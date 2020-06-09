Duchess Kate made a virtual visit to Clouds House, a rehab facility she last saw in 2012

The Duchess of Cambridge is all things to all people: a perma-keen top CEO who is currently Zooming herself into an early grave, and yet somehow also a victim of a vicious and vacuous ex-school friend who definitely did her dirty by greenlighting an unflattering Tatler cover story. That’s our Kate! Perhaps realizing that she’d completely mishandled the Tatler thing, Kate finally “got back to work” over the past few days, releasing a photo of the kids and revealing that she and William have both been secretly volunteering. And now this: she made a “virtual visit” to Clouds House last Thursday, and the video went up on Monday. Clouds House is an addiction treatment center which she last visited in 2012. Eight years between visits and the second visit is virtual? That’s our Kate!

The rehab is run by Action on Addiction, one of Kate’s patronages. She even said that it felt like yesterday when she last saw the place, even though, AGAIN, it was eight years ago. She was told that the facility has managed to stay open throughout the pandemic lockdown, and it’s a good thing too because the UK has seen a rise in drinking and gambling during the pandemic. Here’s the video:

Honestly, despite the lack of video quality and such, I’ve found Kate’s manner in these Zoom calls to be quite good? For the first seven years of her marriage, getting her to speak on camera in any way was like pulling teeth, and she was deeply uncomfortable whenever she had to do it. But Lockdown Kate really is somewhat keen – some might even suggest that she prefers these Zoom calls to actual events. Less stress, less time doing her hair and makeup, she doesn’t have to worry about angles and how she’s being photographed and all that. It’s too bad that William and Kate’s aides are reportedly looking to start scheduling some in-person events with social distancing, at least according to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair.