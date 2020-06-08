Fascism Barbie Ivanka Trump laments ‘cancel culture’ as she got cancelled

Ivanka Trump was asked, months ago, to be the commencement speaker for the 2020 graduating class of Wichita State University Tech in Kansas. But her name was only announced recently, and as soon as her name was announced – as part of the virtual commencement – the student body was overwhelmingly like “NOPE.” So Ivanka was disinvited, but not really. Her commencement was cancelled the same day it was announced, and WSU Tech’s president Sheree Utash had to issue a statement about it, saying: “In light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd’s death, I understand and take responsibility that the timing of the announcement was insensitive. For this, I’m sorry that was never the intent, and I want you to know I have heard you and we are responding.”
You would think that Ivanka would tuck her tail between her legs and hide behind the newly installed White House Babygate, or perhaps she too would feel the need to “inspect the bunker,” surely the new slang for “fascist cowardice.” But no. It turns out that Ivanka prerecorded her commencement address weeks ago, and even though she was banned, she still released it on YouTube. I had not heard her fascistic baby-whisper in months, and I could only listen to this for about 30 seconds:
This is the kind of sh-t that would be played on every TV screen in a dystopian novel. Apparently, Ivanka baby-whispered about “free speech” and “cancel culture” on college campuses, which is especially rich because as soon as students learned about her commencement, they cancelled her.
MeidasTouch.com decided to rework Ivanka’s commencement into a very good political ad. Poor little fascist bunker babies hiding behind the babygate.
@realDonaldTrump Aww isn’t this cute! Little #BunkerBoy now has his own #BabyGate pic.twitter.com/VaZv2kmONE
— HotelRomeo (@H0telR0meo) June 5, 2020
