Princess Charlotte delivered pasta to isolated seniors in her new birthday portraits

I always forget that there’s a group of royal babies’ birthdays all in a row. First Prince Louis of Cambridge, then Princess Charlotte, then Archie Harrison, all within two weeks of each other. I still remember the day Charlotte was born and how different it was from Prince George’s birth and that “Great Kate Wait.” Charlotte was likely Kate’s easiest and most lowkey birth – Kate went to the hospital after going into labor crazy-early Saturday morning, Charlotte came quickly, and Kate felt so great that she quickly organized the hospital photocall and then she took her baby home that afternoon or evening. I think Kate and William enjoyed Charlotte’s infancy more as well – they just seemed more comfortable with parenthood and they knew what to expect.

Anyway, Charlotte’s fifth birthday was May 2nd, Saturday. Late Friday, Kensington Palace released some new portraits of Charlotte, taken by her mother at some point in April. Instead of Kate’s usual direction of her children – playing outside at Anmer Hall – she chose a different activity for Charlotte’s photos this year. Charlotte can be seen packing up and delivering meals to “isolated pensioners” in what I assume is Norfolk, where the Cambridges have been staying since late March. The deliveries were home-made pasta – was the pasta made by Kate?

Charlotte’s little outfit is cute – the houndstooth dress is Zara, and the tights are from Amaia Kids. I have a bad feeling that Kate not only picked out this dress for Charlotte, but Kate also brought the dress to Sarah Burton at McQueen and asked Burton to make an adult-sized dress for her. Look at it – the houndstooth pattern (which Kate loves), the prominent buttons on the chest, the ruffled collar… it’s all so Kate.

Also “so Kate”? Charlotte. Charlotte and Louis both got Kate’s eyes. It’s weird that none of the Cambridge kids got William/Diana’s cornflower blue eyes, right? But that’s the way genes work sometimes. People also say that Charlotte looks like a mini-Queen Elizabeth, and/or a mini Lady Sarah Chatto. The Daily Mail even did a piece on how Charlotte looks exactly like Lady Sarah too. You know how much I am NOT a fan of this discussion, which often turns into a blood feud about who royal children look like. But yeah, I see a lot of Kate, the Queen and Lady Sarah in Charlotte. I still maintain that Charlotte will probably end up looking the most like Carole Middleton too.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

A very Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte 🎈who is celebrating her 5th birthday today. Princess Charlotte is The Queen’s fifth great-grandchild. To mark the day @KensingtonRoyal have released new photos of Princess Charlotte taken by The Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/yjvcrqYKpu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 2, 2020