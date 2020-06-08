Sen. Mitt Romney joins evangelicals at the DC protest, says ‘Black Lives Matter’

Mitt Romney’s father George Romney was truly a progressive voice in the Republican Party in the 1960s. The Atlantic did a piece in 2012 about George Romney’s commitment to civil rights, when Mitt was running for president and refusing to speak on the larger civil rights issues his father had championed. George Romney supported the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Martin Luther King Jr’s movement and was a zealous proponent of desegregation and economic equality.
Meanwhile, Mitt… *sad clown noise*… um, never publicly championed civil rights or anti-racism or anything like that. But Mittens has had time to ponder. And so he decided to become the first major Republican to walk with racial justice protesters. He stepped out at a protest yesterday in DC and posted photos on social media with the simple statement “Black Lives Matter.” He also spoke to a Washington Post reporter as he marched:
.@MittRomney is marching with a group of nearly 1,000 Christians to the White House. Here he is on video saying why he’s walking: “… to make sure that people understand that Black Lives Matter” https://t.co/KCxJNchCMs pic.twitter.com/Za0Am2WL8g
Romney’s group of protesters was a subset of 1000-1500 evangelicals from the DC area who decided to join the existing protests in Washington. He reportedly stayed for about 90 minutes. Romney’s aide said Mitt’s decision to join the protest was “spontaneous.” I mean… good for him. It’s a good first step. Let’s see if he does anything else.
Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/JpXUFlxH2J
This is my father, George Romney, participating in a Civil Rights march in the Detroit suburbs during the late 1960s—“Force alone will not eliminate riots,” he said. “We must eliminate the problems from which they stem.” pic.twitter.com/SzrcAyfPD8
Countdown to Trump calling him a total loser, the biggest loser anyone has ever seen, in 3, 2, 1….
Junior did yesterday. He’ll retweet Junior. He still hasn’t dealt with all the attacks on his precious Nagini over the weekend for her ridiculous commencement address
The attack has begun. He’s challenging Romney’s sincerity & blubbering about Utah poll numbers. Romney isn’t up for re-election until 2024; poll numbers now are irrelevant
One of Romney’s sons adopted a black child several years ago. I suspect that the Romneys are beginning to realize that all their wealth, privilege, and power aren’t going to protect that boy as he goes out into this world.
Lightpurple.. some reporters have made fun of the kids too. His father was very pro civil rights in a time when white Repubs weren’t. Marching too.
Made fun of his adopted black grandson?!?!?!?!
This is set up for Romney 2024.
Agree 💯! But I can’t help being happy to see him supporting the movement.
Of course it is, but it’s better than Tom Cotton, who is also positioning himself for 2024. I’d never vote for Romney, but I think he’s sincere, while I think Cotton is also sincere in his racist beliefs.
Yep. All about his next presidential campaign. If he actually sticks with the issue I’ll pay more attention. Right now just feels like a photo op.
Honestly, I’d be good with that. I will always want and vote for a Democrat for POTUS, but we need the alternative to be someone who is at the very least capable, and has a little shred of human decency, so that if we lose, we aren’t thrown into an apocalypse like we are right now. While I don’t like or want either in power, Romney GOP > Trump GOP.
I agree it was likely a personal strategy and a photo op, but he’s pretty much the only one even doing that much, and voting for the 1 count of impeachment, so good.
Cool…but I don’t believe that he did this for any reason other than to vex the orange nightmare. Ol Mittens is still a solid Republican, and we all know where they fall on the spectrum of progressiveness, with or without the orange one.
Exactomundo, I came here just to say this. He is not genuine, he just wanted to stick it to Trumptard. Miss me with that.
Ahhhhh, that’s why he did it. He looks just like his father. He needed a color pic documenting their generational importance. I’m sorry. I’m glad he walked. Whatever. Walking and taking selfies does absolutely NOTHING. It’s something he can very easily do. I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say Congress should be in nonstop meetings and hearings on order to pass overdue legislation. They should be paving roads for the dictator’s exit. They should be looking out their office windows at the protestors with confirmation posters proclaiming victory. We hear you. We’re MOVING. We’re working. We’re accomplishing. Here’s proof. Let the protesters do their job. It’s time Republicans do their job. Colin Powell saying what’s-his-face drifted from the constitution is a very mild and endearing way of putting it. He shit on it. If our constitution meant as much to Republicans as they’re always claiming, well…. We wouldn’t be here. So get back to work Mitt. You’ve got the pen.
I get all the skepticism of Romney. I wasn’t a fan when he ran for president either. But I will say, of all the spineless Republicans here in DC, who are too afraid of Trump’s supporters to even sneeze in his general direction, Romney has time and time again stood up and said no. He has voted against Trump/McConnell’s stupid legislative ideas when it mattered. He has repeatedly said that Trump is a terrible human and a terrible president (although not in those words, obvs). I can count on one hand (using far fewer than 5 fingers) the number of Senate Republicans who have the balls to do that.
BLM to Mitt as long as they don’t want their SS….
If it helps get Trump out of office, I’m all for it! I know it’s photo OP he’s using to get votes but that’s ok. As long as dump gets beaten at election I’m happy
I have seen a lot of people tweet that he’s beginning his 2024 campaign for President. I doubt it. Maybe I’m wrong. But Trumpism has taken over the R base. And after trump is gone (God willing and the creek don’t rise), Trumpism will live on. He didn’t invent it. He excited and exploited what was already in that poisonous white base. I don’t see how Romney wins the nomination. It’s going to take 2 decades, maybe more, no less, for the Republican party to clean their house. And that’s if they want to clean it. I don’t think they do.
@Darla, you are right that Trump only exposed the nature of the Republicans.
But I can also sense that the party also knows they are almost finished hence the reason they are throwing the kitchen sink.
I guess we will find out during the 2024 R primary. If we make it there! BTW, Trump just tweeted about this very video, sneering at and mocking Romney. Trump “knows” that all hearts are as dark as his own.
I don’t see Ann Romney agreeing to another presidential campaign 4 years from now.
I wonder how Ronna Romney McDaniel feels about all of this
The next family event is going to be a bit awkward
At the very least, he is setting a good example. If he influences any other Republicans to join him, it is a very good thing.
It’s PURE performance art which has NOTHING to validate it…either with votes or policies and he’s pulled this stunt TOO OFTEN in the last 3 years for me too pay it ANY MIND!
I’m too cynical at this point to think he’s not doing this to better his own position somehow, but… he’s doing it, so I hope this is his first steps toward supporting this movement by working with Democrats and voting for permanent police reform legislation.
If his behind the scenes talk matches the walk, then that is progress. I’m thinking it is mostly personal PR and trying to shore up his historical record.
This is like the Mattis letter, I think. It doesn’t mean a lot to me, personally. It feels performative. But, I can see this sending a clear message to other Republicans.
Romney is a Mormon and one of the reasons he’ll never win a WH run is his faith. Warren Jeffs, etc., damaged the image of the church. In CA the Mormon and Catholic churches spent 52M to argue against same sex marriage and thankfully lost. He is not popular in CA, notice he had an easy run in a Mormon state, Utah.
It is really tough for me to take seriously a man whose chose to have Paul ‘Ayn Rand gives me the feels, down there’ Ryan and a VP running mate.
“Binders full of women” seems downright innocent now. I remember hating Romney so much. Oh how standards for Republicans have fallen.
I know. His 47% thing made me so angry, and while it’s still wrong, now it seems almost harmless, compared to the orange toddler.
The craziest thing about that binders full of women quote was that he was saying something to the effect of: “I noticed there weren’t a lot of women in the field so I have binders full of women candidates.” (my paraphrasing). Like it actually was not something horrible it just got misconstrued.
I have a soft spot for Mormons. In early 1995 I was bumming around the Yucatan taking advantage of the recently devalued Peso. We ran into a group of Mormon kids on their mission trip and hung with them for almost a week. Their parents thought they were winning souls but in reality they were partying on the beach and dancing in Merida clubs. They were fun, kind, and more open minded than I would have guessed. I know its a racist and misogynistic cult, but so are most religions so I won’t hold that against them.
If Mitt is doing this in an effort to insult/piss off Trump, I am A-OK with that.
Mitt is not the only son who does not match his Father in awareness or ideals.
Trump.Must.Be.Defeated.
At this point in America the Dems must overtake POTUS, Senate and Congress if at all possible. Get elected, get to work at once, do not take your foot of the gas.
Is it truly so unbelievable that both parties can work together to rebuild?
Why? Seriously, WHY NOT?
Look at all the GOP senators out there, marching and saying Black Lives Matter!; all one of them.
Good for him for being the only GOP senator to stand his ground on stuff against their tyrannical bullshit. I thought his impeachment speech was phenomenal and I’m glad he is setting an example of how it SHOULD be.
I don’t trust him, so I automatically assumed this was for show and to help in a possible run for president. But I could be wrong. If he actually means well, good for him. Though imagine how much good he could have been doing if he was more like his father.