Prince William & Kate have been ‘secretly volunteering’ during quarantine

If you follow the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram or Twitter, you are well aware that since mid-April, they’ve been making Zoom calls and “volunteering” in various ways for various charities during the pandemic lockdown. It took them weeks to figure out what to do, and since they figured it out, they’ve been dropping videos, photos and updates of their activities at a somewhat steady clip (about two new things a week). On Friday, their social media released the photo you see above – William walking with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The photo was taken by Kate, and it was a photo she’s been sitting on for more than a month. I know this because Charlotte is wearing the same dress from her “birthday portraits” which were said to have been taken sometime in April. Kate got a lot of mileage out of that one trip to donate pasta to seniors.
Pandemic or not, one thing remains the same: William and Kate always seek to get tons of credit for what little work they do. So even though we know they’ve been Zooming themselves into an early grave, just working so hard by averaging two events a week, it’s somehow brand new information that Will and Kate are “volunteering.” For real.
Last month five-year-old Princess Charlotte was pictured out delivering parcels of pasta she had made at home with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis. And now her parents, Prince William and Kate, have revealed their own secret voluntary work during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Duchess has become an NHS Volunteer responder, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Wessex and Duchess of Gloucester. The royal women have been making “check in and chat” calls to people who are self-isolating. Kate’s calls have included one to Donna Williams, 42, a mother of two who is currently shielding her daughter Alessandra who has a rare form of Type 1 Diabetes.
Meanwhile the Duke has been manning a helpline for people in crisis as one of 2,000 volunteers who have trained to help people contacting the Shout85258 text messaging service. He had previously revealed his plans to train for the role on a visit to Devon last September, but his involvement was not publicised in case it led to the service being inundated by people hoping to speak to the royal. But during a video call to fellow Shout volunteers, William revealed: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”
“Are you? That’s amazing,” replied one of the callers, Jo Irwin. His revelation, in a previously unseen clip from the May 15 call, was released by Kensington Palace to mark Volunteer Week. Aides confirmed the second-in-line to the throne had completed his 25 hours of online training to help service users work through their problems and HELLO! understands the Duke is an active volunteer.
William and Kate also thanked volunteers working to help their communities through the pandemic in calls to organisations in West Yorkshire and Wales. During a call to Conscious Youth, which supports young people from mainly black and other ethnic minority backgrounds in Huddersfield, Dewsbury, and other parts of Kirklees, the royal couple joked about the highs and lows of home schooling Prince George, six, and five-year-old Princess Charlotte. Speaking to co-founders Sophie Simpson and Serena Johnson, William admitted: “I struggle with Year 2 maths.”
Yeah, we already knew that Sophie and Camilla were doing those check-and-chat calls with seniors, and it’s not surprising that Kate is doing that too. I’m slightly surprised that William went through 25 hours of training to become a helpline counselor/volunteer. But whatever, good for them both.
Here’s the video Kensington Palace released. I didn’t watch all of it, but Kate seemed especially vocal. It’s also clear all of this took place on the same day, Kate and William didn’t change their clothes for any of the Zoom calls.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace and Avalon Red.
The two don’t do any work secretly. I think it’s all made up
I agree. Remember last year when William was a “spy” and the photo they released was a random stock photo. He didn’t do anything but wanted the credit.
Lol whut? A spy? 😂
This picture is so awful on so many fronts:
1. The person in the house must have thought wtf is this woman taking pictures of me receiving free pasta, how patronising
2. Kate documenting the whole thing like a paparazzo so that she can use the pasta drop-off for loads of praise
3. William is hogging the umbrella.
Oh that Will and Kate…busy, busy, busy. Just so very busy…🙄
The tone of it is just so off.
‘here we are, doing our bit by previously approaching a house to drop off pasta. We are home now and furiously refreshing the daily mail page to watch the praise flood in.’
At least someone finally told them to raise their camera.
I always lol at their meaning of secret(cameras n media ). Even his garden activities were “secret “
These two wastes-of-space don’t smile and wave without telling the WORLD about it, let alone actually do sh$t.
Also, this:
He had previously revealed his plans to train for the role on a visit to Devon last September, but his involvement was not publicised in case it led to the service being inundated by people hoping to speak to the royal. But during a video call to fellow Shout volunteers, William revealed: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”
So…..presumably he now doesn’t mind or care that the service will be inundated by people hoping to speak to the royal? Or maybe nobody wants to speak to him after all?
This pair are really grating on me today (hence this is my third comment on this story, sorry).
I am also wondering if maybe Kate has rung up just that one person on her hotline. If she had rung lots of people, surely the article would just say that? Rather than singling out one person.
Anything Kate does is in the Court Circular. So if it’s not in there she didn’t do it.
As a writer, I tell my team a lot about showing vs. telling. Telling being the lazier route, just writing something like “I was mad” whereas showing involves a more descriptive line about the feelings and actions that signify your anger to the reader.
Sussexes are the showers…these two are the tellers.
I remember that these two always used the working behind the scenes excuse for years.
Exactly. They constantly have to tell us how hard they are working. they cant show us because there is nothing to show.
It’s so odd.
They seem to think their work is more meaningful if it’s secret or stealthy. Why not just be visible/transparent in a way that makes sense?
Transparency=accountability, and the Keens don’t like that, imo.
Photos of M&H drop showing them volunteering for Project Angel Food in April. Will and Kate then also go and volunteer in April, and then sit on the photos for a month waiting for a good PR opportunity to drop them.
Umm children wear the same clothes several times so I really don’t see how this picture was taken months ago.
As for the rest, good for them even if it is for selfish reasons. People are getting help and that’s what matter.
It was taken the same day as the pictures we saw for Charlotte’s birthday. I think KP even admitted that when releasing the picture.
Charlotte is holding the same bag of pasta that we saw in the photos released last month.
And forgotten third child is excluded from the new release of old photos. Again.
He’s only two years old, though, and probably too small to do anything.
Kate’s makeup looks pretty good in the photo call, I wonder if people are coming in to help.
@Mumbles she is definitely having someone in to help with hair and makeup. her hair looks good (here its pulled back but in other calls) with no roots showing, her eyebrows are well maintained etc.
This comment isn’t exactly about this particular article, just something I’ve been wondering about regarding H&M and W&K and QE and the whole lot in general; So the queen took away H&M’s right to use the word ‘royal’ in essentially everything they do/did after 3/31. Which is an indirect way to of telling the world that H&M are, for all intents and purposes, no longer royal. But what MAKES someone royal? Certainly, up until QE decided H&M were no longer, there were only two ways of being/becoming royal; being born royal or being a female marrying a male royal. And even then only being born royal gave one TRUE royal status. The whole POINT of being royal is that no matter what the public thinks of you, no matter how little you do, or how terrible the things you do, being BORN royal is supposed to be something that can never be taken away. A “true” royal cannot be voted for, voted out, or impeached. Because being royal is supposed to be about your BLOODLINES. And so regardless of whether one still shows up to wave from the balcony, it’s one’s BLOOD that makes him/her royal. And yet QE seems to have gone against ALL of the above and made an executive decision to strip H&M’s (primarily H’s) ability to use the term ‘royal’, and yet, why do I think she’s going to use the above argument to PRESERVE Andrew’s “right” to call himself royal???
Okay here is my opinion on this in general – not the popular one here but oh well:
I think H&M, specifically, were barred from using the word royal – when others weren’t – because H&M actually matter, I guess. Like people care about and are interested in H&M whereas nobody gives an F about anyone not related to Diana. So H&M would be able to profit off the word royal much more visibly whereas no one knows who, say, Peter Philips is (is that his name?). I don’t know, that’s my take. The entire thing is stupid from start to finish, arguing about bloodlines and unearned titles in the 21st century.
They remain royal. They remain HRH Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They will not use the ‘HRH’ or ‘Sussex’ title in their private endeavours. They will use them whenever they represent the Queen, as in their ongoing roles as President and Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.
If this is true (and it’s a big if because the work ethic of these two is piss poor) then good. It’s good something concrete is being done and while the Zoom calls are okay, if you can physically volunteer, that’s good
And are they “secretly” speaking out on Black Lives Matter and “secretly” donating to anti-racist organizations? Thought so. Their silence on this particular issue is deafening and their lack of action speaks volumes, doesn’t it? People around the world have reacted and united and demanded change, but these 2? They can’t even muster up the energy to do a social media post.
The Cambridges want to stay relevant because Meghan has dominated the news for many days after her graduation speech. They want her erased from the public consciousness. It’s jealousy rearing its ugly head again .
This family’s capacity for jealousy is at Olympian levels and the absolute KING and gold medal holder of that is the Penis-With-Teeth, William. His wife and her mother also seem to share this trait.
“secretly volunteering” LOL he was dying to tell people. And then the little clap Kate gives him! these people really think they should get the most for doing the least, and its worked out for them.
Also….isn’t their whole purpose in life to volunteer? Shouldn’t they be constantly volunteering?
Shouldn’t William have let Charlotte walk in the middle so she did not get soaked.
Protect the heir at all costs, even from rain.
William should have walked in the middle and had George and Charlotte close so they all 3 could have been under the umbrella. That’s how I walk with my 2 boys when it rains.
My first impulse would be to hold the umbrella over the kids. For one thing, William is the one with a jacket on, which raises another question.
I can imagine him being too self involved to realize Charlotte isn’t covered by the umbrella. But is mommy too focused on getting a good PR picture to be paying attention?
This may be an unpopular opinion but if I were in crisis I would not wish to speak to William. He has shown a shortage of compassion and empathy and having sound bites for the calls will not cut it. This may not go well
William “I’m bored of racism” Windsor is going to need more than 25 hours of training to gain even a slither of empathy and consciousness needed to deal with crisis counselling.
But as predicted, they are using photos of the children and “behind the scenes work” to deflect from their Tatler mini-fiasco and all the talk of suing. I wonder how many pictures CEO Kate took of Charlotte’s birthday meals on royal wheels photo op to release over the months for quick bursts of good PR.
Wow. I can’t with them. One hour of volunteering, 3 months of hyping it and milking it for all it’s worth. Also, I thought Charlotte had a few more years before her family started doing everything to protect George, while leaving her out in the rain.
George is gonna be all legs like his Dad. It just seems like yesterday he was being carried out the hospital.
Wow they are really milking that one volunteer trip with the kids for all its worth. They volunteered once about two months ago. If they have been doing more we would have heard about it by now, these two wont do a thing without publicizing it.
I also dont buy that Kate has been volunteering for the NHS. She probably made that one call but again, we would have heard about it sooner if she had done more. Same for William being a councilor, he loves to brag and get a pat on the back. He probably just started volunteering and talked to one person before telling the world that hes been volunteering.
Did anyone see Emily Andrews bitching about the photo of William and the kids? She’s not happy – the RRs are getting twitchy for their next pound of flesh.
PR cleanup on aisle 5.
You know what these people could do “secretly”? Write a freaking check.