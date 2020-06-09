Prince William ‘advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere’

This story is so stupid, but I just wanted to talk about it because A) it’s getting picked up by the British tabloids and B) because I want to dunk on Work-Shy Prince William. Obviously, this is Us Weekly’s current cover. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “living in fear,” you see, because tabloid outlets like Us Weekly, the Daily Mail and the Sun keep hiring drones to take photos of Tyler Perry’s mansion, where the Sussexes are currently staying (much to the chagrin of salty white peeps). But how is poor, weak, henpecked Harry handling everything? Harry, it seems, calls his brother William constantly. And William, in turn, tells Harry to “return to London.”

Prince Harry has been able to lean on brother Prince William as he struggles to adjust to his new life in Los Angeles, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles,” says the insider. As he settles into his life in the U.S., including the security challenges celebrities face in L.A., Harry has been talking to his big brother. They are back on speaking terms after a rift earlier this year. “William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer,” the insider says. “He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.” Harry, 35, has also been in contact with grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during this transitional period. The 94-year-old monarch has “been reaching out to Harry to see if he’s OK and has offered to help out if needed.” Harry had “unrealistic expectations” of what life in L.A. would be like and “saw L.A. through rose-colored glasses,” the insider says. The British army veteran and wife Meghan Markle have considered moving elsewhere, but the insider said that “they’re staying put in California for now.”

When my dad moved from India and came to the United States on a work visa for the first time, he arrived stateside in the summer of 1968. America was on fire that summer, there were people rioting and protesting in the streets and my dad just thought it was normal. He thought that was America. That’s sort of the vibe for Harry – no one could have predicted that upon his arrival to LA, he’d have to go in lockdown for months because of a pandemic, and then DURING the pandemic, there would be a local, national and global movement built around social justice and anti-police brutality. I wonder if Harry has turned to Meghan and asked “is that what LA is always like??” But yeah, I bet he’s fine. And I seriously doubt he’s asking for William’s advice about anything. I doubt they’re even speaking. The only thing I believe is that William desperately wants Harry to move back to England. William would love nothing more than to hide behind that soap opera of “Harry abandons wife and child to return to England, commits to being brother’s doormat for next fifty years.”