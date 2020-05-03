Those idiotic ‘anti-lockdown protests’ are still happening & they’re getting worse

Two weeks ago, I covered the rise in “anti-lockdown protests” springing up all over the country, especially in states with Democratic governors. Two weeks ago, one Trump staffer even compared the moronic protesters to Rosa Parks, because we must always remember that we are living through the dumbest timeline. It was quite obvious back then that these “protests” were little more than organized Nazi rallies by Trump supporters, and in many cases, the protests were being organized by people adjacent to the Trump re-election campaign.
The photo above is from the “protest” in Michigan last week, when armed white people stormed the state Capitol Building in Lansing. These are the same people who scream “Blue Lives Matter!” whenever people protest the extrajudicial killings of people of color by cops. And look, armed white folks screaming at state policemen. Guess they don’t actually care about the welfare of police officers after all. And much like the murderous neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville three years ago, Donald Trump thinks the Michigan MAGA Nazis are “good people” too:
The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020
I read some analysis a few days ago (I can’t find it now or else I would link to it) which argued that Trump is flailing and he knows that voters won’t support him if his reelection is about how poorly he handled the pandemic, so he’s merely trying to sow chaos and violence because that’s his comfort zone. I think that’s probably true?
Meanwhile, this was from one of the “protests” in Chicago – a woman holding a sign with the same “arbeit macht frei” (work sets you free) motto found on the gate in Auschwitz. Because that’s the logical f–king conclusion in a post about Nazi a–holes trying to take over America. The Associated Press says the sign was Photoshopped, but Buzzfeed spoke to the guy who took the photo (and video) and everything checks out. This woman really did make that sign.
This was one of the signs at the “Re-open Illinois” event today. She assured those that she was not a Nazi, and stated, “I have Jewish friends.” Thank you for representing yourself and your “movement” for what it is. pic.twitter.com/CcIX2SVu6s
— Dennis Kosuth, RN (@Dennis_Kosuth) May 1, 2020
.@OliviaNiland & I wrote about the woman in Chicago who went to an anti-lockdown protest with a sign bearing a slogan from the Auschwitz concentration camp. We spoke to the guy who took the photo. Some have accused him of faking it but he gave us proof https://t.co/19lyj4a1Je pic.twitter.com/O5mS7NzJyK
— David Mack (@davidmackau) May 2, 2020
Irony defined: idiots ranting against tyranny using guns to tyrannize those who don’t agree with their definition of tyranny.
See also: fools who think staying home for public health is tyrannical, but forcing people to work weather it kills them or not is “freedom.”
Does that even make sense? No one is forcing people to work. The illogic…. not to mention the sickening tone.
Are you by chance replying to me? Not sure, cause you are not referring to me, but I mentioned forcing people to work so…? I’m gonna assume you are, so here goes:
People are definitely being forced to work if lockdowns end. Trump even wants to force folks to work in infected meat factories, etc. He’s trying to use emergency powers to force them to keep open so there aren’t meat shortages.
As for my tone, nothing sickening about it. If you think these protests are logical, then you are the one using bad logic.
Actually people are being forced to work tho. Because when the states reopen, and those businesses reopen, if you don’t go to work, you no longer qualify for unemployment. So if you put someone in a position where they either go to work, and risk their life, or feed their children, what will they do? This is especially heinous for anyone with an underlying condition, high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes etc.
It’s obscene. So Roxi, no matter whom she’s speaking to, is wrong.
Darla- amen. The true tyranny here is the insistence that people should think it’s nobler to die for money than demand aid from the government during a crisis.
White men are the biggest terrorists in America and it’s not close. The white women they breed with and marry are no better don’t get me wrong. But when the shooting begins, it’s gonna be the men. They’re white supremacist terrorists.
Tomorrow, May 4, 2020, is the 50th anniversary of the Kent State Massacre, when unarmed, protesting students were slaughtered by the National Guard. Why is there a collective shrug when these terrorists parade around threatening people? We have truly sunk to the depths.
If anyone but white people had stormed the capitol like that, no way would they all still be alive. And sadly these people have zero ability to recognize their privilege.
We had them here is VA. What a bunch of selfish idiots. Can’t think of anyone but themselves and not being inconvenienced. And then we wonder why our children are the way they are and why teachers are hard to find. Because the adults suck. That’s why.
“The adults suck.” That sums up our era perfectly.
The photos of those crowds in Huntington Beach gave me serious dread and anxiety. So now the rest of us — including my college kids who would like to get back to their campuses — will have to pay the price. All this time staying home will have been for nothing because these selfish idiots have to have their beach time.