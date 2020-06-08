“JK Rowling can’t stop tweeting transphobic nonsense” links

JK Rowling has been cancelled for a while, but she popped up this weekend to tweet some more transphobic sh-t and everyone’s disgusted with her now. [Dlisted]
Crossfit CEO Greg Glassman apologizes for his disgusting comments online about racism, public safety and George Floyd. [Towleroad]
Is Donald Trump secretly watching Insecure in his baby bunker? [Just Jared]
On racism, racial injustice and Karens. [LaineyGossip]
Queen Maxima looks like a ray of sunshine. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Drag Race All-Stars Season 5 has been postponed. [OMG Blog]
The Last Days of American Crime is apparently trash. [Pajiba]
The National Organization for Women has a racism problem. [Jezebel]
Here’s the uncensored music video for Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy.” [Seriously OMG]
The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020
She ruined any affection I had for the Potter books a while ago. Bye TERF.
she just can’t shut up, can she? It’s like an itch that she has to scratch till everyone’ eyes bleed.
yeah, I wish she would just go away.
She consistently has horrible, offensive takes on many things. Not surprising.
I’ve never been a big fan of the Harry Potter books, except for how they sparked a love of reading in a whole generation. And I’m not entirely up on the new language around sex and gender, so I don’t want to comment about that. But a woman with her resources who comments on a subject she isn’t involved, gets dragged (sorry!) for it and then keeps commenting? Something’s not right in her head. In case we couldn’t tell from her absolute support of Depp.
Someone on twitter was pointing out all the problems with characters in HP and I’m embarrassed to admit that I didn’t notice them before – things like the Irish kid Seamus always blowing things up, etc. And some of the things I had noticed and I think are even more obvious in the movies – the goblins at Gringotts being incredibly anti-Semitic, for one.
Seamus blowing things up isn’t in the books though. It was a movie joke. The goblins, House Elves etc though? Yeah.
I’m thankful that I was able to read the Harry Potter series AS they were coming out as a kid, and not have them tainted for at least a few years. She is just THE WORST. And it’s not just TERF shit, it’s her takes on a LOT of things. She’ll rail against someone doing something that SHE feels is terrible and refuse to take any responsibility or reflection when it comes to her OWN shit takes. She’s embarrassing.
She’s the embodiment of “Okay, Boomer” although she might skirt by the literal definition of the label by a few months. And I mean no disrespect to the wonderful boomers out there – I know there are plenty of you who are lovely, inclusive people, and I was raised by boomers and I recognize that there are PLENTY of shit millennial folks as well. But my god, this woman. I just can’t even begin to unpack how someone can be so beloved, so successful, and just throw all that good will away to die on such a shameful hill.
Her comments are troublesome but whenever someone adds an “okay boomer” to what they’re saying, isn’t that just as bad, being ageist?
Ok, but what I’ve not seen is anyone actually counter what she is arguing. I’ve not really engaged in this issue so far, but from what I read, it seems like she is asking for the concept of womanhood to be ringfenced somewhat in order for issues that are specific to cis women not to be erased or sidelined amid the trans rights movement. Ive not actually seen her dismiss or insult the trans rights movement per se. I may well be wrong, but if I am, can someone please educate me and not call me a Terf or any other awful kind of insult?
I agree with you. I don’t see how she is so wrong.
In her tweet she was a upset that An organization used the term “people who have periods” and insisted that it’s a women specific issue and those people are called women. You can’t say you are for trans rights and then don’t allow trans men to be called men just because they still have ovaries. Periods are not just for cis women. Pregnancy is not just for cis women. She’s upset that things that are biologically part of the female anatomy are being discussed by trans men who still go through those things.
Her books are tainted now but she’s made her money off them so I don’t suppose she really cares. She needs to go away and shut her transphobic pie hole.