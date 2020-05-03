Those idiotic ‘anti-lockdown protests’ are still happening & they’re getting worse

Embed from Getty Images

Two weeks ago, I covered the rise in “anti-lockdown protests” springing up all over the country, especially in states with Democratic governors. Two weeks ago, one Trump staffer even compared the moronic protesters to Rosa Parks, because we must always remember that we are living through the dumbest timeline. It was quite obvious back then that these “protests” were little more than organized Nazi rallies by Trump supporters, and in many cases, the protests were being organized by people adjacent to the Trump re-election campaign.

The photo above is from the “protest” in Michigan last week, when armed white people stormed the state Capitol Building in Lansing. These are the same people who scream “Blue Lives Matter!” whenever people protest the extrajudicial killings of people of color by cops. And look, armed white folks screaming at state policemen. Guess they don’t actually care about the welfare of police officers after all. And much like the murderous neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville three years ago, Donald Trump thinks the Michigan MAGA Nazis are “good people” too:

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

I read some analysis a few days ago (I can’t find it now or else I would link to it) which argued that Trump is flailing and he knows that voters won’t support him if his reelection is about how poorly he handled the pandemic, so he’s merely trying to sow chaos and violence because that’s his comfort zone. I think that’s probably true?

Meanwhile, this was from one of the “protests” in Chicago – a woman holding a sign with the same “arbeit macht frei” (work sets you free) motto found on the gate in Auschwitz. Because that’s the logical f–king conclusion in a post about Nazi a–holes trying to take over America. The Associated Press says the sign was Photoshopped, but Buzzfeed spoke to the guy who took the photo (and video) and everything checks out. This woman really did make that sign.

This was one of the signs at the “Re-open Illinois” event today. She assured those that she was not a Nazi, and stated, “I have Jewish friends.” Thank you for representing yourself and your “movement” for what it is. pic.twitter.com/CcIX2SVu6s — Dennis Kosuth, RN (@Dennis_Kosuth) May 1, 2020

.@OliviaNiland & I wrote about the woman in Chicago who went to an anti-lockdown protest with a sign bearing a slogan from the Auschwitz concentration camp. We spoke to the guy who took the photo. Some have accused him of faking it but he gave us proof https://t.co/19lyj4a1Je pic.twitter.com/O5mS7NzJyK — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 2, 2020

