Duchess Kate hired a new private secretary, Hannah Cockburn-Logie, during lockdown

With one week left to submit your entries to the 'Hold Still' project, The Duchess of Cambridge has shared some of the amazing images and stories that have been submitted so far. Every story matters and telling yours during lockdown is what this project is all about, so please take the time to share your images and experiences before Thursday 18th June at 6pm. You can submit an image through the link in our bio, and have the chance to be one of 100 photographs on display in a virtual exhibition hosted by the @nationalportraitgallery for people all around the world to see. #HoldStill2020
The Duchess of Cambridge posted an update for her special photography project, Hold Still, in association with her patronage for the National Portrait Gallery. Basically, Hold Still is an amateur and professional photography “competition” for portraits in lockdown in the UK. There’s still a week left to submit entries, and Kate did this video to remind people to submit. Plus, she’s highlighting some of her early favorites.
Obviously, Kate has been pretty keen to Zoom and make videos over the past two months, so much so that *some* people have even suggested that she works as hard as a Top CEO, and that she’s Zooming herself into an early grave. So what’s with all of the lockdown keenness? It turns out that Kate hired a new private secretary during the lockdown:
Kate Middleton just added a new member to her royal inner circle. Hannah Cockburn-Logie has been hired as the Duchess of Cambridge’s new private secretary, according to her LinkedIn profile. Cockburn-Logie started the role this month, and she’ll be heavily involved in helping Kate plan and schedule her appointments as well as accompany her during her engagements after lockdown requirements have been lifted.
Cockburn-Logie is no stranger to Kate and Prince William. She accompanied the royal couple on their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan, which she led and organized. She also worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for nearly 20 years, rising to the position of Head of Political and Bilateral Relations, India. Along the way, she was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to the U.K.-India relationship after Kate and William’s tour as well as an MVO (Royal Victorian Order) for her work leading Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Slovenia in 2018.
It took Kate, 38, several months to decide who to hire in the vital position after Catherine Quinn stepped down as her private secretary after two years. Quinn played a big part in helping the Duchess of Cambridge with her “early years” project, which aimed to steer children away from addiction and crime.
It’s funny to me that Quinn left as soon as she stage-managed the Early Years launch, which actually had all of the photo-ops and events of a real program launch but none of the substance of a real program. It showed that Quinn could lead a keen horse to water but Quinn couldn’t make that horse actually work or develop one coherent objective. The Struggle Survey was swiftly abandoned as soon as the photo-ops were over, and Kate hasn’t done anything with early childhood development in months. It’s especially strange because… parents with small children could have genuinely used some guidance and support during the lockdown? But whatever, she’s Keen! And she has a new top-notch, over-qualified private secretary. I’m sure Hannah Cockburn-Logie has been the one making notes and cue cards for Princess Keen.
my eyes are rolling at the royal awards the new private secretary received for her work on the tours. it’s a high possibility if you are close family or friends with the Windsors they will dish one of these out. I wish I got an OBE every time i completed a successful project at work.
and now more than ever Quinn s departure seems linked to the failed broken britain project.
I give it 18 months. The staff turnover at KP is truly remarkable.
We will see how long she stays.
This high turnover rate at KP is giving McDonalds vibes. Has William replaced HIS secretary yet?
LOL I was thinking call center vibes. You wouldn’t believe the number of people I’ve watched never return after only a few weeks. I was lucky enough to be doing an actual tech based job, so I wasn’t in the same boat, but the turnover rate is insaneeee.
I worded at a call center in my early 20’s and left after 2 weeks lol. When I was training they even mentioned how many people leave after 2 weeks
hmmm, wonder if her extensive commonwealth experience is foreshadowing anything. there is a portfolio void that needs to be filled in the wake of meghan & harry’s departure… maybe kate will get a new title soon…
Give all the titles to the top ceo!!!
Yeah, someone has de-buttoned her wardrobe and de-wigleted her hair. Kween Keen still hasn’t had a sandwich though, and her eyebrows seem to be stapled to her forehead. She tries to move them in this video and they don’t obey. I’m starting to think she’s got a First Page of the Needle living in some scullery downstairs.
That tour in India was not one of their best efforts so if the OBE was given because of that then they have very low standards. This was where Kate flashed people during a memorial, made the “how interesting “ comments when street kids told her of their horrific life experiences and where the press had to be held back so that Kate could get her hair and makeup touched up for the “casual” hike (while wearing a leather vest in the heat). William also went to a Bollywood event and confirmed he had never seen a Bollywood movie.
You beat me to it. It was one PR disaster after another.
You don’t know how bad it would have been without her. Maybe these are just the issues she didn’t manage to cover up.
Interesting that they hired the person who worked with the Cambridges on what has been viewed by most of the journalists as one of their most unsuccessful tours. To be fair it may not have been the planning of it, but the execution of it by the principals. The articles following this tour were not glowing at all. Such a shame because both countries are on my bucket list.
“which aimed to steer children away from addiction and crime.”
Have I missed something or is this a new angle? I thought her early years stuff was about child development, not just the usual ‘gangs and drugs are bad mkay’. If she wants to help steer children away from that then there are lots of charities already in existence that she can just help boost the work of. And how on earth did that over-hyped survey even touch on this complicated issue?!
This new angle just smacks of trying to give even a touch of substance to a complete nothingburger of a project.
There is always more work involved in trying to make it look like Kate works on things than the actual work itself. It is always smoke and mirrors and no substance or meaning.
Came to say this…what?? When was that a goal, and what exactly about the survey and the garden aimed to do that?
That’s exactly what they’re trying to do. This was such an amorphous mess of a “project” that anyone could make a claim about its purpose without real pushback.
Good luck to Hannah. I think Kate’s projects have a lot of potential but she never takes the next step with them to make them go from “eh” to “good/great”. So they end looking lacklustre and half assed
So, this article seems to be conceding that the Early Years project is over and that no one knew what the eff it was about anyway – “Quinn played a big part with the early years project which aimed to steer children away from addiction and crime.”
so I thought those things were part of it as they related to mental health, and I thought it was about….I don’t even know. And apparently no one really did. But this language definitely makes it seem like its over – “aimed to steer..”
And yeah Quinn left because she realized Kate didn’t want to work.
At least if this one has worked with them before, she will already know that.
Re: the India tour being unsuccessful, I really do think that was because of W&K. They could have been better prepared, Kate could have prepped her wardrobe better, the Bhutan hike could have been a LOT better – that wasn’t the fault of the tour organization but the participants.
But isn’t that always the problem with W and K? They have competent people around them (except for the stylists) and still manage to muck it up because they just don’t care to put the effort in. CQ tried with the early years survey and that went nowhere because Kate DGAF about it. What more can this new secretary do when her employer is that a spoiled rich child who is massively uninterested in life and can only be bothered if it is easy to do and is directly linked to something she happens to be interested at the moment.
You’re exactly right. It seems someone knows what they are doing at least with the hiring, but you cant make W&K be anything other than what they are. If Kate is complaining about the zoom meetings, then I think this new hire is going to be in for a real shock when a normal schedule resumes.
I wonder how fulfilling it will be to work full time with Kate after doing some serious diplomatic work,i understand someone early in their career wanted that on their resume,but this Hannah sounds already accomplished, seems she is going backwards.
I think we saw how fulfilling it was when Catherine Quinn got out of there as soon as she contractually could.
Hannah’s probably going to learn the hard way about the extent of Kate’s laziness, just like Quinn did. If she thinks Kate has improved since that disastrous tour then she’s in for a rude awakening.
I thought the same thing, Noki. Someone must have desperately begged her to rescue Kate’s reputation after the struggle survey and her zoom exhaustion?
Women who have had more ambition than chasing an MRS degree tend get bored with trying to give direction to someone who is happy to lead an empty and shallow life. I assume she is getting paid decently as compared to regular staff. We shall see a few new projects proposed and when more of the same happens, she will be gone by 2022.
Rose and other actual aristocrats have zero interest in being DoC. It’s why William kept Kate waiting for so long – he was trying for a replacement but no one was interested in the job.
Boy the DM comments are hilarious. No one is fooled by their PR release as alot of people are pointing to how she was fine without a new private secretary for 7months. Many have also pointed to how she’s another overqualofied diary manager who’ll leave when she realised that KeenKueen is only there for the photoshoots and to pretend she’s “busy”. I mean she barely does stuff outside of london so how is she going to help Kate with her “extensive foreign and commonwealth experience????
Poor Quinn left when she realised that Dolittle wasnt interested in accomplishing anything I mean look how the supposed “broken britain” project never launched!
The video released by KP would’ve been better if she wasn’t lookinh down to read her script🤦♀️after 9yrs its astonishing to see how little progress she’s made.
I saw some screenshots of the DM comments yesterday on twitter and yeah….they were hilarious. Its like the Tatler article woke people out of their anti-Meghan haze and they remembered that, hey, we got left with the Duchess who DOESNT work.