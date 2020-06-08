Prince Andrew still has his £300K security & federal prosecutors want to talk to him

I hope you’ve noticed that I stopped doing stories on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security and security costs. I always loathed those stories anyway, and I made the executive, Top CEO decision that I wasn’t going to participate in the British media’s complete hysteria over the very idea that their years-long racist abuse towards the Duchess of Sussex might inspire regular citizens to abuse Meghan as well, and that perhaps the British taxpayer is absolutely on the hook for paying for the Sussexes’ security. There are very real threats against Meghan and Harry, but you’d never know that by the British media coverage. All of which to say, we don’t really know (at this point) who is paying for what security-wise while the Sussexes live in America, but we know that the British media would have us all believing that there will be riots in the street if a black woman gets taxpayer-funded security.

Speaking of, the British media seems sort of fine with a rapist and human trafficker getting full royal protection, even months after he left full-time royal status.

Prince Andrew will keep his £300,000-a-year taxpayer-funded bodyguards after complaining to the Queen. The Duke of York, 60, was set to lose all three protection officers last Monday following a Home Office cost-cutting review. But the Queen asked courtiers to intervene. The proposed cuts were also set to hit Princess Anne, and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their families. A royal source said: “The Queen’s children all lobbied her but Andrew has been the most persuasive. She has made it clear that she was not happy with the proposal. It has been stopped and will be reviewed over the next few weeks.” Andrew quit royal duties seven months ago due to his links to paedo Jeffrey Epstein. His minders are each thought to cost £100,000 a year in wages, flights, perks and hotels. Sources estimate total Royal Family security costs taxpayers over £100million a year. The Home Office launched its review earlier this year. Graham Smith, of anti-monarchy group Republic, said: “If Andrew is not performing public duties, there is no reason to employ security. He can privately pay for any security he wants. If the Home Office and police have looked at the risk and judged that he does not warrant round-the-clock security then it is appropriate.

Of course mummy’s favorite was the “most persuasive.” Mummy has to do everything in her power to protect her favorite rapist and human trafficker. Mummy’s favorite way of protecting her favorite is by throwing her ginger grandson and his black wife to the wolves constantly. The fact that there are still hundreds of headlines about the Sussexes’ security situation right now, all while the Queen quietly ensured that Andrew, Anne and the Wessexes all had round-the-clock protection in quarantine?? Well, it’s rich. And Andrew can’t pay for private security – he’s mysteriously broke. His financial situation took a big hit as soon as Jeffrey Epstein died. Which is still so f–king curious to me. Lord, I wish the British media would dig into that.

Speaking of Andrew’s Epstein connection, this story broke last night: federal prosecutors are now formally requesting Prince Andrew sit for FBI questioning regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Federal prosecutors in New York have formally requested through the British government to speak with Prince Andrew as part of their criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s history of sexual abuse, according to a person familiar with the matter. The request, made under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, or MLAT, is similar to a subpoena in this case for Prince Andrew’s testimony. It’s a rare move to seek an interview like this through MLAT, officials say, and it’s focused on making sure the investigation is as thorough as possible. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman foreshadowed the move in March when he said he would consider legal action after Prince Andrew’s representatives had closed the door to an interview. “Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation,” Berman said, adding that his office is “considering its options.”

While I doubt anything will actually happen – clearly, Andrew hasn’t even LOST HIS SECURITY – it’s great because federal prosecutors continue to exert pressure privately and publicly. And it’s just another reminder that Andrew is a giant liar who promised to sit down with authorities but still refuses to.