JK Rowling clearly believes that she’s the one who is being persecuted here

Once again, for the second time this week, I have literally no interest in speaking or writing about JK Rowling and her insistence upon making herself the center of attention within a conversation about trans rights. We were all enjoying a nice Pride Month, and reading about the LGBTQ organizations which were actively working with Black Lives Matter and it was great. And then JK had to make it all about herself, her opinions on a marginalized community, and how SHE is the biggest victim here because she’s being persecuted and abused for having a completely science-based garbage opinion about something she’s read a lot about, according to her.
After everyone reacted poorly to her tweets this past weekend, JK decided to write a long-winded defense of herself, because AGAIN this is all about her and how dare you try to make Pride Month about anyone other than JK Rowling! You can read her sh-t here, but I forced myself to read most of it and honestly, I wouldn’t recommend it. This is where I tapped out:
But accusations of TERFery have been sufficient to intimidate many people, institutions and organisations I once admired, who’re cowering before the tactics of the playground. ‘They’ll call us transphobic!’ ‘They’ll say I hate trans people!’ What next, they’ll say you’ve got fleas? Speaking as a biological woman, a lot of people in positions of power really need to grow a pair (which is doubtless literally possible, according to the kind of people who argue that clownfish prove humans aren’t a dimorphic species).
Oh, such a witty bon mot, making a joke about balls and telling transphobic bigots (like herself) not to worry about the transphobia label, that we all just need to “grow a set” and get on with it. That’s where all of her deep scientific reading has led her: to telling transgender people and their allies to get over themselves and stop taking everything so seriously. And to all of the cisgender people, she’s raising the alarm, because trans people are definitely coming for your gender identities in the night. This is beyond “canceling,” I’m shocked and appalled that she is so hellbent on marginalizing an already misunderstood and marginalized community.
Something nice: Eddie Redmayne released a statement about Rowling and her tweets (this was before her horrific longer statement yesterday). Here’s Redmayne’s statement:
“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself. This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”
Exactly. I’m not an expert on transgender men and women or nonbinary identities, but you know what I do about it? I keep my f–king mouth shut and respect people’s privacy and try to treat people with a baseline of decency, transgender or cisgender. I also find it fascinating that with Eddie and Daniel Radcliffe, JK was called out in a huge way by the two white (cisgendered) male stars of her movie franchises. I respect Eddie and Dan so much for both trying to be proactive allies to the trans community.
Emma Watson tweeted something:
Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.
TERF warshttps://t.co/mc58tGXOjs
I’m fascinated by Emma Watson’s reply. It’s quite muddled for someone who is ordinarily so articulate. I wonder did she give JKR the heads up before tweeting? Emma has always been pro-trans rights (and rightly so) but this must have been difficult given how close she and Jo have remained over the years.
It reminds me of Degeneres’ tweet “for things to change, things must change”. She tried something but it’s really weirdly stated
Yes! Like she’s trying her best not to offend anyone by being slightly vague.
Or ‘we must rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt’
This is only 1 of 4 tweets she posted, the 2nd one says things pretty much the same as Dan and Eddie.
Omg. Someone take away her damn Twitter.
I’m still going to read the books and just separate art from artist (face palm).
I went to a rally on city hall before the budget vote (we lost. They increased police budget just to f**k with us) and the leaders lead our group in a Michael Jackson song about children and that made me cringe too, but I guess if they can do it I can figure out how to
I don’t know. I think she kind of killed the books for me. Now I read them and all I can see is the white cis privilege. That her non-white characters are just props. Anyone of any substance is white.
What has happened to her face???
Otherwise, she needs to stop and thank you to those who are speaking up. Stop punching down, it’s cruel.
Please note that Ms Rowling found the time to write a whole damn essay about why she hates trans women but could only find the time to retweet OTHER people’s posts about Black Lives Matter.
This is a good point. It’s been disturbing to see how her essay has taken so much oxygen away from the BLM movement in the UK.
Yes!!!
And wtf is that flea comment even supposed to mean?? Argh I am so angry on so many levels
Right? In her mind, being told that your behavior is harmful to a marginalized group of her choosing- in her case, transgender people- should apparently be taken about as seriously as someone spreading a rumor about you having fleas.
J.K.R is really stooping to Trump levels of stupidness with her tweets.
Anyone who works in Theatre or the Arts understands what a big deal this conversation is so I am super happy to see so many of the artists in her orbit making such clear and concise statements against hers.
Yes she had the same problem: she simply can’t stop making things worst .
JK Rowling has been extraordinarily successful, there’s no denying. But she should stick to what she knows – her success doesn’t give her the right to proclaim from her platform about the lived experience of other people who, as Eddy Redmayne says, “simply want to live their lives peacefully”.
Also. she’s wrong.
I mean, she can say she was trying to educate herself, but we all know she was educating herself with hateful rhetoric.
Has she tried educating herself on not supporting abusive pricks? Has she tried educating herself on cultural appropriation? Has she tried educating herself on taking a seat? Has she done anything other than double down and play the victim?
I consider this site to be pretty open and socially minded But some of the comments on the last JK thread were absolutely eye opening. There’s a certain absurdity in people decrying the Daily Mail comment section when their own comments are veering into that territory when it comes to trans rights.
Biology has been used as a weapon forever. Whether it was to paint people of color as genetically inferior, or an attempt to keep women under the thumb of men in power – it’s ALWAYS been weaponized by the ruling class. Misogynistic and racial bias have a long history in medical and psychological science. And to deny that makes you part of the problem.
At the end of the day – if you feel like your rights are threatened because someone who was originally raised as a male is asking you to honor their new pronouns and respect their struggles, you need to take a hard look at yourself. You’re no better than the “We can’t let gays marry! It makes MY marriage less validated!” crowd.
+1
Nothing else to add, you said it all.
Very well said, Erinn.
At this point I have nothing but contempt for her.
Me too. I wasn’t a fan of the Harry Potter books but I’ve enjoyed her post-Potter novels. I don’t think I’ll be looking for the next one.
“I’m not an expert on transgender men and women or nonbinary identities, but you know what I do about it? I keep my f–king mouth shut and respect people’s privacy and try to treat people with a baseline of decency”
this right here. this is all that is asked of us. should be pretty freaking easy to do
People with their grievances, man. I am so over it. It really should not be that hard to be decent. Shouldn’t we have better things to do?
I’m reading a book on racism in Germany right now. The author said something simple and true: that while its good to understand the systemic nuances and how racism permeates everything societally and structurally to know what, for example, a microagression is, something is either racist or it’s not. There’s no “a little bit racist”, or “not that racist”, it’s racist or it’s not! It’s that simple, and it bears repeating in this conversation too.
There is no such thing as a little transphobia. JKR Is transphobic.
And the comment section yesterday was pretty transphobic.
I was a reading a book on race last week that said something similar, and also included the point that if a POC tells you something is racist, it is. I feel like this is the same. If a transgender man or woman tells you something is transphobic, then it is. Rowling just needs to shut up.
By that logic, if a woman says that something is misogynistic then it automatically is?
This is a WEIRD hill for her to die on. She could literally disappear and not say a word about any social issue ever and she would look better than she does now.
Ummm, it is nice Eddie Redmayne said something, but considering he played a trans woman in 2015 (2015!) and got an Oscar nomination for it. It would be a lot more meaningful if he explicitly acknowledged his past missteps. He’s really skated by on that. Oh and he was bad in that movie too…and he’s bad in Fantastic Beasts….Huh…he’s really not very good come to think of it. 🤔
I dunno if you guys believe in astrology, but these are certainly the times were karma works wonders and the truth about people and organizations come out! Deep
JK Rowling is now officially on the list: Bye Bye!
And it doesn’t surprise me one bit, she’s showed this type of behavior in the past and got away with it.
Are all super rich, successfull people assh*les deep down?!