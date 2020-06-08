Prince Andrew still has his £300K security & federal prosecutors want to talk to him

I hope you’ve noticed that I stopped doing stories on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security and security costs. I always loathed those stories anyway, and I made the executive, Top CEO decision that I wasn’t going to participate in the British media’s complete hysteria over the very idea that their years-long racist abuse towards the Duchess of Sussex might inspire regular citizens to abuse Meghan as well, and that perhaps the British taxpayer is absolutely on the hook for paying for the Sussexes’ security. There are very real threats against Meghan and Harry, but you’d never know that by the British media coverage. All of which to say, we don’t really know (at this point) who is paying for what security-wise while the Sussexes live in America, but we know that the British media would have us all believing that there will be riots in the street if a black woman gets taxpayer-funded security.
Speaking of, the British media seems sort of fine with a rapist and human trafficker getting full royal protection, even months after he left full-time royal status.
Prince Andrew will keep his £300,000-a-year taxpayer-funded bodyguards after complaining to the Queen. The Duke of York, 60, was set to lose all three protection officers last Monday following a Home Office cost-cutting review. But the Queen asked courtiers to intervene. The proposed cuts were also set to hit Princess Anne, and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their families.
A royal source said: “The Queen’s children all lobbied her but Andrew has been the most persuasive. She has made it clear that she was not happy with the proposal. It has been stopped and will be reviewed over the next few weeks.”
Andrew quit royal duties seven months ago due to his links to paedo Jeffrey Epstein. His minders are each thought to cost £100,000 a year in wages, flights, perks and hotels. Sources estimate total Royal Family security costs taxpayers over £100million a year. The Home Office launched its review earlier this year.
Graham Smith, of anti-monarchy group Republic, said: “If Andrew is not performing public duties, there is no reason to employ security. He can privately pay for any security he wants. If the Home Office and police have looked at the risk and judged that he does not warrant round-the-clock security then it is appropriate.
Of course mummy’s favorite was the “most persuasive.” Mummy has to do everything in her power to protect her favorite rapist and human trafficker. Mummy’s favorite way of protecting her favorite is by throwing her ginger grandson and his black wife to the wolves constantly. The fact that there are still hundreds of headlines about the Sussexes’ security situation right now, all while the Queen quietly ensured that Andrew, Anne and the Wessexes all had round-the-clock protection in quarantine?? Well, it’s rich. And Andrew can’t pay for private security – he’s mysteriously broke. His financial situation took a big hit as soon as Jeffrey Epstein died. Which is still so f–king curious to me. Lord, I wish the British media would dig into that.
Speaking of Andrew’s Epstein connection, this story broke last night: federal prosecutors are now formally requesting Prince Andrew sit for FBI questioning regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Federal prosecutors in New York have formally requested through the British government to speak with Prince Andrew as part of their criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s history of sexual abuse, according to a person familiar with the matter. The request, made under a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, or MLAT, is similar to a subpoena in this case for Prince Andrew’s testimony.
It’s a rare move to seek an interview like this through MLAT, officials say, and it’s focused on making sure the investigation is as thorough as possible. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman foreshadowed the move in March when he said he would consider legal action after Prince Andrew’s representatives had closed the door to an interview.
“Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation,” Berman said, adding that his office is “considering its options.”
While I doubt anything will actually happen – clearly, Andrew hasn’t even LOST HIS SECURITY – it’s great because federal prosecutors continue to exert pressure privately and publicly. And it’s just another reminder that Andrew is a giant liar who promised to sit down with authorities but still refuses to.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and WENN.
So he is the hill TQ and the Monarchy have chosen to die on? Karma has not finished with you yet Queenie nor your favourite who it seems you will burn the institution down to protect and give him what he wants.
Makes you wonder what other evidence Mummy is desperate to stop from coming out about him. Virginia was not the first or last.
If Queenie stops this request then she may as well just abdicate – its an abuse of power. He said he would help several time and now it has officially been requested by the US authorities he’s sh!t his diaper.
I will never understand the Queen’s handling of Andrew situation from moment Virginia Guiffre news first emerged in 2015& the Queen gave him a medal. isn’t the Queen always praised for putting crown& country first? Why is Andrew the hill to die on when he’s been soo toxic to the royal ‘brand’ for many years now. On one hand love that it shows how awful these people are especially as people think of the Queen as the nation’s nan.
I can’t see Britain agreeing to this request especially as Boris Johnson has been an Andrew defender& is pro monarchy.
Where is the outcry over non working royal Andrew continuing to get taxpayer funded security? Oh I’m sorry no half black woman attached to him- carry on.
Also funny how they ramp up the security figures for the Sussexes. When they thought public would pay for it the tabloids claimed it would be £20m a year.
Well done Royal Family, well done.
Happy to be in France where the king was beheaded!
I shouldn’t be surprised but I am still gobsmacked that the Queen intervened so that her scandal-ridden son who no longer performs public duties still has security paid by the British public. Talking about being utter tone-deaf!
Tin foil tiara theory- both the Cambs and the Sussexes are being fed to the wolves by Petty Betty II. It’s become increasingly clear that the serious scandals stories about those younger royals are being timed for maximum distraction, deflection, and misdirection. The Cambs’ involvement was simply to feed the media beast before GanGan fed them to it. It’s all about protecting pedo Andy.
Between this and the article over the weekend about Sophie and Edward living in a 57 room house…like, I can’t. All the hand-wringing over Meghan and Harry was just such theater.