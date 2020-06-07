The Sun’s Dan Wootton was paying a KP staffer’s partner for info on the Sussexes?

I have no idea if Prince Harry likes to curse, but I imagine him dropping some well-justified f-bombs all over the place every so often. As this story broke, I have an image of him telling Meghan, “They’re going to be sorry they ever f–ked with us.” And it’s true. Chickens are coming home to roost. Many gossip bloggers, including Lainey at LaineyGossip and yours truly, have pointed out that Dan Wootton at The Sun has gotten some very suspicious leaks from Kensington Palace over the past 14 months especially. Wootton was the one to break the story about Sussexit back in January of this year, by far THE biggest royal story of the year, and one he suspiciously had an inside track on, albeit an inside track which “massaged” the story more in favor of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s narrative at the time. More recently, I spoke about my surprise that Wootton had not done much about Kate’s Tatler debacle – he only wrote about it for the first time late last week, and it was a lukewarm criticism about classism re: Carole Middleton.
You get the idea. Wootton has had a steady stream of exclusives, many of which are mostly true, or true-with-a-Keen streak. We also knew that Wootton had some kind of connection to high-level staffers in Kensington Palace’s communications office, namely Christian Jones. Why all of this Wootton talk now? Because Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the Sun has uncovered ALL of the shenanigans about Wootton. Byline Investigates ran a bombshell report, which you can read here. It’s long, but I’ll try to summarize the broad strokes:
Dan Wootton and The Sun are threatening Byline Investigates for this story: They sent a formal “Letter Before Action” threat to the site because of this story.
The connection between Wootton and KP: There is a “close connection between Mr Wootton and the Sussexes’ former Communications Secretary Christian Jones, who continues to be employed in the role by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and whose partner is freelance publicist Callum Stephens, who is also a friend to Wootton.”
Wootton allegedly paid Callum Stephens for info: “Sources close to the matter say it is alleged The Sun made two payments amounting to £4,000 to Stephens, in relation to stories published in June and July 2019 about nannying and god-parenting arrangements for the Sussexes’ son Archie, and that the payments appear to have been identified by way of an internal News UK accounting code.”
It’s through these payouts that Wootton got info about Sussexit: “Confidential details of the Sussexes’ move to Canada were also revealed in an unauthorised fashion and then published in the Sun on Sunday in January under Wootton’s name, according to three sources with knowledge of the case…There is no suggestion the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had any knowledge at the time of unauthorised briefings to the Press.”
Wootton is being protected for now: “Wootton says he is prepared to defend his position in court and that he will prove his professional integrity if need be, and claims to enjoy the full confidence of The Sun, whose editor-in-chief Victoria Newton has coincidentally been named as a suspected phone hacker in an unrelated court case that Prince Harry is bringing against the tabloid. Both Wootton and News UK have said they will sue Byline Investigates immediately for writing this story.
Who is Callum Stephens? “Jones’s partner, Callum Stephens, is a freelance publicist involved in the management of stars from tragedy-stricken ITV2 show Love Island, and whose previous clients include The Weinstein Company, model Naomi Campbell, presenter Emma Willis, and Olympic diver Tom Daley. He was Jones’ partner at the “material times”, which are said to have begun in June 2019 and continued in 2020. Contrary to reports, the Sussexes had no part in the 2019 hiring of Wootton’s friend Christian Jones to handle their media relations during the Duchess’s pregnancy – an appointment recorded at the time by The Sun in an unusual article praising the “hottie” new PR man as “hunky”, “handsome” and “cute”.
So, BI says that Prince Harry now believes – and Harry is making this part of his larger lawsuit – that Wootton used his friendships with Christian Jones and Callum Stephens to work out a scheme where he paid Stephens for information – given by Jones, who still works for Kensington Palace – about the Sussexes. And only the Sussexes? That’s what I don’t get – Christian Jones clearly works for the Cambridges and he would obviously have *more* information on Will and Kate. So why were all of the exclusives about Meghan and Harry? Sounds like Willileaks has already found his patsy, his scapegoat. Don’t get me wrong, I definitely think the Wootton-Jones-Stephens connection needs to be explored in greater detail. But it feels like Wootton and Prince William were both showing their hands because of the LACK of tea about the Cambridges in Wootton’s reporting post-Rose Hanbury. I’m just saying.
Another Cambridge staffer Jason Knauf went to school with Wooton.
It’s very telling that when Sussexit leaked to the press there was no official investigation on the part of the palace to find out how or why. It would be a major security risk having someone leaking such sensitive information. But of course if you’re the one providing the info and authorizing the leaks then there would be no security concerns.
This right here. Wootton’s exclusive in January about Harry and Meghan leaving was a huge leak of information and in any functioning business there would have been an investigation of where the leak happened and then penalties applied, likely termination.
There is no way the publicist boyfriend finds out about Sussexit without Jones telling tales and that would normally be enough of a breach of confidentiality in any other organization to get Jones fired. But six months later Jones is still there. And there is no way he’s still there unless his leaks were approved by someone and with the direction the information has been flowing, it’s pretty obvious the Cambridges had no issue with the leaks. This despite William claiming privacy at all other times. But somehow having your head of communications leak directly or indirectly one of the biggest stories about the royals in years is no big deal to him.
Spot on Nic. Byline reported that Christian Jones had denied any knowledge of involvement. But in any normal situation it being discovered that your partner has been paid for confidential work information would warrant an investigation and likely disciplinary action. Will be interesting to see explanations for how Callum came to know sensitive information about Christian’s workplace if not through him.
Im so curious who the whistleblower is.
Harry is at pre legal action stage on this issue but it’s curious how the U.K. press censors itself. The partner of a palace employee allegedly being paid for and passing on confidential stories to a newspaper is the kind of pillow talk gossip scandal they normally live for.
I was talking to someone in a group chat and they were wondering why Harry didn’t say it was Will and Kate. I told her that Harry was indirectly saying it was. Either way this looks bad for Will and Kate. Either they knew and were fine with it and giving them info for Wotten or they are the most incompetent bosses out there that don’t know what goes on in their palace. Will and Kate are screwed either way.
@ginger – I agree. IF, by some miracle, Will and Kate did not give the “ok” for the information to be leaked, OR by another miracle had no clue this was happening right in front of their noses, then they are completely incompetent. Neither is a good look for them. (meaning its not a good look to have authorized these leaks, and its not a good look to have no idea what was going on.)
and I’m going to really go out on a limb here and say they 100% knew, because even IF (and again by some miracle) they did NOT know at the time of the leaks that it was Jones – Stephens – Wootton, then Harry made damn sure they did know at some point.
And yet Jones is still there.
Yeah, and at the time I think that aspect of it flew under the radar for many, because the story itself was so big.
But Wootton got his story from somewhere and while many of us have long said it was Jones, its very telling that Jones is still there.
Yes the story was big and we the outsiders forgot that key aspect ,but one would think the players would have enquired into how it got out . It just got to show the leaks were authorise by a senior member and their enquiries if they did one showed that
Thing is, like you say, this isn’t the only leak Wootton has had. He’s also revealed Bea’s wedding location and Peter and Autumn’s divorce. Even if you chalked the leaks about the Sussexes plan as a “lucky guess” (it wasn’t because the story was pretty accurate), why didn’t alarm bells go ringing when the same person got two other leaks. Once is an incident, twice is a coincidence but thrice is a pattern.
Did no one at KP/BP/CH think “Wow. Wonder how the sun got so lucky?!?!?” Like I said, did alarm bells not ring? Did no one decide to investigate and launch an official inquiry? Because if the plans of senior royals can be leaked like that, then that’s a major security concern.
So either the royals are negligent and incompetent or they were in on it. Either way, they look bad.
As for Jones, like I said yesterday, they’ll fire him but give him a nice severance package like they did with Andrew’s Private Secretary after the newsnight interview.
That would have worked earlier before this story , now if they fire him it would prove they knew or authorise that leaks and are just covering their tracks . That story was huge and for it to be leaked to the media meant there were holes in their operations and if the so called firm didn’t enquire how it got out then it clearly meant the leaks were authorise by a senior member
Penis with teeth and Karen Buttons must be really daft to trust the blabber mouth dan the stalking wooton. And Jones threw his partner under the bus so the kp residents must be shaking cos it will take little for Jones to name them too.
But seriously these people are the worst , there are too many ways u can PR without backstabbing others. Harry learnt this earlier on and now he is free to demand and say no to the media monsters. Same cant be said for the kp dwellers , they have so many skeletons hidden by the media they own them now and pics of the kiddies wont always work
So this is why the Tatler nonsense with blaming Meghan ended so suddenly. This is why the reporters have been praising the Sussexes, particularly Meghan this past week. It wasn’t only because of BLM and money, it was because they see that the other shoe is about to. drop. This is why Tatler was so comfortable without that article about Kate because everyone knows in that press that Kate is a jealous mean girl who was jealous of her sister in law and the Cambridge’s jumped in with the press because they needed to also cover up the affair. I’m so proud of Harry and Meghan because both are really exposing that horrid press and family. The Cambridge’s are fools to think that this wouldn’t come back to them or the media won’t turn on them.
Harry is done with them and it shows , they better stop now cos of they push that man far ,he will burn all the bridges to safe his family. He should be the one they should be afraid of not Meghan
I think when they again tried to put Meghan into some fake BS with the Kate and Tatler situation, pushed him to the point of no return even more because in desperation for clicks and to cover for other royals, they made his wife is a target again.
Exactly and harry cant be muzzled by the press or the palace cos he has already paid his dues, all his secrets were made public . Now he has so many secrets to reveal and he is starting with the media, soon he will go after his family . Either way I’m ready with my popcorn for the Windsor drama
I feel like he has a list of names with lawsuits drafted and waiting.
I think you’re right and I think its like @Osty says above – the benefit of Harry being the “Spare” and always being the scapegoat in the press etc is that he has no secrets. His life has been an open book in order to provide cover for William, so now he’s free to blow it all open if he wants.
The Cambridges are going to find it VERY difficult to explain this away as they ‘didn’t know’ considering Jones still works for them and Wootton was getting exclusives until recently.
There is clearly a LOT more tea to come on this and CEO Kate and Willileaks are NOT going to walk away smelling of roses this time – Harry means business and if has to incinerate that bridge with his brother to protect his family he will. There is no way Harry and Meghan will ever return to the RF fold, never when its now out in the public domain that his own brother and SIL were feeding stories to the press about them. They told us about this and now the proof is out there for all to see.
The truth about Willileak’s Rose Bush trimming will come out soon enough – that Tatler story about Kate and the Middletons was only the beginning.
KP will throw both Christian and his partner under the bus and pretend that they knew nothing and are also injured parties in this.
How they deal with Dan Wootton is more interesting. It’s obvious he’s on their payroll and their mouthpiece. Will they try to distance themselves from Dan to ‘look’ better? If so, Dan may turn his vengeance on them (he is a grade 10 weapon).
What will KP do if the Sussexess sue Dan? Dan and Murdoch have already threatened to sue BI if they published this story, so they are SPOOKED.
I’m more interested in how they deal with Dan more than how they deal with their leaker staff.
No media outlet is reporting on this. Had it been incriminating towards Meghan there would be major headlines everywhere.
And that is what is so unfair,i believe there is a very small percentage of us that see the BS The Sussexes(especially) Meghan goes through. Most stories out there make her look bad and are so glowing for the Cambridges. And if you read enough crap about someone you will probably end up believing it,hence a majority of the negative comments on most other sites. If it wasnt for celebitchy i dont think i have ever read anywhere else even attempting to be fair.
Things are starting to change though. The Tatler article was the first and now supposedly there are comments on Twitter from RRs mocking the Cambridge’s. Sometimes there is a drip, drip, drip before the whole dam bursts.
The RR’s were not impressed by the photo KP posted of the kids yesterday.
Emily Andrews! It was funny to see some of the reactions (she posted about the new Cambridge photo of them volunteering, someone – another reporter – commented on it in a non-praising way and EA was like “yeah did they only volunteer once? we cant even see their faces.”) I saw very little coverage yesterday of that photo, and it used to be that if the Cambridges released a new photo the RRs went crazy.
Someone pointed out that EA used to be more critical of W&K (she apparently was the one who broke the “William barely works as an air ambulance pilot” story) so it will be interesting to see if she swings back that way.
Emily Andrews also wrote pretty critical articles of how poorly William and Kate acted during the tour in India. It seems she may be swinging back to that now that she is no longer colleagues with Wootton. And keep in mind KP burned her about the false information relating to the baby shower. They made her look like a fool. I’m sure she hasn’t forgotten. (There is a deleted tweet she made confirming the palace advised her of the details of the baby shower)
@Nic yeah I had forgotten about the India tour comments too! Was she the one super ticked about the mountain hike where Will and Kate wouldn’t let them go all the way with them?
And I do think the baby shower incident has soured her towards KP, because she did look like an incompetent fool.
There was another incident that someone had a screenshot of – I cant remember what it was….where she had written a story about will and kate and KP threatened with a lawsuit while she was on mat leave so she just took it down because she didn’t care about dealing with it. I am trying to google now but cant remember the details.
I don’t expect her to start writing glowing articles about Meghan but maybe her reporting will be a little less fawning of the Cambridges now…
It’s ridiculous right? All these RRs who make out that they’re on par to Whitehouse correspondence are now completely mute on this subject. Yet they were more than happy to write about Meghan sacking nannies and raising gender neutral babies.
Unless KP has contacted the Rota and has threatened them with legal action if they speak out about the BI piece? If that’s the case, KP is suing people left, right and centre!
I weirdly think KP might keep him. Christian released a statement last night denying involvement, and the story still seems untouchable to most mainstream news outlets. Things never stick to the Cambridges so I unfortunately don’t expect this to either. I’m sure Harry will never be able to trust W&K again though.
I don’t know if I they’ll keep him @Taylor. Jones did not deny that his partner did leak the stories (only his involvement); and, Jones, himself, went to BI. No high-powered attorney. If W&K were going to defend Jones, I would think he would have threatened BI through an attorney and not approached BI himself.
Christian Jones has issued a vehement denial, but still does not explain why his partner received payments. Someone at KP was leaking about the Sussexes but somehow I doubt Jones will be let go or that this gets taken any further.
Well no one mentioned his name or asked for his comment so why did he reach out to deny ?
He can deny all he likes but there is a money trail from The Sun to his partner – always follow the money.
It seems like Harry’s lawyers got access to internal accounting information to confirm the payments to Jones’s partner which means not everyone inside KP / CH / BP was thrilled with the non stop leaks and tacit approval by KP. And the amount is specific so I have to wonder how that information came about.
And there’s the bit about how the payments were identified to a News Group accounting code. This could have come from discovery requests filed in Harry’s hacking suit.
&nic it would be wonderful if this were coming from Charles.
@Nic: I believe it came from a whistleblower inside of KP
I’m thinking it’s more someone working for Charles but we probably won’t ever know.
Someone mentioned on the thread from Friday that they think it might be Emily Andrews.
I do NOT want to rush to put her on a pedestal because she made one less than glowing comment on twitter about the Cambridges photo, lol, but it kind of fits?
She leaves the Sun, there was supposed bad blood between her and Wootton, if Wootton was paying someone for stories she would likely know about it (and that could have contributed to the bad blood because she is getting bad info from KP while DW is getting scoops, but then she figures out he is paying for the leaked information from someone very high up at KP). She would be in a position to point out the accounting issue.
I dunno. Whoever did leak this would have had to know about the money, and I don’t know how widespread that info would have been.
@becks I was thinking the same, especially with respect to the accounting information which seems to relate to payments by the Sun to the publicist. Emily would have had access to that knowledge at least until about December, at which time she left the Sun and was not allowed to say much until she started her new position six months later. Someone from inside the Sun had to have provided that info and as someone mentioned we don’t have anything about the Sussexit leak, but that happened in January and Emily was already gone from the Sun by then.
We don’t know for sure, but KP had already made her look foolish and Dan Wootton was an ass to work with while bragging about his contacts with KP so there would be some motivation to blow this up.
@laura, Jones denies his own involvement, not his partner’s.
Messy messy messy.
my guess is the defense from KP will be plausible deniability. Jones didn’t “mean” to spill sensitive information, it was just pillow talk! The Cambridges knew nothing about it! etc.
Something that is interesting to think about though IS how Jones and then Stephens got his information. So we can assume that Will and Kate told him, and that may be possible/probable for some things, but I do wonder about Sussexit. I keep circling back to the bit about Harry not wanting to write anything down. I wonder if Jones was actively snooping and looking for information – reading emails that he shouldn’t be reading, etc. Because something doesn’t need to be written down for William to talk about it, you know? Or maybe William did tell Jones about it but for something that big, Wootton wasn’t going to press without something confirmed, like the plans in writing. So Jones told Stephens who told DW after getting the info from William, but Wootton wanted more than just Stephens’ word on it. Wootton has been VERY adamant that his sourcing for Sussexit was rock solid.
Regardless, I think the fact that Jones is still employed there says a LOT. If the first two payments are from summer 2019, that means they kept him on for a year after (At this point) even if they had an idea that Jones was leaking information to Stephens and then to the press.
honestly, I think a lot of this comes back to what we have been saying for the past two years, but it just makes the “quid pro quo” a lot more obvious. We’ll give you dirt on Meghan and look the other way as you make money slamming her at every chance, and you leave us alone. maybe the Rose story WAS the trigger – Wootton has something big on them, so this way he gets other big stories (like Sussexit) and leaves the Rose story alone. Stephens gets paid either as a way to help KP avoid blame (“they knew nothing about it, he was profiting off his insider knowledge” even though the insider knowledge comes directly from Will and Kate) or just because he wanted $$ for being the middle man. 4k doesn’t seem like a lot though to take the fall for something like this.
This is just going to keep getting messier and I think as time goes on Harry’s behavior and decisions make a lot more sense.
The more information that becomes public via Byeline Investigates the more sympathetic people will become to the Sussex’s – remember what those journo’s said earlier in the year, that if the truth was known people would understand why they walked away.
I think the rest of the UK media are scared of touching this because they are up to their eyeballs in the same sh!t and because its an ongoing legal matter – they are prohibited from reporting on a live case as if it goes to court it could influence a jury.
Yes I also keep coming back to those comments in the late fall and then around Sussexit about “Something big” – it was also said that it didn’t involve Harry and Meghan, right? Clearly leaking confidential information about them would “involve” them as they were the victims of the leaks, but it wouldn’t “involve” them in the sense that they weren’t doing it. So I wonder if this is the tip of a much bigger iceberg in that regard.
I’d like to remind/encourage/persuade everyone to please click on the link for the article (on the Byline website), to encourage the few good media organizations out there. If you’re able to, please also donate to them – that is one real way to help the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, by supporting one media organization that’s fair to them.
I’ll simultaneously remind/encourage/persuade everyone to *RESIST* the temptation to click on that heinous website, the Daily Fail. Just think of each click you give them as a physical slap to Meghan’s face. If you find one of their headlines too tempting to resist, just look for the story in a smaller, less toxic website. I guarantee you, you’ll always find it.
Apologies for the preaching but it had to be said. 🙂
@Bella thanks for the reminder. Byline is going good work and should get the clicks or donations if someone is able, especially if the Sun is going to come after them.
Ok let’s pretend Kevin n Karen didn’t know he was leaking but surely a secret as big as Sussexit being leaked to a tabloid should have prompted a massive enquiry, surely someone there should have been wise enough to realise there is a breach n look into it . Them ignoring it smells so bad
I didn’t say that the Cambridges didn’t know he was leaking. I said the Cambridges will deny that they knew, which is something very different.
After Sussexit being leaked there should have been a full scale investigation within BP / CH / KP about how it was leaked to Wootton. In any other organization when sensitive information gets leaked to the media they always have heads rolling. Six months later nothing has changed. It’s obvious there was approval of the leaks and it’s really hard for the Cambridges to pretend they had nothing to do with the leaks when they still employ someone whose boyfriend got paid to speak to the press. They know exactly who was aware of Harry’s proposal. He didn’t send it to everyone and they could easily figure out who knew about the Sussexit plan. They just don’t care that it was leaked.
This is why Harry and Will most likely fell out.
Harry would have definitely told about his suspicions and Will did nothing. Harry may have told only Will something that came out in the press. It was more than supposedly telling Harry to slow down with Megan that caused the visible riff we saw with the brothers. At the wedding they were still looking like their old friendly selves.
I always felt the baby shower story was Harry and Meghans way of figuring out if KP was leaking. Emily Andrews said it was KP that told her the day of the baby shower.
I agree. Someone from KP gave Emily Andrews false information about the baby shower and once the story came out Harry and Meghan would know just who they told.
Nothing can touch the Cambridges unless the UK revolts. Congratulations anyway you have lost your brother.
Any speculation on who the whistleblower might be? Is it possible it’s someone on the Sun considering Harry’s lawyers found out about the secret payments? This is gossip gold.
The Keenbridges have lost a lot of staffers recently so it could be any number of disgruntled people. Remember the woman who Kate fired right after the woman got back from her honeymoon? I still think it’s weird the Daily Fail write an article about it when they ignore all the other Keen staff dismissals.
Another possible leak could be Charles’ camp. I don’t know about the UK but in the States employers have great access to info from your work computers, phones, etc. (E.g., can record).
Charles is really the employer of the Cambridge staff. Could they have found something out & tipped off Harry’s “discovering” lawyers? Did William go too far?
Well, just a theory, anyway.
If not what about Catherine Quinn? She was still around at the beginning of the year (attended that skeezy joint Sussex and Wessex affair…where they showed everybody what a great family they are).
I think the whistleblower came from The Sun’s side because they had quite detailed information on the financial transactions to Jones’s partner which could only have come from an insider. It could have been Emily Andrews (as others on this thread have pointed out) as there was no love lost between her and Wootton or it could have been someone else – Wootton is well know in Fleet St as being a really really nasty bully.
Also after just googling Wootton and seeing his photo – he looks like he could be Perez Hilton’s brother.
They also said that the Sussexs had no control over his hiring which basically confirms what Sussexsquad has been saying for 3years. The cambridges were calling all the shots when they were at KP hence why the Sussex settled with old servants quarters and a shoe string budget from sovereign grant and office at BP. I’ve said this in another post, Prince Harry’s statement defending then girlfriend Meghan which didnt have royal seal and was titled “statement by secretary of prince harry” was my first clue that he was all alone😔after all the sacrifices and standing up for KeenKueen after her naked pictures and paparazzi stalking George…etc his reward was to be back stabbed because of jealousy and insecurity. I’m glad harry finally fighting back.
Plez guy follow byline and donate whatever you can. https://twitter.com/BInvestigates/status/1269584207447277568?s=19
I Just waffled on about this above, before seeing this. 😁😘
Yes, please click, follow and donate to Byeline Investigates. As I said above, it’s a potent way to support the Sussexes.
It is very sad. The spares are treated like crap. KP posted a picture of Will with George and Charlotte (damage control) and Will is only holding an umbrella over George and not Charlotte. It’s sickening. Poor Charlotte left in the rain. It proves how the spares are worthless in that family.’
Louis will be treated second class as well.
Donated – it wasn’t much but if we all do it….
And its worth pointing out that one of the few times Meghan was papped in London after her marriage was when she was at lunch with Christian Jones. In retrospect it just seems a little too convenient that she got papped there considering how she flew under the radar for the most part in London. It definitely makes you think that Jones (or Stephens) tipped off the paps.
Good point. I remembered that picture and was just thinking about it, but the potential significance didn’t click until you just mentioned it.
As stated above, unfortunately scandal doesn’t appear to stick to the Cambridge’s, at least not yet. But I really don’t care at this point, Harry, Meghan and Archie are free from this horrible family and are well on their way to setting the world on fire and living their best life. The Cambridge’s can now settle in to enjoy their loveless marriage, complete with the knowledge that their “friends” really don’t like them and watch Harry, Meghan and Archie survive and thrive!!
Isn’t this Christian guy the same guy that gave Harry’s number to the fake Thunburg hackers?
I thought it was a female staffer.
No.
Telegraph:
‘The Duke of Sussex fell victim to Russian pranksters after Lorraine Heggessey, the former head of the Royal Foundation, unwittingly forwarded their email to him, The Telegraph can reveal.
The pranksters managed to make direct contact with the Duke by sending a message to Ms Heggessey, purporting to be from Greta Thunberg’s director and claiming that the teenage climate activist was keen to speak to him.
Ms Heggessey, 63, who became the first female controller of BBC One in 2000, declined to comment on her involvement on Saturday.
While she failed to make any security checks, sources insisted it was not her job to do so.
The prank happened at a time when the Sussexes are in flux after recently breaking away from the Royal Foundation to form their own charitable entity.
Their new private secretary, Fiona Mcilwham, had only just started, and Ms Heggessey is thought to have been trying to help.‘
Kaiser, wow, I agree with you. Will and Kate have found their scapegoat. They possibly set it up so that someone else will take the fall. Harry probably knows that Will and Kate were behind the leaks along with this Christian person but this is what Harry can prove now.
Tatler’s editor no doubt has the goods on the Cambridges. We have gotten a hint that he is not afraid of the Cambridges…..what else will he reveal to sell mags. Economies are in a tough spot right now.
I hope judgment day comes soon for the house of Windsor.
that picture of Meghan,hahahahahaha
The Letter Before Action might just be a gesture to pretend to defend himself. It’s kind of win-win for Wootton, unfortunately. If they’re right, he will look successful for having legitimate sources within KP. That will lend him credibility. Or, they’re wrong. In that case he’ll laugh at their conspiracy theory -accuse them of frivolous witchhunty lawsuits and throw this back in the face of H+M if they make other accusations in the future.
Lend him credibility ? I guess. “I’ve got the goods because I pay hard cash for them!”
So the Sun paid $4 grand to the KP Leaker for two stories last summer — a story about nannies and the godparents. Headlines so insignificant that I can’t even remember them. It’s still such a small bit of change, considering who the players are.
But where is the recorded payment for leaking Sussexit? THE biggest royal story of the year? One would think that there would be a huge payment somewhere for leaking THAT story. And, did the story come from the same KP leaker? Or, was that leak from someone else? Someone in KP who didn’t need money but needed silence instead. A little reward for not spilling the tea (or publishing photos) about Will and Rose?
Good point – we are all talking about Sussexit but the payments from summer 2019 (the nanny story was how they had gone through 3 nannies already or something dumb like that). Either they haven’t been able to track that payment, or there wasn’t a payment for that leak, which would fit in with what some people were saying above. There WASNT an investigation into who leaked it because they know who leaked it, and if it was William, what are Charles or the Queen going to do about it? Nothing.
Weren’t H&M especially careful when they moved into Frogmore Cottage, aware servants were tattler’s? I could see a safe with vital papers and information, phone security, always cautious of who was in their presence. Counting the days for W,K and C hitting a hard bottom. As they say, thick as thieves.
Now lets see how long it takes for KP to fire Christian Jones and say they’re “shocked and dismayed” before blaming it on Meghan. I would not be surprised if they kept him on though and act like nothing happened.
I take no joy in the fact Harry’s family betrayed him. It’s unimaginable to me. My brothers would take on anyone to protect me, as I would for them.
I do take joy in the fact that the lies and falsehoods are collapsing in on the Cambridges and the RF.
I hope it all comes out especially about the money and finances of the foundations and the RF. Is it too much to dream?
The affair(s) are sensationalism – honestly if it’s between consenting adults at the end of the day I don’t care. It’s not my marriage.
I do care about them siphoning off funds from charities to fund their lifestyle.
What I really hope is that once (if) the curtain is pulled back, Andrew is going to be expendable. There could be no bigger distraction from the FFK’s consensual dalliance and misappropriation of funds than to truly expose him.
I just keep thinking back to Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview when he was so happy and proud to say that Meghan would finally have this big, warm family around her. The realization for him that it wasn’t just the press that have been against her, but his own brother who he’d always been so close to-that must be so painful. I hope he’s continuing to get therapy to work through that betrayal.
Karma could come to William. If his children marry people that William disapproves of.
I feel so badly for Harry too…I had a sibling turn unexpectedly (and she didn’t even try to sell me out to the papers!), and it is the one life betrayal that stings more than any other – more than my divorce, more than all the other petty betrayals in life we all go through combined. It hurts most because – regardless of whatever petty sibling squabbling that naturally happen – it’s the one betrayal you don’t see coming. I think Harry really believed his family would have his back. It must be absolutely gut wrenching for him to know that’s where the heaviest damage to his wife came from. It screws with your entire world view. I hope he’s dealing with it in therapy too.
Well, well, we’ll. I personally thought the main culprit was Jason, but knowing Christian’s connection to Wooten I’m not too shocked. It was obvious that it was sanctioned after no one was fired for the baby shower leak or the Canada leak. I mean Dan Wooten gloated about getting stories from the palace. This makes the whole BRF look horrible imo. They fueled the smear campaign and leaks that put Meghan and Harry in danger. I’m getting more and more convinced that they wanted her dead. Probably still do.
They definitely wouldn’t have cared if she lost the baby; the absolute terror they put her through! Unforgivable.
What if the payments are traced back to Carole? Can you imagine the fallout? Anyhoo, the Byline article was so good. There is no way W&K were ignorant of what was going on. Top secret information about a Senior Royal was being leaked to the tabs. Where was the investigation? The leaks stopped when Harry removed his family to another continent. Only for their move to LA to leak after Charles’ illness? Charles doesn’t benefit from revealing that information, but William does because the tabs can now concentrate on the Sussexes & ignore the Cambridges again. Everything leads back to the Cambridges.
No matter what happens, royals protect the heir to the throne and they will do whatever it takes. How they protect Andrew and they will surely protect will and his reputation. Also someone in the above asked why harry didnt name will and kate directly, if he does, william will throw tantrum and ask Charles to cut off Sussex security and it will be a nightmare for sussex because of paps trouble in their home. That’s why Sussex didn’t name them directly. In the end Charles and after him William own the duchy money and he can do whatever he wants. As of now, Sussex depends on the money from the royal.
Charles isn’t paying for their security, they’re using the security currently assigned to Tyler Perry’s house. And will hire their own when they move out
According to the Times’ source, the GDBA protection forms part of Perry’s “security team that was already employed at the house where they are currently living” though it was noted it is not known if the couple is contributing to costs.
The source also added that the Sussexes “have not yet hired a permanent detail” and were only using the reported GDBA team “temporarily.”
I think security cost is still murky and they didn’t fully disclose who pays. I still think Charles pays some. Still not sure if harry can fully get access to his money from Diana. The firm won’t allow that much money out of them going out.
Tin foil tiara – Jones is the one that takes the fall when this blows up and it will. Andrew’s mess indicates chickens do come home to roost. The Cambridges look bad because no internal investigation for the leak. Jones should have been canned – pink slipped, sacked whatever – immediately for his indiscretion. Wooten is probably leaning on the Cambridges: fire my friend or I’ll spill ALL the tea – you ordered the leaks; you pushed the press to weaponize Bad Dad and you were Rose gardening on Kate’s watch.
At the time of Sussexit hitting the news, I recall a story about how Andrew was apparently fuming at KP’s press team accusing them of leaking about him – William has taken a leaf out of his parents PR book as both Chuck and Diana leaked stories about the rest of the RF to deflect from their martial problems. Its pretty obvious that their is trouble in that relationship, they can barely stand to be near each other for public engagements.
Christian is easy to deal with – throw him under the bus, let him take all the blame and slyly give him a bigass pay-check to keep his mouth shut and recommend him to one of their wealthy friends.
Its Dan who is the bigger problem. This guy is a class A narcissist and will throw an absolute meltdown if KP try to distance themselves on their terms or try to throw him under the bus too. This guy blackmailed one of his own colleagues and forced him out of the closet! He has no shame or fear. They might have played their hand with him.
I wish Philip Schofield would just come out and say he only outed himself because of Wootton – everybody knows he only did it to get ahead of a story that Wootton was planning on running outing him.
Your reporting is a bit confused about the “Letter Before Action”.
The so called “Letter Before Action” was sent by Harry not the Sun. Basically, (as I understand it) Harry is about to commence legal proceedings against The Sun and Dan Wootton. However, English Civil Procedure calls for this type of preliminary formal notice to see if the matter can be resolved before a formal Writ of Summons is filed. This is why the Sun and Dan Wootton had to lawyer up.
Byline Investigates got wind of Harry’s notice and reached out to the Sun and Dan for comment. They refused to comment and threatened Byline with legal action if they published the story. Byline published anyway, relying on fair comment/public interest.
I don’t think either sun or dan is afraid of this lawsuit. Rupert has friends in high places and these buddies have each other backs. Unlike usa where most media and judges are left-wing but in UK most judges and media come from upper class and aristo , elite club. They rarely turn against each other. How the tabloids got away from many things is because of those high people. Sussex will have tough fight and we have to wait and watch.
@L80
Thanks for clarifying, I also saw the “letter before action” came from Harry not Wootton.
Also, Wootton threatening a publication to not report on something just makes me think that’s common practice for him, so other news outlets not reporting on this maybe be also due to that.
Also it wouldn’t surprise me if that’s something Will and Kate do constantly given how that’s exactly how they reacted to the Tatler article.
Funny how they were angry in accusing Tatler of not running the “Catherine the Great” piece by them before publishing it—just goes to show how these leaks by Wootton and his sources definitely got channelled through the KP camp and they were aware (if not involved) with all the leaks and chose to do sh*t all about it.
FYI- the full Byline article our author so kindly linked- well worth the full read on a rainy Sunday morning. It is excellent!
Thanks for writing stories on Sunday morning Celebitchy team. We appreciate it.
Yes! Thank you!
You left out one of the puppeteers in this story – RUPERT MURDOCH!!!!!!!!!!!! The man who pays everyone to leak and lie.
I am living for the tea, the drama and most of all the karma!
The British tabloids are toxic, has whipped up so much hate towards minorities and have ruined people’s lives; they should be held accountable for the damage they cause.
If anyone wants to help, Byline Investigates have a crowdfunder to help fund their investigations: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/support-our-investigation-into-hacking-at-the-sun
I hope this revelations help Meghan and Harry I do believe that the Cambridge’s are involved in the leaking of information to the sun. I believe that the Cambridge’s used Jones to be their middle man to leak information to Dan I think they also used some of the other royal reporters as well . The Perfect innocent act that the Cambridge’s put on for the public and their fans is starting to slipped first the Tatler story and Now this Remember when William was all about hating the press would threat them if they take pictures of his kids or write about him . And all suddenly he pro press giving the press access to his kids William realize that he could use the press to destroy his rival Harry . When all the lawsuits are done with I do believe that the Cambridge’s image and Reputation will be damage beyond repair they released pictures of their kids like always to deflate for the bad press this week and all of the royal reporters who hype them up and praise the Cambridge’s for release picture of their kids to the public. Even the royal reporters are over the Cambridge’s using their kids as Pr .