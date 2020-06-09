Countess Sophie on the Sussexes: ‘I just hope that they will be happy’

A big chunk of the Sussex Squad “cancelled” the Countess of Wessex on Commonwealth Day this year, when Sophie seemed to be more focused on chatting to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rather than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were some complaints about body language and optics and such. For what it’s worth, I still think the only big snub was Will and Kate virtually ignoring Harry and Meghan. Sophie and Edward didn’t seem crazy-friendly to Harry and Meghan, but they seemed to be making light conversation and keeping it professional in a general sense.

I bring this up because I really feel like so many people have been itching for a reason to hate on Sophie! And I feel sort of bad because I’m not really feeling it? I don’t think Sophie is pushing herself as a replacement to Meghan, I think the press does that because Kate is so f–king boring and lazy. I don’t think Sophie actively Mean Girl’d Meghan, I think Sophie just benefits from white privilege and being the Queen’s favorite daughter-in-law. Anyway, Sophie was profiled over the weekend in the Sunday Times. There were several items we need to discuss, like the casual mention of the Wessexes’ main home, Bagshot Park, and how it’s not some cute little country cottage – it’s a 57-room Grade II Tudor Gothic mansion and estate, paid for by the Queen. Remember the fuss about Frogmore Cottage and all of that? Yeah. Anyway, the piece is about whether Sophie is the best royal or something, and whether she’s about to take on a bigger role.

On the Duchess of Sussex: Sophie, 55, reflected on her similarities to Meghan, given they both came from middle-class families before marrying into the royals, as well as the harsh scrutiny they’ve received from the media. “Remember, I’d had five years to adjust,” Sophie said of her and Edward’s long relationship, compared to Meghan and Harry’s expedited courtship. “And for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out.” Bagshot Park is close to Frogmore Cottage: “We all try to help any new member of the family,” Sophie said. She wishes them the best: As Meghan and Harry focus on building a life in America with their son Archie, Sophie wishes them nothing but the best. “I just hope that they will be happy.” Her two kids will probably have real jobs: Her two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James, Viscount Severn, 12, are very much being raised with the understanding that they will have to work to make their way in the world. The Countess of Wessex explains: ‘Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely’. Lady Louise was about to take her GCSEs before the schools closed owing to the pandemic. She will soon start work towards her A Levels and Sophie explains that she hopes that she will choose to go to university. Whether Sophie is going to take a bigger role post-Sussexit: “We’ve all got our own little portfolios. I don’t see anything changing, but if we’re asked to do more … I don’t know because it hasn’t really happened.’ Later she addresses the same question: ‘I am pretty busy already, so I’m not sure how much more I can do. There are only so many hours in the day. People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been.’

Again, I don’t necessarily believe that Sophie is trying to make some big shady point or anything. I think she’s just in an enormously privileged position and she mostly doesn’t acknowledge it. I think Sophie probably hoped Meghan and Harry would stay, and who knows, maybe Sophie did truly try to help Meghan when Meghan first got engaged. But yeah, this family is just dysfunctional. Once you start to pull at one of those threads, the whole thing comes apart.

