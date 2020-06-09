Daniel Radcliffe: ‘Transgender women are women,’ we need to do more to support them

I made “JK Rowling’s transphobic tweets” the header on yesterday’s links page because I didn’t want to talk about it but I knew it was a big story, for some reason. Rowling has shown her ass on trans rights several times, just as she’s shown her ass on race, inclusion and general LGBTQ rights and representation. Whenever she’s opened her mouth in the past three or four years, I’ve just been reminded of how grateful I am to have never been a Potterhead, so I don’t have to see a hero fall. For what it’s worth, any current reading of the Harry Potter universe reveals all kinds of problematic sh-t too, like naming a character “Cho Chang” and the anti-semitic sh-t and on and on. Anyway, Rowling is a TERF and she’s made “mocking trans women” into a thing for a while now. She’s pathetic and she twists herself in knots to defend her anti-trans bigotry. You know who is a good person though? Daniel Radcliffe, who wrote this for The Trevor Project yesterday after Rowling’s bulls–t.
I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now. While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.
Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.
I am still learning how to be a better ally, so if you want to join me in learning more about transgender and nonbinary identities check out The Trevor Project’s Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Youth. It’s an introductory educational resource that covers a wide range of topics, including the differences between sex and gender, and shares best practices on how to support transgender and nonbinary people.
To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much.
Love always,
Dan
This is just a perfect statement. I love Daniel Radcliffe so much. He’s worked with the Trevor Project for years, given money and met with the LGBTQ kids and shown consistently why he’s a great ally. And he’s right, if you’re a LGBTQ kid and you love the Potter universe, that’s between you and the books and don’t let Rowling’s crap ruin it for you. That being said, how could Rowling’s current nasty, exclusionary, reactionary, trolling vibe not ruin everything she’s ever written?
Daniel seems to he a good person.
That’s it.
That’s the comment.
I saw him trending on Twitter last night and cringed, expecting the worst, but then I read this and remembered how much I like Daniel Radcliffe. That was such a lovely, intelligent, thoughtful statement.
Trans lives matter. Black trans lives matter. <3
I love the Trevor Project and the best right place for Daniel to make this statement.
Great article.
I’ve always hoped Daniel and Keanu Reeves would never let me down.
Man. Ten years ago, who would ever have thought that JK Rowling would end up in Slytherin…
That was a great statement. It makes me happy that he’s such a good human. And I will be checking out that resource he recommended.
The Trevor Project t is a great organization, one of my favorite. So glad he is a supporter.
It is really some next level Karen bulls*it to have trans people tell you “Hey, this is offensive” and have her go “Well actually….”
She couldn’t have just sat there and counted her money.
I have to say, I wish people would pick another name besides “Karen” to apply to oblivious white women of a certain age. Mostly because I know more women of color named Karen than white women named Karen. So for me the name doesn’t bring to mind a white soccer mom with a blonde bob, at all.
If I’m thinking of a name that screams “oblivious white female,” it’s something like Madysynn, Mary-Kate, Heather, or Bridget.
“heather” would be perfect. *cackle*
I think you won’t see Madysynn’s in that context because most “Karen’s” are a bit older – 40+ in context of the “I want to talk to your manager” types. I’ve personally only met white Karen’s to my knowledge, all close in age to my parents.
This just reminded me of Disney’s Hercules when Pain and Panic are talking to Hades like “Remember a few years ago, every other boy was named Jason and the girls were all named Brittany?”
But my favorite cousin is also named Heather (and she HATES her name, but like it) and I feel like that one got plenty of hate already from the movie Heather’s. She’s this sweet, 5’1″ vegetarian veterinary tech who is about as far from the “let me speak to your manager” type as you can get haha.
That’s what I wonder too. Like how awful do you have to be to attack people who are already victimized?
That’s a lovely statement and Daniel Radcliffe has always seemed like a lovely person.
Why is this the hill that she wants to die on? It is so puzzling to me. There are so many things she could focus on instead and do some actual good… instead she wants to punch down at vulnerable people and spread lies and mistruths? #notmyhogwarts
Exactly. Why did she pick this issue to fight about? I’m so confused. There’s so much wrong in the world that she could be using her influence, dollars and Twitter fingers to make a change for good. Why is she doing this?
It’s so disappointing to me. Can’t imagine how fans of her work who are trans feel. She’s burning her legacy down to the ground. For what?
I had the same question. I mean, at the end of the day, it would be beautiful if everyone could just be kind and supportive to everyone. But I (sadly) understand that is not the case. That said, why can’t she just mind her own damn business? Like someone above said, go shut up and count your money. It seems just bizarre to me that she wants to double and triple down on this. To what end?
Also, her “talking points” are stupid even if you exclude trans women. There are lots of reasons why cis women don’t always menstruate as well.
I thought Rowling’s objection was to the term “menstrators.” What does that have to do with transgender women?
Sort of. She responded to an article equating the term menstruators with the term women. When in fact many women don’t menstruate, whether because they’ve experienced menopause or because they are trans.
I’m asking why Daniel Radcliffe would say in his statement that transgender women are women, when Rowling was not even talking about transgender women.
When you say “people who menstruate,” you are being inclusive– there are transmen and non-binary people who have uteruses and menstruate and they are not women. She objected to language that recognized the existence of transmen and non-binary people.
Women who are born without uteruses also will not experience menopause, but we all experience growing older and the changes that come with that. I truly do not get this obsession with periods that TERFs have– it is such a tired argument. Are we in the sixth grade?
For myself, I’m a cis woman who got rid of her periods a long time ago, and I barely noticed menopause. Never had a hot flash. Neither did my mother.
One thing I have learned in life is that people are not all the same, they do not feel the same way about everything, and women do not universally experience their femaleness in exactly the same way. Never have. We are all wildly different from each other. Being female is not a zero sum game.
You have grown up with your sets of constraints and I am sure my experiences have been wildly different from yours for myriad reasons. Trans women have their own lives, experiences, and constraints and should not have to pass these weird more-female-than-thou tests to simply be accepted as they are and accepted as being women. It’s cruel, degrading, and oppressive to impose that on anyone. Policing other women’s bodies or life experiences (that you know little about) is not peaceful, accepting, or feminist.
I think the problem is denying biology.
Also the slogan trans women are women, but women are cis.
All over the world women, girls and foetuses experience violence because of their biology- transwomen and cis women should stand in solidarity on that.
Do you see a subtle warping of feminism – almost a masculine weaponising of the narrative?
Because we’re always led by the media gaze to women’s spaces, so that women’s spaces have become the battleground. Male spaces remain intact. Women are simultaneously fighting for feminism and recognition.
I agree with Rowling on period poverty. It’s something I work on, hard. Having a period isn’t fun, it’s bloody hard work.
It seems that much of the battle occludes the fight to allow any woman to deal with their periods with dignity.
Sex is biology, gender is not.
Even the biology is more complicated than that. Nobody is denying it– we are however discovering that sex is actually really complex. Science supports this.
Trans women and cis women are all women. Our lives do not have to be exactly the same. And by the way, trans-women experience a great deal of violence just for being who they are. Don’t get me started. And there are cis women who benefit very nicely from patriarchy and will defend it to their last breath. We are not all the same but we are all women.
@AN – It seems that much of the battle occludes the fight to allow any woman to deal with their periods with dignity.
This! She’s being a deliberate ass in her comments and clouding the real and important issue that having a period puts a person at a disadvantage in many, many circumstances.
But women are not the only ones who have periods. Transmen also can have periods. Non-binary people can have periods. We need to recognize everyone here.
I just talked recently to a transman who was clipped over the head while changing a tampon in a privy in the men’s room (the appropriate place for him to be), and he had much to say about periods putting him at an extreme disadvantage. Surely we can talk about this without insisting that it only applies to people who identify as women.
It’s so great that we live in a society where members of the male sex get to educate us women on what makes us women.
I didn’t know I was a social construct until recently when trans activists let me know that my female humanity is not what makes me a woman, it’s the make up and dresses.
Agreed.
100%
JKR is an a-hole. That was obvious from her support and defense of Johnny Depp, and she’s making it even more obvious with her remarks against trans people.
Daniel Radcliffe is an amazing, intelligent, caring human being. I’m just glad that white men like him exist, who use their inherent privilege to try to make things better for historically marginalized groups.
I agree with his statement. Don’t let her ruin the magic you felt from the books,. Instead focus on how great he and Emma turned out and focus on them instead.
Re the anti-Semitism comment. Was that in the books or something JK Rowling said? I was a faithful reader of the books and don’t recall anti-Semitism (which is something I would typically notice). Dumbledore was gay which was a pretty big deal at the time.