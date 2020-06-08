“JK Rowling can’t stop tweeting transphobic nonsense” links

JK Rowling has been cancelled for a while, but she popped up this weekend to tweet some more transphobic sh-t and everyone’s disgusted with her now. [Dlisted]

Crossfit CEO Greg Glassman apologizes for his disgusting comments online about racism, public safety and George Floyd. [Towleroad]

Is Donald Trump secretly watching Insecure in his baby bunker? [Just Jared]

On racism, racial injustice and Karens. [LaineyGossip]

Queen Maxima looks like a ray of sunshine. [Go Fug Yourself]

The Drag Race All-Stars Season 5 has been postponed. [OMG Blog]

The Last Days of American Crime is apparently trash. [Pajiba]

The National Organization for Women has a racism problem. [Jezebel]

Here’s the uncensored music video for Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy.” [Seriously OMG]

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020