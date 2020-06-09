“The first trailer for ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ is here, hurray?” links

The trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music is here, oh God will I have to watch the second movie to “get” this one? [Pajiba]
Donald Trump is spreading conspiracies about the 75-year-old man assaulted by the Buffalo police. Ugh. [Towleroad]
Meghan McCain made an ass out of herself on The View yesterday. [JustJared]
Michael B.Jordan went to the LA BLM protest this weekend. [LaineyGossip]
These Gucci sunglasses are awful. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Bryce Dallas Howard doesn’t want you to watch The Help. [Dlisted]
Burn down the whole rotten apple orchard. [Jezebel]
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is going… places. [Starcasm]
I have no memory of Sharon Stone wearing this?!? [GFY]
