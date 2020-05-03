Princess Charlotte delivered pasta to isolated seniors in her new birthday portraits

I always forget that there’s a group of royal babies’ birthdays all in a row. First Prince Louis of Cambridge, then Princess Charlotte, then Archie Harrison, all within two weeks of each other. I still remember the day Charlotte was born and how different it was from Prince George’s birth and that “Great Kate Wait.” Charlotte was likely Kate’s easiest and most lowkey birth – Kate went to the hospital after going into labor crazy-early Saturday morning, Charlotte came quickly, and Kate felt so great that she quickly organized the hospital photocall and then she took her baby home that afternoon or evening. I think Kate and William enjoyed Charlotte’s infancy more as well – they just seemed more comfortable with parenthood and they knew what to expect.
Anyway, Charlotte’s fifth birthday was May 2nd, Saturday. Late Friday, Kensington Palace released some new portraits of Charlotte, taken by her mother at some point in April. Instead of Kate’s usual direction of her children – playing outside at Anmer Hall – she chose a different activity for Charlotte’s photos this year. Charlotte can be seen packing up and delivering meals to “isolated pensioners” in what I assume is Norfolk, where the Cambridges have been staying since late March. The deliveries were home-made pasta – was the pasta made by Kate?
Charlotte’s little outfit is cute – the houndstooth dress is Zara, and the tights are from Amaia Kids. I have a bad feeling that Kate not only picked out this dress for Charlotte, but Kate also brought the dress to Sarah Burton at McQueen and asked Burton to make an adult-sized dress for her. Look at it – the houndstooth pattern (which Kate loves), the prominent buttons on the chest, the ruffled collar… it’s all so Kate.
Also “so Kate”? Charlotte. Charlotte and Louis both got Kate’s eyes. It’s weird that none of the Cambridge kids got William/Diana’s cornflower blue eyes, right? But that’s the way genes work sometimes. People also say that Charlotte looks like a mini-Queen Elizabeth, and/or a mini Lady Sarah Chatto. The Daily Mail even did a piece on how Charlotte looks exactly like Lady Sarah too. You know how much I am NOT a fan of this discussion, which often turns into a blood feud about who royal children look like. But yeah, I see a lot of Kate, the Queen and Lady Sarah in Charlotte. I still maintain that Charlotte will probably end up looking the most like Carole Middleton too.
Photos courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge for Kensington Royal.
I think this is very sweet but… aren’t small children supposed to be vectors? Is it really a good idea to have them visiting the elderly, even at a distance?!
That’s what many complaint that some children doesnt have that much immune power and they can easily get or worst pasted to elderly people.
Seriously, and, my first question is where iare her mask and gloves? Anyway, hope she had a nice birthday, even though her mother trampled all over it with her midwifery interview (Kate stand were saying Meghan would do something to pull attention away from Charlotte on her birthday)!
Unless there are blue eyes somewhere in the Middleton family tree, there is no chance of blue eyed Cambridge kids because brown is dominant over blue. So to get blue eyes you would need a blue eye gene from each parent, whereas for brown you just need the gene from one parent.
THe Media is agog of having her look like Windsor with pictures of Sarah et. al. They DID have a photo of Kate and she does look like her mother at that age. But no photos of Carole and her side of the family.
No mask? No gloves? What type of PR is this?
She should have worn a mask. I think the portraits would have been better instead of having the child photographed carrying food. She’s only 5. I think she is Middleton in looks and Sarah CHatto happened to have the same hairdo but facially she looks nothing like Charlotte. Sarah took after her father in looks Snowdon not her mother.
Happy (belated) birthday to Charlotte! As for who she’ll look like, I think it’ll constantly change depending on what angle you look at, hairstyle etc etc. That’s genetics for you – people don’t end up looking exactly like one parent or a perfect mix of two, they can look like a bunch of relatives.
And for the food delivery, I think it’s a sweet idea and the people it’s going to are definitely going to appreciate it. Should she be wearing gloves? Oh absolutely? Will they catch flack for it? Nope. If this was another couple’s child would they get flack for it? Oh yes. But that’s the way it seems to work these days.
If Archie delivered food that way the media would pursue this for weeks at the ‘neglectful’ parents. Such a double standard.
The photos remind me of the Sears specials I was forced to sit through circa 1981-ish. The backgrounds, the poses, the weird outfits (although my mom never put me in dresses, only pants).
I think the sentiment is nice to be making food packages for neighbors but I don’t think she should have been going up to the doors of elderly people’s homes (or anyone for that matter!). And I think it would have been better if she were wearing a mask and gloves. And also, I kind of hate that’s it’s only the girl child in the family doing this sort of service act. Another RF (Belgium?) had similar photos and both the daughter and son were involved. I hate such gendered treatment of children which I feel Kate and Will do, based on a lot of their comments about their kids.
On a more snarky note, once again Meghan and Harry are slammed for doing something that the same people two weeks later are praising to the sky!
Yes, what she wore reminds me of the Sears Holiday outfits they sold for small children.
Happy birthday Charlotte. She looks very cute. But why would Kate dress her in mourning color which is grey and black ?? Also royal family instagram wished her just princess Charlotte but Meghan and Sussex ig got crucified for just wishing prince george instead of using hrh before his title. Double standard hypocrisy from cambriges stans. Didnt yesterday something Richard key mocked harry and almost everyone mocked harry for not wearing proper mask while delivering food but free pass for Charlotte.
CHarlotte doesn’t know any better but her parents should have. she should have been properly outfitted. I wonder if she actually went door to door or she posed by one of the doors in her home.
This wouldn’t surprise me- I can easily see the pics being faked. Would be hilarious if that got out, if true.
Charlotte is adorable. But these pics =clear response to H&M’s good PR for doing the same.
As for no mask, that’s obviously to make the sure the pics are pretty. Wouldn’t be surprised if Charlotte just did this for the photos and was back on her way home the next minute.
I think portraits would have been more suitable. The photo ops of “delivering food” could have been done at another time. I am surprised Charles did not pose with her for an exclusive photo like he did for Louis. He seems to pay more attention to his grandsons.
Agreed with all you said. They always use the kids to sugar up public opinion. As others have said, no mask and small children near the elderly or dropping things off for the elderly is a no no. Did she drop anything off for her great grandmother???? NO she was/is sequestered in a castle far far away.
And she looks like QE.
Kids are susceptible to COVID 19. This was a dumb PR move especially since her grandfather Prince Charles was exposed. Charlotte should have had a mask on if William and Kate signed off on this; and it sends a wrong message. Unless those people where pre-tested for COVID and they came back negative. Despite the Zoom chats and hospital openings the FFK and FFQC show they are consistently tone deaf when it comes to an international crisis.
I find it weird how the Cambridges flagrantly use the Sussexes as a blueprint for PR and social media. Everything the Sussexes do — and get criticized for — eventually gets watered down and done by the Cambridges for PR.
I’m waiting for The “spontaneous” backlit shot of Will and Kate in the rain under an umbrella.
Forget about Sussex people…they have left. You can no longer compare them to Royal family members.
I cant believe its been 5 years. I remember seeing Kate come out of the hospital and just being so impressed that she was wearing white, lol.
Charlotte does look really cute here. I am bad at the “who do they look like” game so I’m just going to sit this one out.
I prefer the outdoor portraits she usually does, these definitely give off the Sears photo studio vibes (and I’ve taken my kids to JCpenney photo studio a time or two, so I know, lol.)
As for the total photo op with delivering food, without masks or gloves…..that’s not her fault, obviously, but i’m side-eyeing the hell out of her parents.
She totally has Williams eyes, her blue is just darker. I don’t see anything of Kate in her, she is all Spencers and Windsors (especially Kitty Spencer and Sarah Chatto!), but Google a young Carole, they look nothing alike
Sarah Chatto did not inherit the glamorous looks of her mother, she looks like her father. she was never a mini me of her mother. I see a lot of Carole/Michael in all the children. She is not exclusively a Windsor.
This was such a weird and obvious photo op, and honestly kid of sad. Who in their right mind is taking their kids out to interact with strangers during a pandemic lockdown (sans masks), and having professional pictures taken of them doing it to boot. Oh, and they just so happened to have the idea to make and deliver food packages as a family a couple of weeks after the security cam footage of H&M doing it.
Charlotte looks a lot like the queen did when she was younger, although I feel bad for these kids that they always get stuck wearing these little house on the prairie outfits. Charlotte’s luckier than Louie though, who apparently fingerpaints in dress clothes. I hope for these kids their parents get better at being less obvious at using them as PR props, it doesn’t seem like much fun.
Little Miss Charlotte looks like her mum and her Grandmother Carol l think, nothing like the Queen or Sarah as a young child. Pictures are very Kate and de dress looks far too Victoriaian and old fashioned on Charlotte esp in May But why do the Cambridges have to copy the Sussex again and again seriously how useless are these two.!!
Why are so many people obsessed with talking about who a child looks like? Who cares?
Also I doubt that kid delivered anything, she’s probably knocking on the back door of her own house. The picture of her tenderly cradling pasta is hilarious.