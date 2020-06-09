Prince William ‘advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere’

This story is so stupid, but I just wanted to talk about it because A) it’s getting picked up by the British tabloids and B) because I want to dunk on Work-Shy Prince William. Obviously, this is Us Weekly’s current cover. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “living in fear,” you see, because tabloid outlets like Us Weekly, the Daily Mail and the Sun keep hiring drones to take photos of Tyler Perry’s mansion, where the Sussexes are currently staying (much to the chagrin of salty white peeps). But how is poor, weak, henpecked Harry handling everything? Harry, it seems, calls his brother William constantly. And William, in turn, tells Harry to “return to London.”
Prince Harry has been able to lean on brother Prince William as he struggles to adjust to his new life in Los Angeles, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles,” says the insider. As he settles into his life in the U.S., including the security challenges celebrities face in L.A., Harry has been talking to his big brother. They are back on speaking terms after a rift earlier this year.
“William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer,” the insider says. “He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”
Harry, 35, has also been in contact with grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during this transitional period. The 94-year-old monarch has “been reaching out to Harry to see if he’s OK and has offered to help out if needed.”
Harry had “unrealistic expectations” of what life in L.A. would be like and “saw L.A. through rose-colored glasses,” the insider says. The British army veteran and wife Meghan Markle have considered moving elsewhere, but the insider said that “they’re staying put in California for now.”
When my dad moved from India and came to the United States on a work visa for the first time, he arrived stateside in the summer of 1968. America was on fire that summer, there were people rioting and protesting in the streets and my dad just thought it was normal. He thought that was America. That’s sort of the vibe for Harry – no one could have predicted that upon his arrival to LA, he’d have to go in lockdown for months because of a pandemic, and then DURING the pandemic, there would be a local, national and global movement built around social justice and anti-police brutality. I wonder if Harry has turned to Meghan and asked “is that what LA is always like??” But yeah, I bet he’s fine. And I seriously doubt he’s asking for William’s advice about anything. I doubt they’re even speaking. The only thing I believe is that William desperately wants Harry to move back to England. William would love nothing more than to hide behind that soap opera of “Harry abandons wife and child to return to England, commits to being brother’s doormat for next fifty years.”
My parents came to this country in 1969 and they had heard about the turmoil as well. I don’t believe for a second that Harry is calling his brother. Not for one second.
Bollocks! Harry has lived in war torn Afghanistan, he went to war on 2 missions. William never went to war. Harry is fine. William just can’t get his daily leaks from the Sussexes, to feed the media, to make him and his wife look good. The Scapegoats left town! He is probably behind the drones flying over T Perry’s house.
Exactly this. And also, the pandemic is worldwide and so are the protests. He would never call William.
Oh please, Meghan and Harry are nowhere near the action, they’re fine.
This is just a chance to infantalize Harry again and blame Meghan for taking him away from England. They can’t dump on her after her latest, thoughtful speech, so they are dumping on her by extension by making Los Angeles sound dangerous.
They are in a community designed for privacy. The drones belong to the DM. If they don’t have privacy, it’s because the Daily Mail is reaching across the globe to sell tabloids and selling pics to US Magazine.
Oh man that picture of the four of them onstage is so bittersweet. I remember how excited we all felt about the “fab four” and their combined star power, before Waity and Wills got their panties in a bunch about how much we all loved the Sussexes. What could have been!
I know. I’m still sad that Harry and Meghan are not working royals anymore. I liked them.
I don’t care about Willie and Katie. I guess that’s not accurate, though as I actively dislike W&K, which is a kind of “caring.”
And ironically, had K and W supported H and M, we would have liked them so much for it. They really had a chance to be well liked and they squandered it through petty jealousy. I wonder if they have any awareness of this.
Lol. We all know Harry and William arent even talking to each other anymore. Let alone Harry asking Dullard for advice on ANYTHING.
I disagree – I fully believe Harry called William to EXCORIATE him about leaking their location, blaming Meghan for the Tatler piece, call him out about Christian Jones, and who knows what else.
Aside from that, this piece says nothing new, just covers cain’s usual talking points: that he’s “concerned for their safety” and “worried about Harry” and that they may move, maybe? Of course they’re going to move, they’re staying in someone else’s house. Typical bollocks, typical distraction, and I’m sure Harry appreciates Cain throwing him under the bus once again for his own perceived PR gains.
I can only imagine he wasn’t expecting LA to be like it currently is, and who could blame him for that. He’s grown up with a good deal of insulation because of who his family. I also suspect that he had similar views of what California is like to someone like me who grew up in Canada on the Atlantic coast – you kind of just grow up thinking that it’s all surfers and movie stars and has a very chill vibe and the weather is beautiful. You don’t see all the fires, the crime, and everything else that’s less than ‘shiny and pretty’ the way it’s portrayed in movies and television.
So throw in a global pandemic, huge protests and riots, and I’m sure that WOULD be a big adjustment.
That said – I think he’s probably doing fine. I’m sure he’s probably a little worried for their safety, but that’s going to be something he’d face no matter where he moved because it’s somewhere he hadn’t lived before. I don’t think he’s calling Will from under his sheets in the middle of the night whispering about how scared he is lol.
The one thing I do hope Harry is feeling is awe towards how well Meghan handled moving to the UK. I think all things considered she adapted incredibly quickly to his lifestyle, and I hope he’s aware of what a huge sacrifice that was for her. Chances are, he does recognize that, though.
Who are these people kidding? Harry served on the frontlines in Afghanistan and they think social justice protests will scare him out of LA?
This!
London \ Britain is a major target for protests and terrorists attacks for years. Why should Harry be scared of was going on in the USA. ……
By the way isn’t there protest going in London right now…BLM.
Right? And last I checked, London was having protests too (they seem to be getting worse while the ones here in the US are more peaceful).
I don’t believe for a second Harry called William. I doubt they’ve spoken much at all, and I think H&M are doing just fine in Los Angeles.
Yeah, I don’t quite get why they are making it out like he is some delicate flower and the U.S. is a big bad monster ready to eat him alive. This is the guy who did military training in California. He is also the same guy who got caught out playing nude poker or whatever in a Las Vegas hotel room. And was deployed to an actual warzone. He has likely seen some stuff. He’s protected and highly privileged, but seems to have made efforts during his life to try and step out of the insulation when possible. Outside of the usual adjustments that have to happen when moving to a different country, what is the story here?
US Weekly seems to be competing with the Fail for worst fan fiction.
Where the heck did the $10M number in security for Archie alone even come from?
I know, that’s bananas. That’s $27K a DAY. Not a chance.
I eagerly await the day that Parliament is no longer comprised of the BRF’s Eton buddies. When that day comes (hopefully sooner rather than later), the BRF will have one hell of a time convincing those in power of their necessity. One hell of a time indeed.
California Drone Laws
The main thrust of the California drone laws revolve around privacy issues. If you knowingly enter the airspace over private property without permission with the intention of taking photos or video, you are guilty of invading someone’s privacy.
As to Harry, he and Meghan have moved on. I live in a community in CA where many of us prefer to stay safe and work from home.
Transition from one country to another is stressful, as well as one state to another. We look forward to the move and grieve at the same time. We were close to listing our home and moving to Arizona until the pandemic.
I keep seeing stories like this and even headlines like “their LA plans are in tatters.” Ugh. Another thing that people always forget is that Harry said so many times in the past how unhappy he was in the RF. These people are so jealous and petty.
I imagine it is a culture shock. But also yes – how much of a culture shock was it for Meghan to move to England and settle in such alien circumstances, and add to that becoming pregnant, having to deal with that and the hostility alone so soon after being married and moving to the UK full time. I would have thought that It would have been difficult enough if they settled in London, but to move to godforsaken Windsor, it must have been incredibly hard for Meghan.
Life is strange for everyone at the moment, so I do sympathise with anyone adding relocation to another country too. I just hope that Harry gave Meghan heaps of support when she was first in England, and I’m sure she’s providing him with support too.
Just see the pictures they choose for Harry and Meghan and the picture of Kate, that says all. I guess “US” will be doing the dirty work in the USA that the DM and others british tabloids do in UK
There’s always been a creepy made-up narrative about Harry needing the support and structure of the Cambridges. But the Cambridges are a mess. William is a cheater and Carole was keeping things together. The whole thing seems very manipulative.
The Cambridges tried the same tactic with the other royals when quarantine started. They were going to be leading the family but the two bigger moments were the Queen’s speech and Charles’ address right before that.
Also, looking at that cover, why haven’t the American tabloids made a bigger deal about the Tatler story?
1. I don’t believe that Harry is calling William for help 2. I really hope there aren’t any wildfires in California’s immediate future
Harry’s been to Afghanistan, I think he’s fine in California without his toxic family lmaoooooooooooo
This story is ridiculous. Harry is a grown man. He’s not some sheltered child being exposed for the first time to racism. He’s had a front row seat to it for 3 years. I’m sure he felt like marching himself.
We know he isn’t talking to William. The House of Cambridge has been behind the majority of the attacks and leaks.
I’m sure there’s been a period of adjustment. There almost always is when someone moves to a new country, even if that person is well-traveled, and then you factor in the fact that Harry is starting a new life away from the royal fold, there’s a pandemic, and the riots/protests – and yeah, I’m sure it hasn’t quite been what he expected.
I don’t think that means he’s about to run back to London and the royals, I just think it means that he is probably waiting longer than expected for the next stage to fully start.
And I don’t believe he and William have reconciled and I think this story is just being floated to make William look better.
I moved to a new state on a different coast during lockdown (military mandated, we quarantined for 14 days after moving in and are being very safe). It’s a period of adjustment and I think people reach a little too far into the “Harry’s great and having zero issues”. Moving somewhere new and not being able to start establishing a friends group, get to know your neighbors or get into a work routine sucks. With lockdown in my previous home, I could at least chat with my neighbors and friends from across the yard and I was still working in an essential business. I was in the same time zone as my friends for chats and we used to porch drop coffee and treats to each other’s houses. It was more manageable than being in a new place. I’m sure they are both struggling with it living in a brand new area during a lockdown. But that doesn’t mean they regret it or need the Royal family.
Exactly! I think people lean hard into the idea that there is no adjustment and harry is just fine. I think he is overall fine, but of course living in LA is a big adjustment from living in London.
Fear of intrusion is why royalty tends to live in fortified castles with monolithic walls and only venture outside for professionally orchestrated events. I’m sure it will take some adjustment to acclimate to living in a new construction house in a paparazzi Mecca, if they decide that’s what they want long term.
The threat to Harry is mostly from tabloids to whom his brother keeps leaking his location. I don’t see why London would be any different. At most they will move to a different home in LA area and not tell anyone in the family.
My response as if this was a true story and not Bill’s fan fiction.
This the same Harry who lived and did two tours in Afghanistan? I’m sure Harry & Meghan will be fine in LA.
“He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”
Lololol.
So concerned he’s been leaking details about his brother and his family’s location and security details for years?
We all know Harry hasn’t been calling Will because there haven’t been any leaks regarding the Sussex’s.
Harry isn’t an infant. He is a former military man and spends a lot of time in other countries. The RF need Harry back. He was the only one that made them interesting.