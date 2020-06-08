Ben Affleck’s daughter put a cutout of Ana de Armas on Ben’s lawn, how did that happen?



These are photos of a giant cutout of Ana de Armas on Ben Affleck’s lawn on Friday. One of Ben’s daughters, I assume Violet, was seen putting it out there. Photo agency Backgrid reports “Witnesses in the area said one of Ben’s daughters placed the cut out board outside and ran back inside the house quickly.” How embarrassing must that have been for her? That thing was definitely made professionally. That’s not something you whip up on even a large format printer at home. There had to be so much planning involved in getting that thing made. Chances are high this was Ana’s idea. Does this indicate a level of self-awareness on her part, is it super thirsty or both? Also, if I was Ben’s ex I would be side-eyeing the hell out of this, especially if it was all over the news that one of my kids was tasked with placing it. (People is reporting that his kids, plural, put it out there, but that’s not what the photo agency wrote.)

Meanwhile Ben, Ana and Violet were also seen shopping at Whole Foods together on Friday. Look at how happy Anna looks while she’s looking at Ben filming the paparazzi. Violet looks like she is mortified. As the parent of a teenager, she’s doing admirably.



Later that day Ben, Matt Damon and all their kids took flowers with them to attend a memorial for Breonna Taylor, on what would have been Breonna’s 27th birthday. (We don’t have those photos but you can see them at the link on Just Jared below.) Breonna was murdered on March 13, 2020 by police in Louisville who forced their way into her home and shot her while they were executing a no-knock warrant. The officers have been placed on administrative leave and have so far faced no charges. Louisville police were supposed to have their body cams turned on after that, but of course they didn’t have them on when David McAtee was murdered while serving barbecue in an area near a protest. Breonna’s law, which limits no-knock warrants in Louisville, was passed on her birthday.

