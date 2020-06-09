Countess Sophie on the Sussexes: ‘I just hope that they will be happy’

A big chunk of the Sussex Squad “cancelled” the Countess of Wessex on Commonwealth Day this year, when Sophie seemed to be more focused on chatting to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rather than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were some complaints about body language and optics and such. For what it’s worth, I still think the only big snub was Will and Kate virtually ignoring Harry and Meghan. Sophie and Edward didn’t seem crazy-friendly to Harry and Meghan, but they seemed to be making light conversation and keeping it professional in a general sense.
I bring this up because I really feel like so many people have been itching for a reason to hate on Sophie! And I feel sort of bad because I’m not really feeling it? I don’t think Sophie is pushing herself as a replacement to Meghan, I think the press does that because Kate is so f–king boring and lazy. I don’t think Sophie actively Mean Girl’d Meghan, I think Sophie just benefits from white privilege and being the Queen’s favorite daughter-in-law. Anyway, Sophie was profiled over the weekend in the Sunday Times. There were several items we need to discuss, like the casual mention of the Wessexes’ main home, Bagshot Park, and how it’s not some cute little country cottage – it’s a 57-room Grade II Tudor Gothic mansion and estate, paid for by the Queen. Remember the fuss about Frogmore Cottage and all of that? Yeah. Anyway, the piece is about whether Sophie is the best royal or something, and whether she’s about to take on a bigger role.
On the Duchess of Sussex: Sophie, 55, reflected on her similarities to Meghan, given they both came from middle-class families before marrying into the royals, as well as the harsh scrutiny they’ve received from the media. “Remember, I’d had five years to adjust,” Sophie said of her and Edward’s long relationship, compared to Meghan and Harry’s expedited courtship. “And for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out.”
Bagshot Park is close to Frogmore Cottage: “We all try to help any new member of the family,” Sophie said.
She wishes them the best: As Meghan and Harry focus on building a life in America with their son Archie, Sophie wishes them nothing but the best. “I just hope that they will be happy.”
Her two kids will probably have real jobs: Her two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are very much being raised with the understanding that they will have to work to make their way in the world. The Countess of Wessex explains: ‘Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely’. Lady Louise was about to take her GCSEs before the schools closed owing to the pandemic. She will soon start work towards her A Levels and Sophie explains that she hopes that she will choose to go to university.
Whether Sophie is going to take a bigger role post-Sussexit: “We’ve all got our own little portfolios. I don’t see anything changing, but if we’re asked to do more … I don’t know because it hasn’t really happened.’ Later she addresses the same question: ‘I am pretty busy already, so I’m not sure how much more I can do. There are only so many hours in the day. People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been.’
Again, I don’t necessarily believe that Sophie is trying to make some big shady point or anything. I think she’s just in an enormously privileged position and she mostly doesn’t acknowledge it. I think Sophie probably hoped Meghan and Harry would stay, and who knows, maybe Sophie did truly try to help Meghan when Meghan first got engaged. But yeah, this family is just dysfunctional. Once you start to pull at one of those threads, the whole thing comes apart.
"If anyone in the family could relate to Meghan, surely it would be her… 'We all try to help a new member,' Sophie says".
Prince Andrew is out. Megxit has happened. Is the Countess of Wessex the safe pair of hands the royal family needs?
— The Sunday Times Magazine (@TheSTMagazine) June 7, 2020
Sophie is forgettable.
Why the royal family are pushing her to be more vocal is beyond me.
She’s kind of neutral for me. She could have done more to support Meghan given the insane press that was surrounding her to show solidarity. But I also don’t think she’s someone who was actively going out of her way to make her life worse? Kind of just ‘there’. Which, in this reality isn’t enough anymore.
But I do tend to think the press is trying to run with her as a Meghan replacement and she’s not involved in that. I think she’s probably quite content flying a little under the radar, and it sounds like she really doesn’t want to pick up work, right? Like that response screamed “oh god… maybe they will make me do more! I don’t want that!” to me.
Agree. I also think if she becomes a press darling show knows she will then be targeted but the other more insecure members of higher rank. She did aim to be the new Diana for a while, but that was years ago.
The busy already comment is a bit eye rolly, but at least she’s been doing about 300 engagements a year so it’s not like she’s ever been as lazy as Kate.
Yes. I think she’s at least self aware enough to recognize that she’d be made into a bigger target, and she doesn’t want that.
But the work thing amused me. You’re right, she’s not nearly as lazy as Kate, but she’s definitely no heavy hitter. I know that a lot of Anne’s engagements are quick appearances and all, but at least she’s just doing a TON of them. I think pretty much everyone would give any working royal a little more slack on their numbers if they were working on a big, time consuming USEFUL project, too.
I go back and forth on Sophie. I don’t think she was particularly welcoming to Meghan in general, and I do think she ignored her at the Commonwealth service. Apparently she made the “degree wife” comment?
But besides that, I don’t think she was actively working to push Meghan out. The things about Meghan that triggered Kate wouldn’t trigger Sophie – her popularity and star power (Sophie has never been covered the way Kate is, at least not in the past 10 years, and Sophie has never had star power), her ease with public speaking (Sophie can deliver a speech just fine, not amazing but fine), her work ethic (Sophie has always worked consistently.)
Sophie and Meghan may not have been BFFs, but I doubt they were enemies either.
I do like that Sophie kind of nixes the idea that she will be asked to do more, saying it hasn’t happened yet and she’s already pretty busy. The one who would be asked to do more would be the one who does very little as it is – i.e. Kate.
Charles was planning to remove Edward and Sophie as working royals in his slimming program. He fired the Queen’s private secretary, Christopher Geidt, who pushed to keep them on the books as the new elders for the family firm. Now Sophie gets to stay in Bagshot with Sovereign Grant funding – because Harry and Meghan have left. She’s not innocent in this.
She’s been doing ‘humanitarian tours’ that would have people complaining if it was Meghan. She just submitted a photo to the photo project Keen was promoting two weeks ago.
Sophie has always known which ass to kiss. Her interests in horse racing, military history, and carriage driving only exist to ingratiate her with the Queen and Philip.
Meh, she may not be innocent, and like I said I don’t think she was particularly welcoming, and she may have benefited from Sussexity, but I don’t think she was the driving force behind any of it.
Watch the Commonwealth video again. I think Sophie had plenty of hands in the attacking of Meghan, while Edward was completely unaware of his wife’s machinations.
Sophie has been cunning in the last few years, knowing she needs to kiss up to William and Kate to stay in the funding stream. Her public antics with both W&K in the past few years have soured me on her.
Yeah, I’ve seen the commonwealth video a bunch of times. Again I’m not saying Sophie is a saint, I just don’t think she was at the top of the list of reasons why H&M wanted out.
I don’t think she was part of the smear campaign but I don’t think she was very welcoming either.
And what are these ‘humanitarian tours’? Who are they exactly helping? Who’s funding these tours? Do people in the Commonwealth even know who she is? It all just seems a bit pointless to me.
They really need to stop trying to make Sophie Wessex happen.
Sophie needs to stop trying to make Sophie happen.
She’s been there for years, what is she gonna do now that she hasn’t been doing? She definitely ignored Meghan and Harry at the CW ceremony. It would’ve taken 0 effort to lean over and speak but she chose not to. Her and everyone else needs to stfu with this “we tried to help/welcome her” bullshit. If her and Harry had gotten an iota of support within the family, they probably would’ve stayed, but what else can you do when your family is the problem? Anyways, good luck to Ms. Fiesta.
She had her head turned the other way for most of the time. She knew there would be cameras there. As soon as the Cambridge’s came she was suddenly very chatty. It was so obvious.
Honestly if I were Sophie I would be lowkey pissed that the press only gave a shit about me just because two other people left.
I’m neutral on her. She works hard and has great numbers. Her behaviour was rude and unnecessary at the Commonwealth service, but I don’t actively dislike or like Sophie
For a family who literally believes their bloodline makes them superior to others, they sure seem to rely on the married-ins to “save” them alot.
Maybe she’s kind but she also knows where her bread is buttered and will be in the future. If she’s picking sides, it will be with the person in charge of her funding.
^ This.
It can be a possibility that she’s civil but not friendly with Meghan.
Before Meghan, she was the one who was the Queen’s favourite. Kate could not threaten her. She was the one with substance. Kate was frivolous and could not even eke out a proper speech. Meghan had the whole package; she was passionate, she knew what she was advocating, she did her research and she brought on the glam. If the BRF focused more on WK and HM, her profile and the pie for her kids could be way lesser after the Queen died. Even Edward seemed friendlier to Meghan. I just can’t comprehend why she seemed so standoffish to Meghan and Harry at their last get together and this is the only possibility I could think of. I could be wrong but there is no reason not to say hi and smile!
A picture worth a thousand words. Sophie playing kissie kissie with W&K while ignoring H&M. She has been a background player for years and needs to remain in her dutiful position of irrelevance.
Doesn’t it also depend on which picture you see?
https://www.newidea.com.au/media/83899/28d5f008-cc91-420a-8753-1cba3b57af09.jpg
Eddie chatted. Sophie had better things to do, read a pamphlet.
she definitely ignored them. I think Edward went out of his way to talk to them like he did (fully facing them etc) to try to hide the fact that Sophie was ignoring them.
She definitely snubbed H&M on CW day and went out of her way to NOT speak to them. Edward was the only decent and polite person in that room. I used to be pretty neutral on Sophie, but she completely lost me that day.
She lost me as well that day. Edward’s behavior makes me think he was oblivious of his wife’s behind-the-scenes games and machinations.
Same. I’ve always bought up her numbers and work.
Totally agree – I was on the fence about her but it was clear at the service who’s side she was on. There has always been rumblings about her and her bad attitude.
Sophie definitely snubbed at least Meghan. I saw a clip on Twitter where Meghan and Sophie look towards each other at the same time and Sophie quickly looked away.
Big question for me is the tone of: “hope they are happy.” Tone would be everything here.
In terms of all the other stuff, she knows where the power lies and it isn’t with M&H. Which just reinforces how mind-blowing a move it is that M&H walked away from this. The forces around them were probably pretty powerful, including family pressure x10 of “stay one of us – don’t disappoint grandma and dad.” That took a lot of courage that I think often gets lost in these types of stories.
I always thought sophie was ok, i even found her taste in fashion at least interesting, she is better at public speaking than the stuttering idiot kate but after cw service, its clear she was butt licking w and k and purposely snubbing meghan and harry. And lets not forget, meghan said herself no one asked if she was ok. So sophie, who knows how hard it can be to enter that family and is a mum made 0 effort to help Meghan. And lived near by. Its not ok to sit back and watch someone in your family be racially abused. And she’s no feminist, shes a family cling on sucking off the queen and licking every ass she can to have her down the rung position. I dont care if she smiles and waves 6 months of Sunday’s, shes trash like the rest of them.
+1
Did anyone see that clip on the Daily Mail? They have an online segment called ‘Palace Confidential’ which, lets face it only exists because of the interest Meghan has bought to the RF.
Anyway, one of the Daily Mail ghouls must have mentioned Meghan in the same sentence as Sophie and a lady piped up saying that no gives a shit about Sophie and that Meghan is the one who has all the interest and sells copies/ paparazzi pics. She literally called Meghan a Lamborghini and Sophie a Ford Fiesta! Harsh!
And she said something else that was very telling… she mentioned how deep down everyone was actually missing Meghan.
I thought the big thing, in early-royalty-scandal-number-6 of the nineties, was Sophie pimping her PR form to get wealthy clients a royal connection. And then her work partner was caught on tape saying Edward was probably gay/bisexual while Sophie was blatantly recoded hustling for money from wealthy types for ‘coronets for cash’ scheme selling access to royals. She sure fits in with the family! And she or a Wessex courier are planting these dogooder stories! Perhaps Edward’s sexuality (whatever it is) is another way that the royal rata keeps getting information dripped to them.
Sophie is deployed for damage control. The Firm knows there is a perception the Windsors aided and abetted the press attacks and it’s sticking to the BRF like gorilla glue.
“If anyone in the family could relate to Meghan, surely it would be her… – Yeah, the Black woman!
“Is the Countess of Wessex the safe pair of hands the royal family needs?” – I thought the BRF was the most respected institution in the world, so why are the British Press constantly talking about how fragile it is… to the point it needs a safe pair of hands?
I don’t think Sophie wants to really be in the lime light. She’s got it good now, a big old house, her privacy (and her children’s), able to swan around the globe doing things that one really cares about. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s annoyed with Harry and Meghan leaving cos now she has extra pressure and exposure on her. Maybe her and Hubby might even have to fund raise! But they should have thought about that while the Sussexes were still around.
What cracks me up is that it’s considered newsworthy that her kids might actually work for a living when they get older. For the rest of us, that’s a given.