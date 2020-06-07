Quibi’s disgruntled staff are so mad that Reese Witherspoon got paid millions

30 Rock was so prescient in so many ways – they practically predicted Quibi, the subscription service app offering short-content which will likely be exclusively viewed on phones. Jack Doneghey would have called it the future of programming. But when Jeffrey Katzenberg launched Quibi earlier this year, he watched his big new thing become dead on arrival. Quibi was supposed to compete with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Prime. Instead, the service has hemorrhaged money. Quibi was met with a resounding “who cares.” Katzenberg even tried to blame the pandemic on Quibi’s failure, only no one was buying it. One of the many problems with Quibi is that Katzenberg poured money into it and thought if he just hired tons of A-list talent, like Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James and Reese Witherspoon, then magically the sh-t would be a hit. Not so much. So after throwing millions at A-listers, Quibi is letting tons of staffers go. And they are pissed.
Quibi staff are seething on the savanna after Reese Witherspoon was paid $6 million to narrate a nature show on the troubled platform where her husband works. Witherspoon voices the show “Fierce Queens,” which gives a feminist slant to nature docs by exploring heroic female animals including cheetahs, hyenas and ant queens, telling viewers: “Imagine a world where females call all the shots.”
But Page Six is told that the show, produced by the BBC’s Natural History Unit, has been one of the weakest performers on Quibi, as one source said: “Quibi may have to implement cutbacks, and people are fuming that stars like Reese got paid millions.”
Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth, recently left his high-profile gig at CAA after 23 years to work at Jeffrey Katzenberg’s startup as head of content acquisition and talent. A huge roster of stars — from J.Lo to LeBron James — were hired to make content. But after launching a service that offers supershort programming, aimed at commuters and people on the go, Quibi’s “quick bites” have been a bad fit for viewers stuck in lockdown. The source told us that Quibi has already cut overtime for its lowest-level staffers and quietly let go of others, adding: “The mood is dark.”
It’s now fallen out of Apple’s Top 200 apps, while Sensor Tower, which measures apps’ performance, now has it at 1,007. Hypebeast reported on Tuesday that with over $1.7 billion in funding, Quibi has no shortage of cash, but its subscription service and ad revenue are crucial to continuing to make content. And, more worryingly, most subscribers are coming to the end of their free 90-day trials. As of May, one month after launch, it recorded more than 3.5 million app downloads and 1.3 million active users, disappointing figures for co-founder and former Disney studio boss Katzenberg. “It’s not up to what we wanted,” he said in May. “It’s not close to what we wanted.”
I mean, I think it’s stupid that Reese’s husband made sure that Reese was getting paid so much, but the way all of those celebrities were hyping their Quibi deals told me that ALL of them were getting multi-million paychecks, not just Reese. As I said, Katzenberg thought he could just throw money at A-listers and everything would work out. And people just weren’t into it. It was just another subscription service and people didn’t care. It sucks for all of those people losing their Quibi jobs, and it sucks that Katzenberg put all of that money into it.
There are 7 episodes of Fierce Queens, and each of them is just 8 minutes long. Reese got paid $6m for THAT? Yeah, if I were a Quibi staffer, I’d be furious.
I did the 2 week trial (90 days where!?!?) Huge lack of content and it sucks watching movies in vertical mode (you can’t change it and THAT was truly the biggest annoyance) They should focus on getting tiktok stars on there and make it a new YouTube thing.
If I want to watch short content, I’ll watch YouTube for free. Why would I pay for that? Just because celebrities are in it? Why would anyone think that would real people in?
I thought so too,the idea seemed so stupid unless there are other feautres that are appealing not available on youtube. If i have between 5 – 10 mins to spare watching anything i go to youtube.
The platform sounds as stupid now as it did when suggested on 3rd Rock. I can’t blame Reese or anyone else for taking the money, though. The staffers should be angry with their boss, not Reese.
Exactly what I was going to say. Why pick on Witherspoon? The concept was flawed and the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic made it fail even harder. Witherspoon is not responsible for either of those things.
Yeah, this. Reese keep at a level where she gets big money, so she got paid. So what? Good for her. They wanted star power, they got it.
It’s not her fault it sounds like the app was fundamentally. People whining need to woman up and realize that they worked for a company and it didn’t working out. That’s life. It’s not like they worked there 30 years and got booted.
Lol that Katzenberg blamed the pandemic. The pandemic means that you had a captive audience starved for content.
Did he offer a free month or free 90 days to get people to try it?
It makes some sense though. The idea of the app was that they were full episodes in 5-10 minutes, so you could watch while on the train or even standing in line. But with the lockdowns, no one wants to binge 10 minute episodes. They want long content to fill the time.
Fair point.
My question is, how did Quibi try to “pivot” and adapt to the coronavirus reality?
Surprising, that’s all.
The whole idea is so dumb IMO. The fact that Reese was paid millions for narrating a short documentary while the workers get their hours and jobs cut is everything that is wrong with American corporations. We just constantly screw over employees while the rich get richer (And I’m not blaming Reese, I would take the money too but maybe donate some to an employee relief fund or something).
Reese performed work as per her negotiated contract. Is the amount ridiculous? Maybe. Is that Reese’s fault? No. I’m disappointed in those who view this situation as Reese’s problem. In this scenario, she was the employee, and she got paid. Is anyone trotting out LeBron James, or the founder, Jeffrey Katzenberg, as the problem?
This.
I love it when shit bombs bc people are still expected to throw their money at anything featuring famous people but then…they don’t.
Yeah, IF it’s true, they’re angry at the wrong people.
That article reads like a hit piece. But then again, consider the source.
Sorry, don’t see how this is Reese’s fault. Celebrities get paid millions for just about everything they do….even when it’s crap.
This idea was crap.
Erm, they made it difficult or impossible to share the content, screencap, etc. So people couldn’t easily talk about it on social media. That killed it as much as anything. Whose bright idea was that? (Apple TV had the same problem with vertical orientation, when no one watches on their phones like that. What a dumb thing to do.)
Also really annoying that “low-level staffers” are suffering if they have still have plenty of cash on hand to burn. Hollywood really sucks sometimes.
I think folks are looking at Reese in particular because her husband is there. Which came first? Was she approached and said yes I’ll do it if you hire my husband or did the husband have the opportunity and brought her along? Either way there’s nepotism and that’s never good for employee morale especially when you have low level employees losing their jobs and Reese and her husband making big money as the company falters.
Maybe if you were able to cast it to your TV or there was a Roku app it would be more desirable. But the thought everyone would watch it on the subway or bus. Was just short minded. I got the 2 week free trial to just watch Reno 911 reboot. And it was a hollow version of the original.
You can’t just throw crap on a wall and expect everyone to say it’s Picasso. Sadly, I think we are at the end of the new golden age of TV. Content is getting sub-par again.
My takeaway from this is that Witherspoon has an excellent agent who got the best possible deal for his or her client. I realize that resentment of highly paid women is a tradition in this country, but the anger of the Quibi staffers seems kind of misdirected to me.