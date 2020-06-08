Ben Affleck’s daughter put a cutout of Ana de Armas on Ben’s lawn, how did that happen?

These are photos of a giant cutout of Ana de Armas on Ben Affleck’s lawn on Friday. One of Ben’s daughters, I assume Violet, was seen putting it out there. Photo agency Backgrid reports “Witnesses in the area said one of Ben’s daughters placed the cut out board outside and ran back inside the house quickly.” How embarrassing must that have been for her? That thing was definitely made professionally. That’s not something you whip up on even a large format printer at home. There had to be so much planning involved in getting that thing made. Chances are high this was Ana’s idea. Does this indicate a level of self-awareness on her part, is it super thirsty or both? Also, if I was Ben’s ex I would be side-eyeing the hell out of this, especially if it was all over the news that one of my kids was tasked with placing it. (People is reporting that his kids, plural, put it out there, but that’s not what the photo agency wrote.)
Meanwhile Ben, Ana and Violet were also seen shopping at Whole Foods together on Friday. Look at how happy Anna looks while she’s looking at Ben filming the paparazzi. Violet looks like she is mortified. As the parent of a teenager, she’s doing admirably.
Later that day Ben, Matt Damon and all their kids took flowers with them to attend a memorial for Breonna Taylor, on what would have been Breonna’s 27th birthday. (We don’t have those photos but you can see them at the link on Just Jared below.) Breonna was murdered on March 13, 2020 by police in Louisville who forced their way into her home and shot her while they were executing a no-knock warrant. The officers have been placed on administrative leave and have so far faced no charges. Louisville police were supposed to have their body cams turned on after that, but of course they didn’t have them on when David McAtee was murdered while serving barbecue in an area near a protest. Breonna’s law, which limits no-knock warrants in Louisville, was passed on her birthday.
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and their kids went to a Breonna Taylor memorial in L.A. today to pay their respects https://t.co/tAekP6o2gH
I honestly don’t know what this isht is, but I like that Ben has been to two BLM events in the past week. I mean, white movie stars are not exactly overflowing at these things. Performative, eh, whatever. I appreciate it. When someone is trying to do better, I try and give them some room. That’s how I am in my personal life anyway. But I don’t tell anyone else what to do or how to feel.
This was my takeaway, too. I’m glad to see them involved. This is an important, necessary thing to expose your privileged white children to. I’m here for it.
I am honestly very confused at what the point of the cutout is and why they did this…**insert Bridesmaids Kristen Wiig “whhaattt is happening?!” gif**
I think one of Ben’s daughter was seen playing with the cutboard and real life Ana some days ago. Maybe some inside joke, the kids wanted to make fun of her and she went along with it
IIRC there were photos of her, his son and his younger daughter laughing and running down the street. My impression was that the three of them put it there. I think there were photos of his middle daughter holding it.
Yeah, here are the photos. His older daughter isn’t in any of them.
It seems as though the kids like her…which is good…and they’re TROLLING TF out of us…WHICH IS GREAT!
Are you sure the kids are not trolling Ana?!:D
The cutout would have been funny if it wouldn’t be so obvious that Benana are calling the paps themselves.
I feel like it might be some kind of inside joke. My siblings and I did weird stuff like that and probably would have thought it was hilarious when we were younger. Also, I think it’s great he’s attending the BLM events. It’s an important lesson for his kids.
I saw this story about the cutout on People and did not get it, still don’t. Why would she/they do this? Unless someone was trying to embarrass her? It’s super cringey.
Why do situations with these two always seem to happen out the front of his mansion? In essentially a paparazzi parking lot.
That’s my thing with them. Hey it’s great that Ben and Ana are happy, it’s excellent that she’s met his kids and everyone seems to get along, I wish them well. But why does every little thing with them have to be documented by paps? It’s ridiculous and has been for months. They know Ben’s house is a pap parking lot as you say, so why are they now exposing his kids to the ridiculousness too, when surely some things can be kept inside?
Probably some inside joke.
Ben with his phone out recording the paps is sooooooo precious.
Haha. It’s funny. Maybe he wants to see who is taking the photos to pay him! Violet is so tall and beautiful and she seems to be a normal girl not a daughter of a multimillionaire moviestar. I think her mom raised her well. As for Ana, I don’t know why she is with BA but she looks like the nanny here.
Right? He’s been all about them for weeks, NOW he’s going to pretend it’s a problem? Please.
Kids are resourceful but for this to happen, an adult needs to get involved. If it was Ben or Ana who helped, it seems very un-self-aware, the world is snickering at their thirstiness. If it’s Jen, it seems like it could be hostile, and I don’t think she would go along with it.
Cynical me see’s this whole thing as being performative for the last few months. No doubt another way to get some media coverage on the happy family vibe. Dragging the kids into the spotlight is just ick.
Agree. Leave the kids out of this circus. They deserve some privacy. He is with Ana for three months maybe and he is an addict. He is desperate to show people that he is stable again but he moves quickly . Six months ago he was with another girlfriend and he was drinking and gambling.
Ben and Jennifer (mostly Jennifer) seem to be doing a good job with their kids. They seem happy and we’ll adjusted. As for Ana, I believe she is milking the relationship for all it is worth and I don’t blame her. It is probably not going to last too long and she is still climbing in Hollywood so.., Go for it while you can.
But has Ana landed new jobs since the beginning of Benana? Studios are still casting via Zoom and I haven’t seen her name attached to a new project. It looks like she’s using her new tabloid fame for free clothes and not movie parts.