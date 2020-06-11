JK Rowling clearly believes that she’s the one who is being persecuted here

Once again, for the second time this week, I have literally no interest in speaking or writing about JK Rowling and her insistence upon making herself the center of attention within a conversation about trans rights. We were all enjoying a nice Pride Month, and reading about the LGBTQ organizations which were actively working with Black Lives Matter and it was great. And then JK had to make it all about herself, her opinions on a marginalized community, and how SHE is the biggest victim here because she’s being persecuted and abused for having a completely science-based garbage opinion about something she’s read a lot about, according to her.

After everyone reacted poorly to her tweets this past weekend, JK decided to write a long-winded defense of herself, because AGAIN this is all about her and how dare you try to make Pride Month about anyone other than JK Rowling! You can read her sh-t here, but I forced myself to read most of it and honestly, I wouldn’t recommend it. This is where I tapped out:

But accusations of TERFery have been sufficient to intimidate many people, institutions and organisations I once admired, who’re cowering before the tactics of the playground. ‘They’ll call us transphobic!’ ‘They’ll say I hate trans people!’ What next, they’ll say you’ve got fleas? Speaking as a biological woman, a lot of people in positions of power really need to grow a pair (which is doubtless literally possible, according to the kind of people who argue that clownfish prove humans aren’t a dimorphic species).

Oh, such a witty bon mot, making a joke about balls and telling transphobic bigots (like herself) not to worry about the transphobia label, that we all just need to “grow a set” and get on with it. That’s where all of her deep scientific reading has led her: to telling transgender people and their allies to get over themselves and stop taking everything so seriously. And to all of the cisgender people, she’s raising the alarm, because trans people are definitely coming for your gender identities in the night. This is beyond “canceling,” I’m shocked and appalled that she is so hellbent on marginalizing an already misunderstood and marginalized community.

Something nice: Eddie Redmayne released a statement about Rowling and her tweets (this was before her horrific longer statement yesterday). Here’s Redmayne’s statement:

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself. This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

Exactly. I’m not an expert on transgender men and women or nonbinary identities, but you know what I do about it? I keep my f–king mouth shut and respect people’s privacy and try to treat people with a baseline of decency, transgender or cisgender. I also find it fascinating that with Eddie and Daniel Radcliffe, JK was called out in a huge way by the two white (cisgendered) male stars of her movie franchises. I respect Eddie and Dan so much for both trying to be proactive allies to the trans community.

Emma Watson tweeted something:

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020