’ve never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: ‘Come on! Get those knees up!’ Right now I’m in a hiking phase. I live in a funky hilly area of L.A., and I realized I had to commit to going on a hike because I get my best ideas then. Actually, it’s more like mental clarity. Sometimes I’m in my head too much, and I overanalyze things. When I’m walking, I can work through whatever it is.”
No food restrictions, just do things in moderation: “The times in my life when I tried to restrict the foods I love always backfired, and I ended up feeling miserable. For me, it’s all about really being present in my body, not depriving it. My favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Carbs and dairy—that’s the kind of life I’m all about. And I definitely do like sweets. There was a period when I baked a lot.”
She loves leggings: “I love the fact that athletic wear is acceptable as a real outfit, and not as just an I’m-running-to-7-Eleven outfit. I can go into the world in a stretch top and sweatpants, and it’s fashion. I live for that. I want to tell this generation: Never look back. Please don’t return to the dark age of low-rise jeans. That was a hateful time, and we don’t need to go there again.”
She believes in the power of emotional intelligence: “I used to think all that stuff about women being more emotionally intelligent than men was just something people said—the way we’d say men are worse at being sick. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that we have a lot more insight into what we’re experiencing. Women are so much better at dealing with challenging, complicated situations because conflict is about emotions. And it does start to feel like a superpower. In my experience, emotional intelligence is one of the only things that really matters.”
I’ve been walking and hiking a lot during the lockdown too. It’s the only exercise I’ve gotten while my gym was closed during the lockdown. And I enjoy it too – every day I do it, those hills become easier to climb. But I dislike leggings (for myself) as outerwear or whatever – sweatpants are fine, but I feel like leggings-everywhere is just thin-woman privilege. And yes, no joke, women handle everything better – we handle stress better, we’re better communicators, we’re better problem-solvers and we’re better at conflict-resolution. We should run the f–king world.
