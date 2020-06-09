Duchess Kate made a virtual visit to Clouds House, a rehab facility she last saw in 2012

The Duchess of Cambridge is all things to all people: a perma-keen top CEO who is currently Zooming herself into an early grave, and yet somehow also a victim of a vicious and vacuous ex-school friend who definitely did her dirty by greenlighting an unflattering Tatler cover story. That’s our Kate! Perhaps realizing that she’d completely mishandled the Tatler thing, Kate finally “got back to work” over the past few days, releasing a photo of the kids and revealing that she and William have both been secretly volunteering. And now this: she made a “virtual visit” to Clouds House last Thursday, and the video went up on Monday. Clouds House is an addiction treatment center which she last visited in 2012. Eight years between visits and the second visit is virtual? That’s our Kate!
The rehab is run by Action on Addiction, one of Kate’s patronages. She even said that it felt like yesterday when she last saw the place, even though, AGAIN, it was eight years ago. She was told that the facility has managed to stay open throughout the pandemic lockdown, and it’s a good thing too because the UK has seen a rise in drinking and gambling during the pandemic. Here’s the video:
Honestly, despite the lack of video quality and such, I’ve found Kate’s manner in these Zoom calls to be quite good? For the first seven years of her marriage, getting her to speak on camera in any way was like pulling teeth, and she was deeply uncomfortable whenever she had to do it. But Lockdown Kate really is somewhat keen – some might even suggest that she prefers these Zoom calls to actual events. Less stress, less time doing her hair and makeup, she doesn’t have to worry about angles and how she’s being photographed and all that. It’s too bad that William and Kate’s aides are reportedly looking to start scheduling some in-person events with social distancing, at least according to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair.
The 2012 comment was perfection. she really wasn’t expecting him to call her out like that. She’s been to a few galas for Action on Addiction IIRC (the last one being in the white off the shoulder dress, with a smattering of applause that was super awkward) but overall, for one of her first patronages, she really seems to have done the least possible for it.
There’s a version of the zoom call added to youtube (I think the royal family channel) and it edits out the 2012 comment, lol.
This is not the only patronage she has done the least for, there is EACH and Art Room. both of which she has done about 2 events for.
EACH is a somewhat sore spot with the Turnip Toffs.
Lol at smattering of applause. That is still far better than the crickets they’ve gotten at the last 2 Bafta Awards.
ooh the BAFTAs this year were AWKWARD. This clip had the same vibe – there’s applause and it ends so she walks up to the podium in silence.
I bet she forgot about them but her PR pple looking tru the archives to find a charity for her to continue her Corona PR chanced on it
Wow, she really is that stupid – to say thats it’s been a long time since she last spoke to them when literally her only public engagement was 8 years ago.
Plus, she really is cosplaying Meghan with the dressed down look. From the top to the hair and makeup – I really wish she would drop the panda eyes, it ages her.
But as others have said I think she does seem more relaxed with these Zoom calls against how she is in person.
Remember when the Sussexes first announced they were leaving and we got faux outrage over how she would work with her patronages if she wasn’t living in the UK?
Yet Kate can visit her patronage (or at least an off-shoot of it) 8 years later and no one bats an eyelash? Kate be “unavailable” to visit her patronages when she’s on the same island as them and no one questions it but Meghan, who has visited her patronages several times, has her commitment questioned.
I loved how the guy on the other end totally called her out!!!
Him: the last visit was in 2012.
Her: 8 years… *nervous giggle* my how time flies
I’m surprised KP didn’t edit that part out lol.
Also, she’s totally reading from cue cards off to the side. You can see her eyes moving back and forth. She shouldn’t need them for such casual conversation (although we’ve seen similar in her “speeches” – “thank you for *turns page* having me here today”). I don’t get why they wouldn’t have put right above her camera so she doesn’t look so awkward! Again, amateur hour at KP.
I said that on twitter yesterday – she is absolutely reading from cue cards. It probably helps her to seem more confident and relaxed because she’s not worried about remembering details or filling awkward silences.
I agree. I’m not impressed by her zoom calls. She is clearly reading notes and can’t have a causal conversation without help.
I’m glad she got called out for her lack of visits. She only seems to show up for them when it’s a gala. Let’s see if she keeps her commitment to visit after the lockdown is lifted.
I think that is the same way she treats EACH.
I’ve seen the video yesterday and it seems to me she is very familiar with their management, so she maybe hasn’t been there, but she keeps in touch?
And yes, she seems more relaxed via zoom, but mind you, we never actually see or hear her speak with people during the visits, we just see the photos.
Also, I think her confidence comes with age. She is in her late 30s, she accomplished herself in a sense of – she provided the heir and the spare and the spare 2, and our late 30s bring something to us when it comes to confidence.
I just wish it wasn’t becoming even more obvious that Meghan did the right thing to get away from the whole mess. Meghan was completely bullied, things will come out as time goes, we’ve already seen it happening. She didn’t have a chance
I think she is better at zoom too, my opinion is because less pressure: she doesn’t have the world press looking at her, she is at home, so a comfort zone, and she has to wear a casual look.
Probably she feels more at ease.
Now I can go back to the she hasn’t seen one of her patronage since 2012???
These Zoom calls have been a godsend for the Keens. I think they do several of these calls on the same day then release them intermittently to create the impression of constant work. They are literally working a few hours a week.
Absolutely that is what they do. they probably sit down for 2-3 hours at a clip and the videos get released a few times a week to give the illusion of more work.
His comment was delightful, a forest full of shade.
Some of the comments on daily fail is gold.Comments moderator was probably on leave. On a serious note I hope the guy in the video that outed her doesn’t lose his job…
Is this what she really deems as “Following in Diana’s footsteps”?
I just watched She Wolves on Netflix about previous queen’s of England who fought for their right to rule
And then this social climber is sending monarchy back to medieval times undoing what previous queen’s fought so hard for… Jeez… Its 2020
