Duchess Meghan & Harry are looking to get more involved in Black Lives Matter

I’m so glad that the Duchess of Sussex has decided to vocally support Black Lives Matter and that she’s using her position to speak about racial justice and more. While I still believe that she did not *need* to speak, I’m happy that she chose to speak, on her own terms and in her own way. I’m also pleased to see that her graduation/commencement video will likely be the first step in a larger campaign for Meghan and Harry. A source “close to the couple” told People Magazine: “They are holding calls with community leaders and organizations but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role. But they also want to learn and talk about it like the rest of us.” Omid Scobie says the same – that the Sussexes are looking to get more involved:

Earlier this week, Meghan Markle gave an impassioned graduation address to high school students, and discussed the Black Lives Matter movement. And according to BAZAAR.com’s royal editor at large, Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been doing even more work behind the scenes. Per Scobie, a source revealed to BAZAAR, “This is something that is incredibly personal to Meghan, especially given everything she has experienced. And as a couple, it is, of course, very important. They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us.” As the royal editor reported, “Both Meghan and Harry have been quietly having meetings behind the scenes with people on all levels to make sure that they are educated and connected to the issues of police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.” Importantly, a source revealed, “Harry and Meghan have been having private conversations with community leaders and people at every level,” to ensure that they understand current events. Per BAZAAR’s source, “By speaking to as many people and organizations as possible, it has been a way for them to feel connected to everything that’s going on and learn more about the issues surrounding it.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

“They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us.” Yep. It feels like… substantive change is being made and will continue to be made. It feels like this is the moment, that it’s not a matter of simply being shouted down by an American police force which – more often than not – behaves like a roving gang of murderous thugs. I hope Meghan and Harry both add their voices to the larger conversations about racism, social justice and more.

Speaking of, remember how Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair wouldn’t shut up about how Meghan’s speech was well received even though Meghan was being “political.” Well, since the royal reporters can’t smear Meghan with “the palace is shocked and appalled by Meghan’s video,” they keep going on and on about how POLITICAL this is. Dickie Arbiter had some sh-t to say:

Meghan Markle was only free to back Black Lives Matter and call the death of George Floyd racist because she stepped back from royal duties, an expert tells Newsweek. Had she been a senior, working member of the royal family she might have been accused of politicizing the monarchy. Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary, told Newsweek: “It would have been pretty impossible. What’s happened in the states is an absolute tragedy and it should never have happened but unfortunately it did happen. Had Meghan and Harry still been in the U.K. and working members of the royal family that speech couldn’t have happened. I’m talking about the whole speech, end of. It’s highly politicized because of the very nature of what it is. And it’s starting to voice opinions about the internal affairs of another country. I don’t think the queen has to say anything. It is a social issue for the United States and it is not for a head of state to voice an opinion, whether the queen or the president of France or whoever.”

[From Newsweek]

I’m so glad Meghan stopped short of giving up her American citizenship to obtain British citizenship. I’m so glad that she’s not in Frogmore Cottage right now, trying to navigate this utter horsesh-t anymore. I’m so glad she’s around people who are not gaslighting her about her lived experience as a black woman in this world. I’m so glad that she’s not in England, being told that racism and police brutality is solely an “American problem” and that “racism is bad” is somehow a very divisive political issue with many sides.